Former NBA Commissioner David Stern undergoes emergency surgery following brain hemorrhage

Let’s hope this is not as serious as it sounds.
David Stern, the man at the helm of the NBA through its explosion of popularity in the 1980s and 1990s, collapsed in a New York restaurant Thursday and had to be rushed to a local hospital, where brain surgery was required.
Here is the NBA’s statement on the matter.
“NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery. Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family.”
The call to NYFD came in around 2 p.m., and he was taken from a restaurant straight to the hospital, according to reports.
Stern, 77, was a strong-willed leader when the NBA needed a direction. When he took over NBA Finals games were shown on tape delay after midnight on major networks. Stern oversaw the growth in the league’s popularity through the Magic/Bird era of the 1980s and into the Michael Jordan era of the 1990s. He grew the game and the league not only within domestic borders but internationally, branding the NBA as the best basketball played on the planet.
Our thoughts are with him and his family, hoping for a speedy recovery.