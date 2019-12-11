Report: Kevin Durant strongly considered Knicks in free agency

Despite more than a year of Knicks rumors, Kevin Durant signed with the Nets and said, if he were leaving the Warriors, it was always going to be for Brooklyn.

But did he actually consider New York’s other team?

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Although Durant did strongly consider the Knicks, according to sources close to the situation, he never pushed them the way Irving pushed Brooklyn.

I’m very curious about Shelburne’s sources.

If they’re from the Knicks, I wouldn’t trust them. They want to downplay losing a star to Nets. The Knicks also aren’t above fibbing in attempt to make themselves look better in this situation.

But I also think it’s possible the sources are from Durant’s camp. If he actually strongly considered the Knicks, he probably wants to tout his loyalty to the Nets and avoid further inciting Knicks fans. That’d explain his public comment about always preferring Brooklyn. Still, he might be willing to reveal the truth with the protection of anonymity.

Here’s what we know: No matter how strongly Durant considered the Knicks, he didn’t even meet with them during free agency. That speaks loudly.

Durant reportedly prioritized playing with Kyrie Irving, and Irving grew up a Nets fan in New Jersey. The Nets are also a well-run organization with a good incumbent roster, unlike the dysfunctional Knicks.

Whatever he considered, Durant chose the Nets over the Knicks and everyone else. That’s what matters most.