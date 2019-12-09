Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Jim Boylen remains unpopular among Bulls players

By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2019, 2:52 PM EST
Jim Boylen’s tenure as Bulls coach began with a near-mutiny.

He survived, but apparently his relationship with players has improved only so much.

Sam Amick and John Hollinger of The Athletic:

Sources say Boylen remains unpopular in the Chicago locker room

League sources say that team president John Paxson remains a fan of Boylen’s tough-love approach despite the disappointing results thus far.

Zach LaVine has most visibly butted heads with Boylen, but it’s unsurprising LaVine isn’t the only player with issues. Boylen comes across as a blowhard. Most importantly, he has shown no ability to get Chicago to reach a higher level of play. The Bulls are 25-57 under him, including 8-16 this season.

But Chicago management keeps backing Boylen. It seems more likely the axe will fall on general manager Gar Forman.

NBA denies Rockets’ protest over uncounted James Harden dunk, Spurs’ win stands

By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2019, 4:45 PM EST
Spurs 135, Rockets 133 – nearly a week later – final.

Houston protested the Dec. 3 loss on account of a made James Harden dunk that officials ruled missed then wouldn’t allow to be challenged.

NBA release:

The NBA announced today that Commissioner Adam Silver has denied the Houston Rockets protest of their 135-133 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 3, 2019, following receipt by the league office of submissions from both teams and the completion of its investigation.

In the protest, the Rockets argued that the officials misapplied the playing rules by failing to grant a Coach’s Challenge in connection with James Harden’s fourth quarter dunk, and that this error had a clear impact on the outcome of the game by depriving the team of two points.  While agreeing that the referees misapplied the rules, Commissioner Silver determined that the Rockets had sufficient time to overcome the error during the remainder of the fourth quarter and two subsequent overtime periods and thus the extraordinary remedy of granting a game protest was not warranted.

In addition, the league announced today that it has disciplined all three referees from the game for misapplying the Coach’s Challenge rule.

With 7:50 remaining in the fourth quarter and the score 102-89 in favor of Houston, Harden stole the ball and converted an uncontested dunk.  The ball was dunked with such force that, as it cleared the net, the ball was propelled around the basket and upward, creating an initial appearance that it was not a successful field goal.  Houston then called a timeout, and the officiating crew conferenced to discuss the play.

After deliberation, the crew informed the Houston coaching staff that a basket interference violation had been called on Harden, and Houston asked for a Coach’s Challenge.  This request was denied by the officials because more than 30 seconds had elapsed from the start of the timeout.  But the 30-second time limit for Coach’s Challenges only applies when the challenge arises during a mandatory timeout or a timeout called by the opposing team.  Because Houston called the timeout in this case, it was entitled to challenge the basket interference call upon being informed of it by the game officials.

If the Coach’s Challenge requested by Houston had been properly granted, instant replay would have shown that Harden’s dunk was a successful field goal.

As a follow-up to the NBA’s investigation of this matter, the NBA will work with the Competition Committee to develop additional procedures to help prevent the situation with Harden’s made basket from occurring again.

Did the Rockets get screwed? Yes.

Does the NBA acknowledging that the referees misapplied the challenge rule but still not granting Houston’s protest really rub salt into the wound? Heck yes.

Does this prove the Rockets fans and fans correct in their theories the league is out to get them? No. This was a randomly blown call that could have happened to any team.

Was the missed call the only reason Houston lost to San Antonio? No. The Rockets were up 13 with 7:50 left. Their collapse went far beyond this single play.

Would Houston have won in regulation had the dunk counted? There’s no way to know. The game would have played out differently with those two points on the board.

The NBA’s only upheld protest since 1982 came in 2007-08, when Shaquille O’Neal was disqualified with just five fouls (shy of the actual foul-out trigger of six) in the Hawks’ win over the Heat. The teams replayed the final 51.9 seconds, and Atlanta still won.

The league is extremely reluctant to grant protests. But I’m uncomfortable with the reasoning here. Yes, 7:50 would have been a long time to re-play. However, the league essentially ruled calls matter more late than early in games. What ammo for anyone who argues only the last couple minutes of an NBA game are worth watching.

This also shouldn’t have required a coach’s challenge in the first place. It’s common practice to review during the next stoppage whether a made shot near the arc was a 2-pointer or 3-pointer. This easily could have been checked under the same logic. Hopefully, the new procedures the NBA mentioned at the end of its release will address that.

That’ll be no solace to the Rockets. For them, this just stinks. I don’t blame them one bit for resenting ever part of this entire process.

Report: Hawks told frustrated Trae Young they’d get him roster help

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Hawks point guard Trae Young is a breakout star.

Yet, Atlanta is just 6-17.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Frustration has been mounting within the Hawks organization at times and league sources say it resulted in an emotional locker room scene involving star point guard Trae Young following a recent loss.

After a 130-118 home loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday, one high-ranking team official was seen telling Young that the team would be getting him some help on the roster soon, according to multiple sources.

Atlanta ought to be careful about trading long-term assets for a short-term boost. The Hawks are 5.5 games and five teams out of playoff position. That’s a large deficit to overcome.

Sure, winning more this season would be nice. But Atlanta is in the midst of a rebuild. This is a young roster that should grow into a good team – in time. Trying to shortcut the process could just leave the Hawks less-equipped to win big down the road.

The Hawks are going through natural growing pains now. Young (29 points and eight assists per game) has been awesome overall, but he also contributes to some of the team’s major problems. His defense is abysmal, and he’s too sloppy with the ball. His supporting cast is not good, but Young must develop in his ability to do the little things.

It’s also unclear whether the team official meant an outside addition. John Collins will return soon from suspension. He’ll obviously help.

But the best thing for Atlanta would be Young working to improve his own shortcomings. The better his supporting cast gets – whether via outside acquisition and/or internal development – the more Young’s flaws will matter. As good as he has been in low-leverage regular-season games, Young has not shown readiness to carry a good team when the stakes get higher.

Grizzlies suspend Josh Jackson one (minor-league) game for reportedly missing a meeting

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2019, 1:52 PM EST
The Grizzlies not bringing Josh Jackson to training camp was such a strange development.

Sure, he hasn’t lived up to the hype of the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. But Jackson, acquired from the Suns in a larger trade, is under contract with the Grizzlies. Teams bring all kinds of minor-league-bound players to training camp. That wouldn’t have interfered in any way with Jackson beginning the season with the minor-league Memphis Hustle, which he has done.

It seems the Grizzlies just didn’t want him around their other players.

For his part, Jackson has accepted his fate without public complaint. He has excelled with the Hustle, averaging 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game and shooting 43% on 3-pointers and 55% on 2-pointers.

But his reclamation tour has hit a snag.

Grizzlies:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

I’m not sure why the Grizzlies didn’t call this a suspension. It clearly fits the common definition. Maybe it was just to soften the tone of the announcement. Maybe it was so Jackson wouldn’t lose a portion of his salary, as would accompany a formal suspension.

Jackson will become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The 22-year-old is showing signs of improved on-court production after struggling in Phoenix. But concern about his maturity won’t dissipate any time soon.

Report: Kevin Love wants Cavaliers to trade him to contender

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2019, 12:49 PM EST
1 Comment

In the last few months, Kevin Love‘s mood on the Cavaliers has shifted from “I do want to be here. I always have” to “Let the chips fall where they may” to…

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love prefers a move to a contending team, league sources tell The Athletic.

Of course, Love prefers to play for a contender. Nearly every veteran on a losing team does.

The big question: How hard is Love willing to push?

This report looks like a big step. It doesn’t rise to the level of a trade request, but if Love is leaking his preference, that puts a little more pressure on the Cavs.

They appear willing to explore the market. Finding a trade partner won’t be easy, though.

Love has a $28,942,830 salary this season, and he’s due $91,459,342 over the next three years. The 31-year-old looks past his prime. His defense becomes particularly exploitable deep in the playoffs.

Still, he’s a good player who could help many teams. It’s just unclear whether anyone – given Love’s contract and age – will surrender enough assets to tempt Cleveland. The Cavaliers seem to like having someone with Love’s star reputation.

Perhaps, Love can change that by signaling his displeasure.

Love should have seen this situation coming when he signed his big extension (and maybe he did). The Cavaliers were clearly entering a rebuild with LeBron James gone. Love just felt comfortable in Cleveland, and re-upping was the only way to secure so much money. He might have figured he could always push for a trade later.

That’s the road he appears headed down, though I also believe he’d be content staying with the Cavs – if necessary. And that could always change quickly.