Pacers fans still boo Paul George, he responds with 34 through three quarters (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinDec 9, 2019, 9:15 PM EST
Don’t make Paul George angry. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry (if you’re the opposing team).

It was a couple of seasons ago, but the wounds of Paul George forcing his way out of Indiana are still fresh for Pacers fans, so they booed him when he handed the ball at points during the Clippers visit to Indiana.

George’s response? Go get buckets and tell the crowd to “shhh.”

Like 21 points in the first half buckets.

And 34 points after three quarters, with seven from beyond the arc.

The Clippers — without Kawhi Leonard on the back-to-back — were up double digits in the fourth quarter in Indiana. George will be your player of the game for L.A.

Kevin Love on latest rumors Cleveland will trade him: ‘Nothing’s changed’

By Kurt HelinDec 9, 2019, 7:40 PM EST
Kevin Love has heard it all before.

Rumors floated around Cleveland was going to trade Love in the summer of 2015 after his first season with the team. They sprung up again the next season at the trade deadline — before Love played a central role in Cleveland winning a ring. The rumors kept springing up, especially after LeBron James left. Then this past summer, Love signed a four-year, $120 million extension to stay in Cleveland.

That has not stopped the rumors.

Love was asked about the rumors and sounded unmoved by them but a little frustrated, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“Nothing’s changed,” Love told ESPN after Cleveland’s morning shootaround at TD Garden. “What I mean by that is, since I got here they’ve been … since I f—ing got here, there’s been talk of me being traded, so it’s nothing different. If they decide to go that way, I’ve just got to know it’s part of the business, or if we decide to go that way, it’s part of the business.

“Truthfully, I don’t know how it’s going to play out, because I see both sides.”

This time it feels like Love could get moved, if not at the trade deadline then this summer — and he wants to go to a contender.

The logic is simple: Cleveland is rebuilding, Love is still a stretch four and good rebounder who can help a playoff team. Love is averaging 16.1 points and 10.5 rebounds a game, is shooting 37.1 percent from three, and remains one of the best outlet passers in the game. Boston, Denver, Portland and a host of other teams could use him this season.

The challenge is that massive contract, which is why a trade may be put off until next summer.

Whatever happens, Love isn’t going to stress over it.

It’s official: Gordon Hayward makes return to Celtics lineup Monday

By Kurt HelinDec 9, 2019, 6:31 PM EST
He beat the timeline by a full two weeks.

Gordon Hayward fractured his hand on a fluke play against the Spurs that required surgery to repair (he fractured the fourth metacarpal, the bone that connects the wrist to the ring finger). When he had surgery on Nov. 11, the timeline for a return was 6-8 weeks.

One month later, Hayward has been cleared to make his return Monday night against Cleveland.

This is good news for Boston and its offense. Hayward was having a bounce-back year through his first eight games, averaging 18.9 points per game, shooting 43.3 percent from three, pulling down 7.1 rebounds, and dishing out 4.1 assists per game. Even more than Kemba Walker, it was Hayward who was the playmaker for others and kept the offense flowing.

Not that Boston struggled too much with Hayward out. The Celtics went 9-4 with a +5.9 net rating in the games he missed, although the team’s offense slid back to middle-of-the-pack without his scoring and shot creation.

He’s back, and Boston — the second best team in the East so far this young season — just got a little better.

Rumor: Kansas coach Bill Self could succeed Gregg Popovich with Spurs

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2019, 5:45 PM EST
A year ago, Spurs president-coach Gregg Popovich said he didn’t know whether he’d retire after last season. He then signed a three-year contract to remain the NBA’s highest-paid head coach.

But he’s 70 years old. San Antonio (9-14) is well below its usual standard.

At some point, Popovich will step down – maybe to focus on coaching Team USA in next year’s Olympics, maybe several years from now. But it will happen.

Sam Amick and John Hollinger of The Athletic:

there’s one name that continues to come up from league sources as a possible replacement: Bill Self, the longtime Kansas coach and close friend of Spurs general manager R.C. Buford.

Self is a highly successful college coach who has gotten NBA looks before. At minimum, he’s a sensible candidate.

A big reason Self has won so much at Kansas: He recruits better talent than most of his competitors. That wouldn’t translate to the NBA. But Self has proven adept at adapting his style, and he connects well with his NBA-track prospects. That bodes well for a league full of transient professionals.

Would Self leave? The NCAA coming down hard on Kansas could push him toward the pros.

NBA denies Rockets’ protest over uncounted James Harden dunk, Spurs’ win stands

By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2019, 4:45 PM EST
Spurs 135, Rockets 133 – nearly a week later – final.

Houston protested the Dec. 3 loss on account of a made James Harden dunk that officials ruled missed then wouldn’t allow to be challenged.

NBA release:

The NBA announced today that Commissioner Adam Silver has denied the Houston Rockets protest of their 135-133 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 3, 2019, following receipt by the league office of submissions from both teams and the completion of its investigation.

In the protest, the Rockets argued that the officials misapplied the playing rules by failing to grant a Coach’s Challenge in connection with James Harden’s fourth quarter dunk, and that this error had a clear impact on the outcome of the game by depriving the team of two points.  While agreeing that the referees misapplied the rules, Commissioner Silver determined that the Rockets had sufficient time to overcome the error during the remainder of the fourth quarter and two subsequent overtime periods and thus the extraordinary remedy of granting a game protest was not warranted.

In addition, the league announced today that it has disciplined all three referees from the game for misapplying the Coach’s Challenge rule.

With 7:50 remaining in the fourth quarter and the score 102-89 in favor of Houston, Harden stole the ball and converted an uncontested dunk.  The ball was dunked with such force that, as it cleared the net, the ball was propelled around the basket and upward, creating an initial appearance that it was not a successful field goal.  Houston then called a timeout, and the officiating crew conferenced to discuss the play.

After deliberation, the crew informed the Houston coaching staff that a basket interference violation had been called on Harden, and Houston asked for a Coach’s Challenge.  This request was denied by the officials because more than 30 seconds had elapsed from the start of the timeout.  But the 30-second time limit for Coach’s Challenges only applies when the challenge arises during a mandatory timeout or a timeout called by the opposing team.  Because Houston called the timeout in this case, it was entitled to challenge the basket interference call upon being informed of it by the game officials.

If the Coach’s Challenge requested by Houston had been properly granted, instant replay would have shown that Harden’s dunk was a successful field goal.

As a follow-up to the NBA’s investigation of this matter, the NBA will work with the Competition Committee to develop additional procedures to help prevent the situation with Harden’s made basket from occurring again.

Did the Rockets get screwed? Yes.

Does the NBA acknowledging that the referees misapplied the challenge rule but still not granting Houston’s protest really rub salt into the wound? Heck yes.

Does this prove the Rockets fans and fans correct in their theories the league is out to get them? No. This was a randomly blown call that could have happened to any team.

Was the missed call the only reason Houston lost to San Antonio? No. The Rockets were up 13 with 7:50 left. Their collapse went far beyond this single play.

Would Houston have won in regulation had the dunk counted? There’s no way to know. The game would have played out differently with those two points on the board.

The NBA’s only upheld protest since 1982 came in 2007-08, when Shaquille O’Neal was disqualified with just five fouls (shy of the actual foul-out trigger of six) in the Hawks’ win over the Heat. The teams replayed the final 51.9 seconds, and Atlanta still won.

The league is extremely reluctant to grant protests. But I’m uncomfortable with the reasoning here. Yes, 7:50 would have been a long time to re-play. However, the league essentially ruled calls matter more late than early in games. What ammo for anyone who argues only the last couple minutes of an NBA game are worth watching.

This also shouldn’t have required a coach’s challenge in the first place. It’s common practice to review during the next stoppage whether a made shot near the arc was a 2-pointer or 3-pointer. This easily could have been checked under the same logic. Hopefully, the new procedures the NBA mentioned at the end of its release will address that.

That’ll be no solace to the Rockets. For them, this just stinks. I don’t blame them one bit for resenting ever part of this entire process.