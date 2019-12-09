Grizzlies suspend Josh Jackson one (minor-league) game, reportedly for missing meeting

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Grizzlies not bringing Josh Jackson to training camp was such a strange development.

Sure, he hasn’t lived up to the hype of the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. But Jackson, acquired from the Suns in a larger trade, is under contract with the Grizzlies. Teams bring all kinds of minor-league-bound players to training camp. That wouldn’t have interfered in any way with Jackson beginning the season with the minor-league Memphis Hustle, which he has done.

It seems the Grizzlies just didn’t want him around their other players.

For his part, Jackson has accepted his fate without public complaint. He has excelled with the Hustle, averaging 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game and shooting 43% on 3-pointers and 55% on 2-pointers.

But his reclamation tour has hit a snag.

Grizzlies:

Josh Jackson will not play in the Memphis Hustle’s road game today due to a violation of team rules. — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 9, 2019

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Former lottery pick Josh Jackson will not play for the Memphis Hustle today due to missing a team meeting, a league source tells Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 9, 2019

I’m not sure why the Grizzlies didn’t call this a suspension. It clearly fits the common definition. Maybe it was just to soften the tone of the announcement. Maybe it was so Jackson wouldn’t lose a portion of his salary, as would accompany a formal suspension.

Jackson will become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The 22-year-old is showing signs of improved on-court production after struggling in Phoenix. But concern about his maturity won’t dissipate any time soon.