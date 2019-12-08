Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Watch Heat rookie Tyler Herro drain game-winning three in OT, Miami beats Chicago

By Kurt HelinDec 8, 2019, 9:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

Miami just finds guys. And develops them. Kendrick Nunn is at the top of that list for them this season, playing like someone who will get Rookie of the Year votes so far this season. Don’t leave Duncan Robinson off that list,  he has had some big games for the Heat lately.

Sunday it was Tyler Herro‘s turn. The rookie out of Kentucky scored 16 points through the fourth quarter and overtime against Chicago. That includes draining the game-winning three off an assist from Jimmy Butler.

That bucket held up as the final score, 108-105 Miami.

It also wasn’t Herro’s only big three in OT.

Miami improves to 17-6 on the season, and a part of that is they have rookies stepping up and contributing.

Rick Carlisle happy for David Fizdale ‘to be out of that terrible mess that he had nothing to do with’

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 8, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
3 Comments

The Knicks fired coach David Fizdale.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle fired back.

Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:

Coaches tend to stick up for each other. They’ll blame everyone but the coach when a coach gets fired. As president of the National Basketball Coaches Association, Carlisle is particularly outspoken.

New York’s problems extend well beyond Fizdale. Owner James Dolan, president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry are each far more responsible than Fizdale for the sorry state of the organization.

But Fizdale failed to instill an identity in the Knicks. Under his watch, player development was uneven. That he wasn’t the biggest problem means only so much.

Fizdale doesn’t deserve to be a scapegoat for all New York’s problems. He also didn’t necessarily deserve to keep his job.

James Harden, Devin Booker scuffle after hard foul (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 8, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
2 Comments

Devin Booker (35 points) and James Harden (34 points) dueled throughout the Rockets’ win over the Suns yesterday.

In the fourth quarter, their battle turned more physical.

Booker fouled Harden high on a fastbreak then approached the Houston star. An agitated Harden pushed Booker, who pushed back. The players received a double technical foul.

Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:

Harden said nothing about his back-and-forth with Booker.

Like literally he said, “Nothing (pause) Nothing.” when asked what got him so upset.

Booker said that was case of just two competitors.

“Just competing,” Booker said. “If you guys don’t like that, you don’t like NBA basketball, for real.”

Also heard those two hugged it out near the loading docks

I liked that.

Adam Silver says “I wouldn’t” intervene with Knicks

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 8, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
3 Comments

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is slow to get involved with the internal dealings of teams — but don’t confuse that with not doing it at all. Of course, there is the Donald Sterling affair and helping push him out the door, but beyond that Silver reportedly helped guide Jerry Colangelo to Philadelphia (the end of “the process”).

Just don’t expect him to get involved with the Knicks’ current situation. While the league’s most popular team in its biggest market is 4-19 this season — and on its way to missing the playoffs for the seventh straight year and 13th out of 16 — Silver told WFAN Radio in New York last week that he will be hands off. Here is the exact quote, with transcription via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

“I wouldn’t. It’s not my role,” Silver said Thursday on WFAN. “Of course, I work for 30 teams. And the 29 other teams want to beat that team. That’s not to say me getting involved (would be good) and that I’m in any better position to know what to do. We set the rules. And then we try to have a level playing field for the teams to compete.”

The NBA has stepped in with the Knicks before. Former Commissioner David Stern pushed Knicks owner James Dolan to show Isaiah Thomas the door in the wake of the damaging sexual harassment lawsuit and $11.6 million judgment against Dolan and his company.

The Knicks’ current troubles are not that, nor does it reach the level where Silver has used his influence in the past. Dolan, whatever you think of him as an owner, is not the liability and risk to the league that Donald Sterling was. And any involvement Silver may have had with Sixers ownership and Colangelo — something Silver and the league office has denied — came after pressure from other owners concerned about lost revenue as the Sixers bottomed out. Again, that’s not the Knicks. This is not a situation that rises to the level of needing an intervention.

However, you know the league office — and its broadcast partners — would love to see the Knicks relevant again. That would be good for business.

Warriors’ reportedly showing no urgency to trade D’Angelo Russell

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 8, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s been the same story since Golden State did a sign-and-trade with Brooklyn last summer that brought them back D'Angelo Russell on a new max contract.

Around the league, executives with other teams expect the Warriors to trade Russell, questioning how he fits long-term with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Golden State itself, however, has pushed back on the idea it just got Russell to trade him and they want to see if a three-guard rotation can work.

Come Dec. 15, Russell — and most players signed this summer — become eligible to be traded. The Warriors still appear to be in no rush, reports Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

“If it is something that they’re going to do quickly, like before the end of this month, I wouldn’t say they’re pushing for it,” one general manager said. “Maybe they have a deal in mind, maybe they’re sitting on something and laying low. But I’d be surprised. That’s not how they’d approach it, I’d think. You want to create a market if you are going to trade a player like him, you want to pit teams against each other, drive up the price. You don’t want to lock into one deal. But the market thing, that’s not really happening yet. They’re not pushing the market for him.”

What is the motivation for Golden State to move Russell now, or at the February trade deadline, as opposed to next June around the draft? Or next July? There isn’t, unless some team approaches them with a Godfather offer. This season is a lost cause for the Warriors, and next season they are going to be looking for veterans to help them win now more than rookies to develop.

Russell has averaged 22.3 points a game and played well when healthy, but he has missed half of the Warriors games so far this season due to injury. That’s not exactly boosting Russell’s trade value, another reason to be patient.

Maybe the Russell trade drama ramps up after the season ends, but for now the Warriors continue to play it cool.