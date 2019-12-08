Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James blows by Gorgui Dieng then puts him on a poster

By Kurt HelinDec 8, 2019, 10:51 PM EST
LeBron James battled foul trouble in the first half against Minnesota, picking up four and only playing 12 minutes because of it.

When he was on the court, however, he was dominant — 16 points on 10 shots, with a couple of deep threes.

Then LeBron did this to Gorgui Dieng.

That’s just not fair.

In the video, watch the reaction of the Laker bench — that group is having fun.

The Lakers led 73-65 at halftime of this defensive struggle game in Los Angeles. Anthony Davis had 27 on 12-of-15 shooting in the first half.

Grizzlies suspend Josh Jackson one (minor-league) game, reportedly for missing meeting

By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2019, 1:52 PM EST
The Grizzlies not bringing Josh Jackson to training camp was such a strange development.

Sure, he hasn’t lived up to the hype of the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. But Jackson, acquired from the Suns in a larger trade, is under contract with the Grizzlies. Teams bring all kinds of minor-league-bound players to training camp. That wouldn’t have interfered in any way with Jackson beginning the season with the minor-league Memphis Hustle, which he has done.

It seems the Grizzlies just didn’t want him around their other players.

For his part, Jackson has accepted his fate without public complaint. He has excelled with the Hustle, averaging 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game and shooting 43% on 3-pointers and 55% on 2-pointers.

But his reclamation tour has hit a snag.

Grizzlies:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

I’m not sure why the Grizzlies didn’t call this a suspension. It clearly fits the common definition. Maybe it was just to soften the tone of the announcement. Maybe it was so Jackson wouldn’t lose a portion of his salary, as would accompany a formal suspension.

Jackson will become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The 22-year-old is showing signs of improved on-court production after struggling in Phoenix. But concern about his maturity won’t dissipate any time soon.

Report: Kevin Love wants Cavaliers to trade him to contender

By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2019, 12:49 PM EST
In the last few months, Kevin Love‘s mood on the Cavaliers has shifted from “I do want to be here. I always have” to “Let the chips fall where they may” to…

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love prefers a move to a contending team, league sources tell The Athletic.

Of course, Love prefers to play for a contender. Nearly every veteran on a losing team does.

The big question: How hard is Love willing to push?

This report looks like a big step. It doesn’t rise to the level of a trade request, but if Love is leaking his preference, that puts a little more pressure on the Cavs.

They appear willing to explore the market. Finding a trade partner won’t be easy, though.

Love has a $28,942,830 salary this season, and he’s due $91,459,342 over the next three years. The 31-year-old looks past his prime. His defense becomes particularly exploitable deep in the playoffs.

Still, he’s a good player who could help many teams. It’s just unclear whether anyone – given Love’s contract and age – will surrender enough assets to tempt Cleveland. The Cavaliers seem to like having someone with Love’s star reputation.

Perhaps, Love can change that by signaling his displeasure.

Love should have seen this situation coming when he signed his big extension (and maybe he did). The Cavaliers were clearly entering a rebuild with LeBron James gone. Love just felt comfortable in Cleveland, and re-upping was the only way to secure so much money. He might have figured he could always push for a trade later.

That’s the road he appears headed down, though I also believe he’d be content staying with the Cavs – if necessary. And that could always change quickly.

LeBron James gets fourth foul with 2:27 left in first half, goes straight to locker room (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
LeBron James plays by his own rules.

Especially when his team is winning, and the Lakers won big over the Timberwolves last night.

That’s why LeBron didn’t face questions about going straight to the locker room after picking up his fourth foul with 2:27 left in the second quarter. He was obviously going to sit the rest of the half. But practically every other player would have sat on the bench, barring extraneous issues.

Maybe LeBron had a good reason to go to the locker room. Maybe not. He played 16 minutes in the second half, scoring 16 points and dishing six assists.

I believe with many other players – especially, say, Kyrie Irving – we would’ve used this as an example of poor leadership and selfishness. Even LeBron faced legitimate criticism for not properly supporting his teammates last season.

But winning masks many problems.

This will only become an issue if LeBron continues to do things like this (again, if he weren’t hurt or something like that) and the Lakers start stumbling.

Chris Paul tells ref to give Carmelo Anthony technical foul, ref calls it (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2019, 11:22 AM EST
Chris Paul is on a snitching streak.

He got Jordan Bell called for delay of game because of an untucked jersey, giving the Thunder a crucial free throw in a win over the Timberwolves. Even after officials got retribution by calling Paul for a delay of game during Oklahoma City’s win over the Trail Blazers, he didn’t let up.

Unhappy about an uncalled foul, Carmelo Anthony clapped at an official – a letter-of-the-law violation, but one that often goes unpunished. Paul called for a technical foul, and the referee whistled it.

I’m sure the official would claim he made the decision independent of Paul’s gesturing. That may or may not be true. But this is more about Paul, the NBA’s foremost tattletale, even calling for the penalty.

And Paul and Anthony are friends!