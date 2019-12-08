LeBron James blows by Gorgui Dieng then puts him in poster

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James battled foul trouble in the first half against Minnesota, picking up four and only playing 12 minutes because of it.

When he was on the court, however, he was dominant — 16 points on 10 shots, with a couple of deep threes.

Then LeBron did this to Gorgui Dieng.

Let ‘em know where you dropped it off, @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/BEkHMhGDKr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 9, 2019

That’s just not fair.

In the video, watch the reaction of the Laker bench — that group is having fun.