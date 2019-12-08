Gordon Hayward on his return, “Tomorrow’s a possibility”

Boston’s depth was on display for the past month with Gordon Hayward sidelined following hand surgery — the Celtics went 9-4 with a +5.9 net rating — but the team’s offense slid back to middle-of-the-pack without his scoring and shot creation.
They are not going to be without him much longer, Hayward could return Monday night, he told reports Sunday, via Chris Forsberg at NBC Sports Boston.
“Bone has healed, probably stronger than my right hand. There’s a plate in there with screws. The bone is good,” Hayward said Sunday after going through the team’s off-day practice. Boston did not engage in any live 5-on-5 action but Hayward sounded open to returning Monday.
“Tomorrow’s a possibility,” he said. “See how I feel when I wake up, go through shootaround, see how it goes.”
As one should expect, coach Brad Stevens was more cautious but said Hayward will be back “sooner than later.”
Hayward was having a bounce-back year through his first eight games, averaging 18.9 points per game, shooting 43.3 percent from three, pulling down 7.1 rebounds, and dishing out 4.1 assists per game. He’s been a critical playmaker for the Celtics next to Kemba Walker.
Hayward fractured his hand on a fluke play against the Spurs and required surgery to repair a fracture to his fourth metacarpal bone in his left hand (the bone that connects the wrist to the ring finger), the team announced Monday evening. Hayward has made a speedy recovery from that injury.
Boston hosts Cleveland on Monday then travels to Indiana on Wednesday.
LeBron James battled foul trouble in the first half against Minnesota, picking up four and only playing 12 minutes because of it.
When he was on the court, however, he was dominant — 16 points on 10 shots, with a couple of deep threes.
Then LeBron did this to Gorgui Dieng.
That’s just not fair.
In the video, watch the reaction of the Laker bench — that group is having fun.
The Lakers led 73-65 at halftime of this
defensive struggle game in Los Angeles. Anthony Davis had 27 on 12-of-15 shooting in the first half.
Miami just finds guys. And develops them. Kendrick Nunn is at the top of that list for them this season, playing like someone who will get Rookie of the Year votes so far this season. Don’t leave Duncan Robinson off that list, he has had some big games for the Heat lately.
Sunday it was Tyler Herro‘s turn. The rookie out of Kentucky scored 16 points through the fourth quarter and overtime against Chicago. That includes draining the game-winning three off an assist from Jimmy Butler.
That bucket held up as the final score, 108-105 Miami.
It also wasn’t Herro’s only big three in OT.
Miami improves to 17-6 on the season, and a part of that is they have rookies stepping up and contributing.
The Knicks fired coach David Fizdale.
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle fired back.
Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:
Coaches tend to stick up for each other. They’ll blame everyone but the coach when a coach gets fired. As president of the National Basketball Coaches Association, Carlisle is particularly outspoken.
New York’s problems extend well beyond Fizdale. Owner James Dolan, president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry are each far more responsible than Fizdale for the sorry state of the organization.
But Fizdale failed to instill an identity in the Knicks. Under his watch, player development was uneven. That he wasn’t the biggest problem means only so much.
Fizdale doesn’t deserve to be a scapegoat for all New York’s problems. He also didn’t necessarily deserve to keep his job.
Devin Booker (35 points) and James Harden (34 points) dueled throughout the Rockets’ win over the Suns yesterday.
In the fourth quarter, their battle turned more physical.
Booker fouled Harden high on a fastbreak then approached the Houston star. An agitated Harden pushed Booker, who pushed back. The players received a double technical foul.
Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:
Harden said nothing about his back-and-forth with Booker.
Like literally he said, “Nothing (pause) Nothing.” when asked what got him so upset.
Booker said that was case of just two competitors.
“Just competing,” Booker said. “If you guys don’t like that, you don’t like NBA basketball, for real.”
Also heard those two hugged it out near the loading docks
I liked that.