Myles Turner block, Julius Randle missed free throw with 0.1 left gives Pacers one-point win

For the Knicks, under interim coach Mike Miller, this was a step forward. New York had been blown out by 37+ points their last two games, and that helped cost David Fizdale his job, but here they were with a chance to send the game to overtime late.
For the Pacers, this is just a win.
But that win came down to the final play — a blocked shot by Myles Turner then a missed Julius Randle free throw with 0.1 on the clock gave Indiana the 104-103 win.
“You get in those games, you’ve got to make another play and we just didn’t make another play,” Miller said, via the Associated Press. “Loved the effort. That was fun.”
A Jeremy Lamb and-1 had the Pacers up by six, 104-98, with 5:17 left. The Pacers would not score again.
What kept the Pacers alive was their defense — the Knicks shot 2-of-15 in the final 5:05 of the game, then with everything on the line Myles Turner came up with the game-saving block on Michell Robinson.
Julius Randle got the offensive rebound and was fouled when he went back up. That sent Randle — the Knicks biggest offseason signing — to the free throw line with 0.1 on the clock and the chance to force overtime. Randle hit the first, but…
There are no moral victories in the NBA, but this feels like one for New York.
For the Pacers, they will just take the win, thank you very much.