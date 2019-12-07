Portland’s Rodney Hood suffers torn Achilles, done for season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is a real blow, both to Rodney Hood and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hood, Portland’s starting three, grabbed a rebound in the first quarter Friday night and pushed off to run up court, then just collapsed to the ground. He was instantly grabbing his Achilles, which had bothered him at the end of Portland’s last game.

Unfortunately, that’s what it turned out to be.

MRI confirms Rodney Hood has a torn left Achilles tendon. We love you, Rodney ❤️ — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 7, 2019

While there is no official timeline, he is done for this season at the very least.

That is a blow. Hood signed a two-year, $11.7 million contract with Portland this past summer (the second year is a player option, which he will certainly now pick up), and he had played solidly for them. Hood averaged 11.5 points per game and was shooting an incredible 49.3 percent on the 3.6 threes he attempted per game. The Portland offense has been 7.3 points per 100 possessions better when Hood was on the court.

Unfortunately, he will not be on the court for the rest of this season,