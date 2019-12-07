Portland’s Rodney Hood suffers torn Achilles, done for season

By Kurt HelinDec 7, 2019, 12:23 AM EST
This is a real blow, both to Rodney Hood and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hood, Portland’s starting three, grabbed a rebound in the first quarter Friday night and pushed off to run up court, then just collapsed to the ground. He was instantly grabbing his Achilles, which had bothered him at the end of Portland’s last game.

Unfortunately, that’s what it turned out to be.

While there is no official timeline, he is done for this season at the very least.

That is a blow. Hood signed a two-year, $11.7 million contract with Portland this past summer (the second year is a player option, which he will certainly now pick up), and he had played solidly for them. Hood averaged 11.5 points per game and was shooting an incredible 49.3 percent on the 3.6 threes he attempted per game. The Portland offense has been 7.3 points per 100 possessions better when Hood was on the court.

Unfortunately, he will not be on the court for the rest of this season,

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his birthday by scoring 27, leading Bucks in rout Clippers

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 7, 2019, 12:43 AM EST
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their 14th straight victory, a 119-91 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo, on his 25th birthday, made 11 of 20 shots and recorded his 21st double-double of the season.

“I was 25 once, but I wasn’t that good,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said after joking that he wanted to see Antetokounmpo’s birth certificate.

Antetokounmpo left the game with Milwaukee ahead by 36 with 8:56 to play. While he sat, the Milwaukee crowd started “happy birthday” chants for their star — and he loved it.

The Bucks led by as many as 41 and extended their longest winning streak since winning 16 consecutive games over two seasons in 1973.

Khris Middleton added 17 points and Pat Connaughton and Ersan Ilyasova each scored 13 off the bench for Milwaukee.

Rivers pulled all of his starters out of the game with the Bucks leading 101-67 with 9:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. The group exited to the chant of “Overrated! Overrated!” from the Milwaukee crowd.

Kawhi Leonard had 17 points and Paul George added 13 for the Clippers.

JaMychal Green missed his second straight game for Los Angeles after suffering a bruised tailbone last Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

 

With chance to win in OT Kings miss. And miss. And miss. And miss. Spurs win. (VIDEO)

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinDec 6, 2019, 11:45 PM EST
You can’t say the Kings didn’t have their chances to beat the Spurs in San Antonio.

Sacramento was up three with time running out in regulation, meaning the defensive plan is simple — guard the arc. Instead, two defenders follow DeMar DeRozan almost all the way into the paint, meanwhile Buddy Hield losses Marco Belinelli, and…

We get five minutes of free basketball in San Antonio.

It’s not exactly a pretty five minutes — you get what you pay for — but a Dejounte Murray bucket eventually puts the Spurs up one. The Kings come down for their final possession, get a good look, and missed. Four straight times.

All that sequence needs is the Benny Hill Yakety Sax music behind it.

 

Report: Cavaliers now listening to Kevin Love trade offers

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 6, 2019, 9:48 PM EST
One month ago, when Cavaliers’ general manager Koby Altman was asked if he had any interest in trading Kevin Love, he quickly and emphatically said, “No. Not at all.”

Nobody around the league believed him.

Now comes this report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, speaking on Countdown before the Nuggets at Celtics game.

“I’m told that Cleveland is ready now to listen to offers on Kevin Love as we get to that December 15 date and then the February trade deadline. If somebody blows them away with an offer, this is a team clearly in a rebuild.”

Dec. 15 is the first day players signed this summer can be traded. The trade deadline itself is Feb.

Kevin Love can help a lot of teams, ones on the fringes of contending — Boston, Denver, Toronto (there is a lot of buzz the Raptors could make a bold move to defend their title), Houston (although it’s very difficult to construct a Rockets’ deal that works) — and teams such as Portland that are not living up to early expectations but want to win now. There will be interest.

While Love became a whipping boy for some fans, he is still a quality player averaging 16.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, is shooting 37.6 percent from three, he can space the floor, is a brilliant outlet passer, and while certainly not a great defender is better than his reputation on that end.

Love is also very expensive — he is in the first year of a four-year, $120 million contract extension — and is injury prone. Which will limit the number of suitors, matching salaries while giving up picks/young players to make this work is not for every team.

But there will be suitors.

On the Cleveland trade front, there also will be considerable interest in Tristan Thompson, who is having his best season in years — 13.9 points and 10.6 rebounds a game, with solid rim protection on defense — and he is an expiring contract (but at $18.5 million). It’s more likely Thompson gets moved than Love.

But it sounds like the Cavaliers are open for business.

Knicks reportedly had players-only meeting before David Fizdale was fired

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 6, 2019, 8:02 PM EST
New York had lost eight in a row, blowing big leads in a couple of those games. The last two games the Knicks were listless — a 44-point crushing by the Sixers, then a 37-point thrashing by the Nuggets — and looked like a team that had given up.

Friday morning, team veterans — led by Marcus Morris — called a players-only meeting before practice to talk about the need for the players to not roll over and play harder. Particularly with coach David Fizdale’s job on the line. That meeting was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Fizdale then ran the team practice.

One meeting and one practice was not going to stop the inevitable, Fizdale was fired later on Friday. The Knicks have made that official and assistant coach Mike Miller will take over as the interim head coach.

Sometimes there is a boost of energy teams get from a coaching change, but in the case of the Knicks it may well be a dead cat bounce. That is unless the veterans really do take charge and start pushing this roster.

While Fizdale certainly deserves blame for the lack of identity on offense and defense from the Knicks, I’m not a believer that an NBA coach is fully responsible for his team’s motivation. These are professionals getting paid millions of dollars, it shouldn’t take a rah-rah speech from a guy in a tie to get them focused and ready to do their job. It’s on the players. Motivation is always part of a coach’s job, and with a young team keeping the players on task certainly is part of the coach’s responsibility, but at the NBA level a coach should have to worry less about firing his guys up on a nightly basis.