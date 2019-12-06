Report: Knicks fire David Fizdale

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Knicks started 2-8.

Then, it got worse.

Knicks owner James Dolan ordered president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry to address the media after a loss. Mills and Perry spoke before coach David Fizdale, a break in decorum that ignited speculation about Fizdale getting fired.

Then, it got worse.

New York lost six straight.

Then, it got worse.

After a 44-point loss to the Bucks, Fizdale said the Knicks entered the game not believing they even could win. They followed that with a 37-point home loss to the Nuggets yesterday that Fizdale called “sickening.”

Finally, with New York 4-18 and on an eight-game losing streak, the Knicks are making a major change.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Knicks fired coach David Fizdale, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 6, 2019

Knicks also dismissed assistant Keith Smart, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/op7sOkJiiz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 6, 2019

Knicks assistants Mike Miller and Pat Sullivan are candidates to become interim head coach, league sources tell @ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 6, 2019

This was inevitable. Mills wanted Fizdale gone and knows how to navigate Madison Square Garden politics.

The season was already a lost cause, and it’s likely to remain a mess. Keith Smart, who previously coached the Warriors and Kings, was the only other member of the staff with NBA non-interim head-coaching experience.

The big question: Will Mills and Perry survive?

They gave Fizdale a lacking roster and outsized expectations. Nearly any coach would have been doomed to fail in this situation.

To be fair, Fizdale provided no evidence he deserved to be an exception. The Knicks lacked identity under his guidance, and development of younger players was uneven.

But the problems go way above Fizdale, starting with Dolan.

At least we’ll always have this Fizdale quote comparing the Knicks to slipping in ice, dog poop and pee.