Report: Knicks fire David Fizdale

By Dan FeldmanDec 6, 2019, 4:06 PM EST
The Knicks started 2-8.

Then, it got worse.

Knicks owner James Dolan ordered president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry to address the media after a loss. Mills and Perry spoke before coach David Fizdale, a break in decorum that ignited speculation about Fizdale getting fired.

New York lost six straight.

After a 44-point loss to the Bucks, Fizdale said the Knicks entered the game not believing they even could win. They followed that with a 37-point home loss to the Nuggets yesterday that Fizdale called “sickening.”

Finally, with New York 4-18 and on an eight-game losing streak, the Knicks are making a major change.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This was inevitable. Mills wanted Fizdale gone and knows how to navigate Madison Square Garden politics.

The season was already a lost cause, and it’s likely to remain a mess. Keith Smart, who previously coached the Warriors and Kings, was the only other member of the staff with NBA non-interim head-coaching experience.

The big question: Will Mills and Perry survive?

They gave Fizdale a lacking roster and outsized expectations. Nearly any coach would have been doomed to fail in this situation.

To be fair, Fizdale provided no evidence he deserved to be an exception. The Knicks lacked identity under his guidance, and development of younger players was uneven.

But the problems go way above Fizdale, starting with Dolan.

At least we’ll always have this Fizdale quote comparing the Knicks to slipping in ice, dog poop and pee.

The best song you’ll hear about Jimmy Butler bullying Andrew Wiggins into being good (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 6, 2019, 2:47 PM EST
Jimmy Butler was hard on Andrew Wiggins. That appeared to be the way then-Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau wanted it. Wiggins had the talent. He just needed a more productive mindset.

Thibodeau got fired. Butler is with the Heat.

But Wiggins is still in Minnesota and playing better than ever – specifically citing wanting to shut up the critics.

Do Butler and Thibodeau deserve any credit?

Wordsplayed explored that in rap form on “Off The Dribble.” He also dropped bars on the 76ers’ ceiling, James Harden‘s scoring and Carmelo Anthony‘s resurgence with the Trail Blazers.

Report: Cavaliers rebelling against John Beilein treating them like college players

By Dan FeldmanDec 6, 2019, 1:34 PM EST
Cavaliers coach John Beilein can help players develop, equipping them to win and secure bigger contracts. He also came to Cleveland after a lengthy career in college basketball, where he was always in charge and never had a player on a clear NBA track from the moment he enrolled.

The question was always: Which would happen first – Beilein convincing the Cavs players he’d help them or them pouncing amid his lack of experience with players who carried themselves as professionals?

Just 20 games into his Cavaliers tenure, Beilein appears to be losing the battle.

Joe Vardon and Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Cavaliers players are bristling at new coach John Beilein because he’s treating this season like they, and he, are still in college, numerous sources told The Athletic.

It’s already gotten to the point where players are looking past Beilein to his lead assistant, J.B. Bickerstaff, for guidance, those sources said.

Grievances include his nitpicking over basic fundamentals, too much harping in lengthy film sessions, not enough versatility on offense, and a broader lack of understanding of the NBA game and opposing players

The article quotes multiple unnamed players. The most damning: “Our assistants are definitely more prepared for the NBA.”

Cleveland has lost 10 of 11. Losing almost certainly contributes to the frustration. But it goes both ways. Issues with Beilein almost certainly contribute to the losing.

The problems aren’t disappearing soon. The Cavs have a bad roster and must figure this out while likely continuing to struggle in games.

Beilein is not good at quickly getting new teams up to speed. His worst seasons, by far, at Canisius, West Virginia and Michigan were his first seasons. All three programs blossomed from there, surely drawing on the lessons Beilein imparted those first years.

But Beilein never had to deal with NBA players who are more empowered to gripe. College seasons are also much shorter. Harping on the fundamentals over a long NBA season will be exhausting for everyone involved.

This was a complication of hiring Bickerstaff as lead assistant. He previously served as head coach of the Rockets and Grizzlies, bringing valuable understanding of the NBA. The problem: Players know that. They can turn to Bickerstaff, undermining Beilein’s authority.

We’ve seen this before in Cleveland. Cavs players scoffed at David Blatt, an NBA newcomer from Europe. Soon enough, lead assistant Tyronn Lue – who played in the NBA and had extensive experience as an NBA assistant – became head coach.

Without the pressure of trying to win immediately with LeBron James, Beilein has a better chance of weathering this storm. But for all his experience, this is a brand-new challenge.

Rumor: James Harden told Mike D’Antoni during last playoff game Rockets had to move Chris Paul

By Dan FeldmanDec 6, 2019, 12:03 PM EST
The Rockets repeatedly pushed that no rift existed between James Harden and Chris Paul.

Chris Paul blew the lid right off the idea.

Paul said, since getting traded to the Thunder, he and Harden hadn’t really spoken. Paul also said Houston general manager Daryl Morey told him a few days before the deal that Paul wouldn’t be sent to Oklahoma City, adding an even more incriminating timeline to Morey’s public declaration he wouldn’t trade Paul. That only further undermines the trustworthiness of Morey, who led the charge of denying issues between Harden and Paul.

That gets us back to the previous question: Just how corrosive was tension between Harden and Paul?

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated and Zach Lowe of ESPN discussed on the The Lowe Post podcast.

Spears:

I really want to go watch that last game, because I’ve heard talk about body language and James maybe not running up and down the court or them barking at each other.

Lowe:

On the bench. That story is going around, that there was a lot of bench barking.

Spears:

The one thing that I heard, which I will say this, because I have to preface it, that I have to see to believe, but from one rumor – I’ve got to put exclamation point before I say it, right? I don’t know this is fact. But I was told that James ran up to Coach D’Antoni and put his hand over his mic – because D’Antoni was mic’d – and told him, “We’ve got to get Chris out of here.”

Lowe:

Out of the game?

Spears:

No.

Lowe:

Out of here here?

Spears:

Out of here here.

After that Game 6 loss to the Warriors, Harden said, “I know what we need to do. I know exactly what we need to do. We’ll figure it out this summer.” Many assumed he meant trading Paul. Good luck convincing anyone otherwise now.

Harden has now run off both his co-stars in Houston, Dwight Howard and Paul. Harden’s relationships with each were clearly far from perfect, but it requires major talent to win a championship. The Rockets would be better off if Harden could expand the pool of players he gets along with.

Russell Westbrook is now Harden’s sidekick, and they appear to get along well. But Harden and Paul meshed early in their tenure together. Even if Harden and Westbrook stay on the same page, both are approaching the end of their primes.

That’s the major consequence of Harden and Paul not succeeding together – the time lost trying.

Marcus Morris pushes, Nikola Jokic chest bumps, pair separated (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 6, 2019, 10:50 AM EST
The Knicks haven’t put up much fight this season.

Marcus Morris has.

In his first game back from son-caused injury, Morris and Nikola Jokic got physical going for a potential rebound. Afterward, Morris pushed Jokic. Jokic chest bumped Morris. Morris pushed Jokic again. The players received a double technical foul.

This fits a pattern for Morris.

As does the result – Nuggets 129, Knicks 92 – for New York.