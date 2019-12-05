Malik Monk cocks back for MONSTER dunk and… misses (video)

After years of Golden State dominating the NBA, opponents are exacting revenge on the downtrodden Warriors. The Hornets got in their licks with a 106-91 victory yesterday.
Malik Monk really went after it.
Shaqtin’ A Fool:
Woof.
The Mavericks have the best offensive rating (117.5 on Basketball-Reference) in NBA history.
That’s in part because Dallas is an excellent offensive-rebounding team.
Dorian Finney-Smith took it to the next level in the Mavericks’ win over the Timberwolves yesterday:
Poor Treveon Graham and Jarrett Culver.
The NBA closed its investigation into Kings coach Luke Walton – whom Kelli Tennant sued, alleging sexual assault – without finding wrongdoing.
Walton – who denied the allegations from his time as a Warriors assistant coach and Lakers head coach – won’t face a civil trial, either.
TMZ:
The woman who accused Luke Walton of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in 2017 has officially dropped her lawsuit against the NBA coach, TMZ Sports has learned.
Unclear if Walton and Tennant struck a settlement — but it’s not uncommon in situations like this.
We might eventually learn details of a settlement. But with Tennant not cooperating with the NBA investigation and now dropping her lawsuit, Walton will likely get to continue his coaching career without this hanging over him.
It’s often difficult for victims of sexual abuse to prove the crime occurred. Likewise, it’s often difficult for wrongfully accused people to prove their innocence. Tennant’s main allegation occurred in a hotel room with only she and Walton present.
Hopefully, justice prevailed here.
Blake Griffin kept causing problems during the Pistons’ loss to the Bucks last night.
He and Giannis Antetokounmpo went face-to-face a couple times. At one point, Griffin bumped down and stepped over Antetokounmpo, prompting Khris Middleton to confront the Detroit star.
But Griffin saved his most devastating work for referee Scott Twardoski.
Griffin extended his arm and whacked Twardoski in the face, flooring the official. Play stopped for Twardoski to recover. The replay doesn’t do the contact justice. Twardoski was moving quickly up the floor when he ran straight into Griffin’s hand.
At least it wasn’t as bad as this legendary Carlos Boozer moment:
LeBron James wasn’t about that NBA-rulebook life last night.
Not only did he get away with a comically blatant travel, he – ostensibly out of the game – later wandered onto the court during play. He got pretty close to the action, waving his towel in celebration of consecutive Kyle Kuzma blocks.
And LeBron was wearing only socks on his feet. He had already given his shoes away to young fans – with 4:20 left! Sure, the Lakers were up 19 on the Jazz, but that’s a lot of time remaining. What a kind and totally disrespectful gesture, a real do-it-all move.
Restless-late-in-a-blowout LeBron is the best LeBron.