Watch James Harden’s dunk get waved off (he still scores 50), but Rockets fall to Spurs in 2OT

To the naked eye, if the officials thought the ball didn’t go through, or bounced off Harden and back out without cleaning the net, that can happen. People make mistakes. However, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni first asked for a clarification of the call and then asked for a coach’s challenge review. Multiple times. And didn’t get it, the bad call stood. Why? Here’s the official explanation.
This feels like the crew chief covering the, um, behinds of his crew. There are zero reasons not to review that after D’Antoni asked for it, by the time you clarified a complicated call. The 30-second rule is being used as a cover. The referees missed this and needed to prioritize getting the call right. (We have seen this more than once this season.)
The Rockets may protest the game.
A Rockets source is optimistic that the NBA office will take action regarding James Harden's dunk that didn't count, either awarding the win to Houston or ordering that the final 7:50 be replayed because the Rockets outscored the Spurs in regulation. The Rockets believe a…
As bad as the call was, I’d be shocked if the league changed the call and forced a replay (they certainly are not just going to give the Rockets the win, the end of the game would have played out with differently if the Rockets were ahead). It’s just not what the league does.
This play also is not why the Rockets lost.
Houston was up 20 with 3:23 left in the third and by 10 with 3:53 left in the fourth but, as has followed a pattern with this team, could not hold the lead. If a team has those kinds of leads late, one play did not cost them the game.
Lonnie Walker IV had a career-high 28 points with 18 points coming in the fourth quarter — including eight straight to close the game and force overtime — to spark the Spurs 135-133 in a double overtime win. DeMar DeRozan added 23 points, nine assists, and five rebounds.
Harden scored his 50 in 49 minutes, all that coming off a 60-point outing Saturday.
Bryant, who is averaging 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, was diagnosed Tuesday after experiencing pain in his foot following the team’s 150-125 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
Brooks said rookie forward Rui Hachimura would slide over to the center spot against the Magic with Davis Bertans starting at forward. Washington was also without reserve center Moritz Wagner (left ankle sprain) and reserve guard C.J. Miles (left wrist ligament injury).
Orlando beat Washington 127-120 despite 42 points from Bradley Beal.
Anthony Davis plays through flu, scores 25, leads Lakers past Nuggets
Jordan’s legend grew when he played through the flu in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, leading the Chicago Bulls to the win and eventually their fifth title in seven years. Tuesday’s game was just the 20th of the season for the Lakers but Davis’ effort still impressed his coach.
“For him to play through illness and have that kind of performance was something special,” coach Frank Vogel said.
Davis missed the morning film session and his status for the game was questionable until before tip. He showed no effects of the illness, scoring most of the Lakers 24 points in the third quarter. He also had 10 rebounds and helped to hold Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to 13 points.
He played nearly 37 minutes after trying to recover for most of the day.
“Sleep. That’s really it. Sleep and a couple of medicine things here and there,” he said of the treatment he took. “The IV at halftime was trying a way to keep going.”
Jamal Murray scored 22 points and Paul Millsap had 21 points and eight rebounds. Jokic added eight assists but wasn’t the only one struggling on offense. Denver shot 40.7% and failed to reach 100 points for the second straight game.
“We got the looks we wanted but just didn’t hit some shots,” Murray said.
Both teams were coming off losses that ended long winning streaks, but it was Los Angeles that bounced back behind James and Davis and a 56-35 advantage in rebounding. The Nuggets nearly came back in the final minutes.
The Lakers led by 10 midway through the fourth before Denver rallied to get within a point with 2:23 left. But the Nuggets didn’t score again. The Lakers hit three free throws and James slammed home Davis’ missed layup with 1:15 remaining.
“They’re one of the top teams to come back from double-digit deficits in the second half,” James said. “We knew they were going to make a run. A very good team at home and we just kept our composure.”
Denver has lost two in a row for the second time this season and fell to 8-3 at home.
“They are a better team than us right now,” Millsap said. “We didn’t bring our best game but we were still in the game. If we could have knocked those shots down it would have been a totally different ballgame.”
3) Jimmy Butler’s triple-double leads upstart Heat past Raptors in overtime. In a number of fundamental ways, when Miami plays Toronto it’s like looking in a mirror.
These are two franchises that emphasize culture first. They each have stars that have worked their way up — Jimmy Butler for Miami and Pascal Siakam for Toronto — and were not just anointed top picks. These are two franchises that find guys other teams overlook and turn them into valuable contributors — three undrafted players started in this game, Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson for Miami, and Fred VanVleet for Toronto.
Also, both teams are now 15-5 on the season after Miami held on to beat Toronto in overtime, 121-110. The difference was Jimmy Butler, who scored 8 of his 22 points in overtime on his way to a triple-double.
So… @JimmyButler's 5th career triple-double looked like this.
This is what Miami needs from Butler. Some are calling for Butler to score more and lift up the Heat offense that way, but this kind of game — where he distributes and gets others involved, then takes over when he needs to — is exactly what the Heat need out of him. More games like this will mean more wins.
