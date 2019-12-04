James Harden jaws with fan, sets free-throw record… for now (video)

As James Harden – the NBA’s most-infamous foul-drawer – stepped to the line in the first quarter, he had a quick back-and-forth with a San Antonio fan.
Fan: “No one wants to see a free-throw shooting contest.”
Harden: “Nobody wants to see fouls either, goddammit.”
Neither got what they wanted. Harden shot 24 free throws in the Spurs’ 135-133 double-overtime win over the Rockets last night. Remarkably, Harden made all 24 attempts.
That broke Dominique Wilkins’ record for free throws without a miss in a game (23-for-23 in 1992). Dirk Nowitzki also shot 24-for-24 from the stripe in Game 1 of the 2011 Western Conference finals, but playoff games don’t count for these records.
Here are the most free throws made without a miss in a game in NBA history:
However, if the Rockets get their way, this record won’t stand. Houston could protest the game after officials didn’t count a Harden dunk that went through the net in the middle of the fourth quarter. Harden made nine free throws after that play, including seven in overtime.
The Rockets have talked about the NBA simply reversing the result and giving them a win. That seems far-fetched. More likely (though not necessarily likely), the league will uphold a protest and have the teams replay the final 7:50 of the fourth quarter. That’d wipe away all stats from that point in last night’s version of the game.
Would Harden still draw and make nine free throws during a replayed 7:50? Extremely doubtful. But if anyone can, it’s him.
Chris Paul: Rockets GM Daryl Morey told me couple days before trade that I wouldn’t be dealt to Thunder
The most common defense of Morey – external circumstances changed – doesn’t cut it. Sure, the Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George. But Morey shouldn’t have guaranteed Paul would stay in Houston without being certain that’d be true in every scenario. The Clippers signing Leonard and acquiring another star wasn’t exactly impossible to foresee.
Besides, Morey – according to Paul – told the point guard directly he wouldn’t be traded to the Thunder well after the other major offseason moves around the league.
“My initial reaction?” Paul said with a laugh. “I was shocked. Truth be told, I just talked to Daryl a couple days before the trade and he said he wasn’t going to trade me [to Oklahoma City]. That’s funny because that is going to be the alert that pops up on everybody’s phone because nobody knows that. But what the hell, I just said it.”
Morey declined comment on Paul, saying he was told he wouldn’t be traded to the Thunder, but sources close to the Rockets say Morey told Paul days before the trade there was a “slim chance” he could be dealt to the Thunder and that message may have been misinterpreted.
I don’t know what was precisely said between Paul and Morey. Maybe there was a genuine misunderstanding.
But I do know: Morey said in June that Paul wouldn’t be traded during the offseason. Paul said now that Morey told him days before the trade he wouldn’t be traded to the Thunder.
Those on-the-record statements carry far more weight than the anonymous sources close to the Rockets.
It does seem Houston preferred to send Paul to a better team than Oklahoma City, ideally finding a three-team trade. But when push came to shove and the Rockets had a deal they liked in front of them, they accepted – no matter how it affected Paul or their trustworthiness.
Wizards center Thomas Bryant out weeks with left foot stress reaction
Bryant, who is averaging 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, was diagnosed Tuesday after experiencing pain in his foot following the team’s 150-125 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
Brooks said rookie forward Rui Hachimura would slide over to the center spot against the Magic with Davis Bertans starting at forward. Washington was also without reserve center Moritz Wagner (left ankle sprain) and reserve guard C.J. Miles (left wrist ligament injury).
Orlando beat Washington 127-120 despite 42 points from Bradley Beal.
Anthony Davis plays through flu, scores 25, leads Lakers past Nuggets
Jordan’s legend grew when he played through the flu in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, leading the Chicago Bulls to the win and eventually their fifth title in seven years. Tuesday’s game was just the 20th of the season for the Lakers but Davis’ effort still impressed his coach.
“For him to play through illness and have that kind of performance was something special,” coach Frank Vogel said.
Davis missed the morning film session and his status for the game was questionable until before tip. He showed no effects of the illness, scoring most of the Lakers 24 points in the third quarter. He also had 10 rebounds and helped to hold Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to 13 points.
He played nearly 37 minutes after trying to recover for most of the day.
“Sleep. That’s really it. Sleep and a couple of medicine things here and there,” he said of the treatment he took. “The IV at halftime was trying a way to keep going.”
Jamal Murray scored 22 points and Paul Millsap had 21 points and eight rebounds. Jokic added eight assists but wasn’t the only one struggling on offense. Denver shot 40.7% and failed to reach 100 points for the second straight game.
“We got the looks we wanted but just didn’t hit some shots,” Murray said.
Both teams were coming off losses that ended long winning streaks, but it was Los Angeles that bounced back behind James and Davis and a 56-35 advantage in rebounding. The Nuggets nearly came back in the final minutes.
The Lakers led by 10 midway through the fourth before Denver rallied to get within a point with 2:23 left. But the Nuggets didn’t score again. The Lakers hit three free throws and James slammed home Davis’ missed layup with 1:15 remaining.
“They’re one of the top teams to come back from double-digit deficits in the second half,” James said. “We knew they were going to make a run. A very good team at home and we just kept our composure.”
Denver has lost two in a row for the second time this season and fell to 8-3 at home.
“They are a better team than us right now,” Millsap said. “We didn’t bring our best game but we were still in the game. If we could have knocked those shots down it would have been a totally different ballgame.”
1) Is James Harden’s phantom dunk enough to get the final minutes of the Rockets’ loss replayed? In the end, I expect the Rockets will end up disappointed — and when they do they will have nobody but themselves to blame. This Rockets’ double-overtime loss is not going to get replayed.
Still, Houston has a unique argument, and it starts here: The referees blew the call on this dunk by James Harden with 7:50 left the fourth quarter.
This is why the NBA has replay and a coach’s challenge… except the officials on the court would not let D’Antoni make a challenge.
D'Antoni said he was initially told the Harden dunk hit him and was offensive goaltending. He said he challenged that and was told no, it was not goaltending but went out off Harden, so he challenged that. Officials, D'Antoni said, told him he could not challenge.
I’m not buying that, even though the timing issue is likely what the league falls back on to retain the game’s outcome. Capers mentions basket interference, but that was never the call on the court, it was ruled a missed basket. This sounds like Capers trying to cover for his guys. It clearly took time for the referees to figure out what happened and explain their call to D’Antoni, which is when the coach said he made the challenge. The 30-second rule is being used as a cover.
This gets to the interesting questions: What happens if the Rockets protest the game? Will they even have to?
Rockets weighing protesting the game, source said. Only thing holding them back is it might not be necessary because a made basket did not count in which case the NBA could step in. (FWIW, points were put on the scoreboard. Don't know if they were in the official book.)
The bad news for the Rockets is we have seen how the league handles blown calls through the Last Two Minute Report: They admit the mistake but change nothing.
There is zero chance the league just puts the points back on the board and gives the Rockets a regulation win. How the game played out late (in terms of strategy and more) would have been different if the Rockets were ahead by two. The league could order the end of the game replayed, but in the past have chosen not to do so even after owning up to a missed call. This is different in that it’s a clear missed call on a basket that took two points off the board, but still this is not how the league has handled situations in the past.
If this goes down as a loss — 135-133 in double overtime — the Rockets shouldn’t blame the officials, they need to blame themselves. And only themselves.
Houston was up 20 with 3:23 left in the third and by 10 with 3:53 left in the fourth but, as has followed a pattern with this team, could not hold the lead. They lost defensive focus. James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined to shoot 26.5 percent (18-of-68). Whether or not they let the lousy call get in their heads, the Rockets played terribly down the stretch.
Lonnie Walker IV played well and had his best NBA game, keying that Houston comeback. Walker finished with a career-high 28 points and scored 18 of those points in the fourth quarter — including eight straight to close the game and force overtime. DeMar DeRozan added 23 points, nine assists, and five rebounds.
2) Anthony Davis plays through flu, scores 25, but it’s his defense late that gets Lakers win in Denver. After the Lakers got their heads handed to them by Luka Doncicand the Mavericks on Sunday, the theme in the L.A. locker room postgame was that the Lakers needed to play a full 48 minutes — not flip the switch in the third quarter — against the better teams. Like the Denver game coming up.
Anthony Davis did just that. Battling the flu that had him in bed all day before the game — then taking IV fluids at halftime just to keep going — Davis had 25 points. However, it was his defensive plays late that earned the Lakers the win: There was a stuff block of Nikola Jokic, but more impressive was when Davis twice got switched onto point guard Jamal Murray late and was able to stay in front of the speedy guard and force him into bad shots.
Jokic has been up-and-down this season and Tuesday night was a down, with Davis (along with JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard) holding the Denver big man to 13 points on 12 shots.
The Nuggets have been one of the best clutch teams in the NBA this season (8-4 in games within five points in the final five minutes), but the Lakers were better and outdueled them down the stretch in this one (L.A. is now 9-1 in those five-in-five clutch games).
For those who doubt the Nuggets as a real threat to the Los Angeles teams in the playoffs, Tuesday was more fuel for the fire.
3) Jimmy Butler’s triple-double leads upstart Heat past Raptors in overtime. In a number of fundamental ways, when Miami plays Toronto it’s like looking in a mirror.
These are two franchises that emphasize culture first. They each have stars that have worked their way up — Jimmy Butler for Miami and Pascal Siakam for Toronto — and were not just anointed top picks. These are two franchises that find guys other teams overlook and turn them into valuable contributors — three undrafted players started in this game, Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson for Miami, and Fred VanVleet for Toronto.
Also, both teams are now 15-5 on the season after Miami held on to beat Toronto in overtime, 121-110. The difference was Jimmy Butler, who scored 8 of his 22 points in overtime on his way to a triple-double.
So… @JimmyButler's 5th career triple-double looked like this.
This is what Miami needs from Butler. Some are calling for Butler to score more and lift up the Heat offense that way, but this kind of game — where he distributes and gets others involved, then takes over when he needs to — is exactly what the Heat need out of him. More games like this will mean more wins.