Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra misses game at Boston for birth of son

Associated PressDec 4, 2019, 9:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

BOSTON — Miami coach Erik Spoelstra missed the Heat’s game Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics to return home to be with his wife for the birth of their second son.

Assistant coach Dan Craig, who grew up about 40 minutes away from TD Garden in Chelmsford, directed the Heat.

“In the morning the coach got the message from his wife that she was having contractions,” Craig said. “He got on flight early this morning, fortunately got back there safely and he’s with her now.”

The 37-year-old Craig said he’d been texting with Spoelstra, but didn’t have any further update.

Craig rooted for Celtics when he lived in the area. He grew up in upstate New York, but his family moved north of Boston when he was 12.

“It worked out kind of funny,” he said. “I’m back home and I’m going to coach this game. It’s pretty exciting.”

In March of 2018, Craig also coached the Heat when Spoelstra was with wife Nikki for the birth of his first son. The Heat lost that game.

 

Rockets reportedly going to file protest over missed dunk call in loss to Spurs

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 4, 2019, 11:07 PM EST
1 Comment

Houston apparently has been hoping — unrealistically — that the NBA would step in, rule in its favor on the missed call on James Harden‘s dunk, and give the Rockets the chance to replay the final 7:50 of their double-overtime loss to the Spurs from Tuesday night.

If the Rockets want the league to rule on this, they will have to file a protest, something they are likely to file, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Houston had been optimistic in the wake of the loss that the NBA office would take action without a protest being necessary. However, sources said the Rockets are leaning toward filing a protest to ensure that the NBA office will have to make a ruling…

The Rockets contend that they should either be awarded the win — because they actually outscored the Spurs in regulation — or that the final seven minutes, 50 seconds of the game be replayed at a later date.

There is zero chance the league would overturn the game and hand the Rockets a win. The idea the Rockets even wanted that was described as absurd by some around the league (not directly involved in the case).

Even a protest is a longshot, it requires proof of a  misapplication of a rule which seriously inhibited Houston’s chance to win a game. Just saying the crew got the call wrong is not enough. Protests rarely go anywhere in the NBA because the bar to clear is very, very high.

No doubt the officials missed the call (even they owned up to it after the game). Here is the play in question.

Mike D’Antoni said he tried to challenge the play but was not allowed to by the game officials. Crew chief James Capers said after the game D’Antoni didn’t make his protest within 30 seconds as is required by the coach’s challenge rule.

Houston’s protest would hinge on the idea that D’Antoni wasn’t given a fair chance to protest the call because of how the referee crew handled the situation.

A protest is a full challenge process that the league would go through, but it’s hard to picture the Rockets winning it.

We’ve seen before with the Last Two-Minute Reports that even if the league admits an officials mistake that could have changed a game nothing is done. An official protest — where just saying the call is wrong is not enough to win — is not very likely to change that. The Rockets would argue that not only was there a missed call but that the crew mismanaged the challenge process. Good luck with that.

The Rockets are going to try, anyway.

Watch Aaron Gordon’s spinning whirlwind dunk

By Kurt HelinDec 4, 2019, 8:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

We have known Aaron Gordon can dunk.

He can put on a show with his dunks in-game, too, as he did here on a throwdown against the Suns.

What’s impressive about this dunk — aside just the fact Gordon can pull that off in a game — is that the spin had a purpose: He was keeping the ball away from Frank Kaminsky, who rotated over to try to protect the rim.

Also good cut by Gordon early in the clock and good find and pass by Wesley Iwundu.

Orlando led by seven at the half and stretched that lead out in the third quarter.

With ratings already down, NBA moving some Warriors games off national broadcasts

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 4, 2019, 7:31 PM EST
2 Comments

Warriors games right now are not exactly must-see TV. With nearly every player you can name (and all the big draws of casual fans) gone or out injured, it’s not a surprise, but the Warriors are one of the league’s worst teams and hard to watch right now.

Also, nationally NBA ratings are down to start the season. A lot.

Combine those two factors and you get a notice from the league that they have moved the next two nationally televised Warriors games — Dec. 13th at Utah and Dec. 18th at Portland — off ESPN. (They will be replaced by the Clippers at Timberwolves on the 13th, and the Celtics at Mavericks on the 18th.)

Expect more of this.

The Warriors were slotted for 30 nationally televised games this season — as many as the Lakers, because we all hoping for the Stephen Curry show, with him carrying the offense (which would have been very entertaining). With Curry out and the team struggling, the league is going to get more of its stars on national games.

Rumor: Knicks to fire David Fizdale ‘soon’

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 4, 2019, 6:46 PM EST
3 Comments

Just how thin the ice is under David Fizdale’s feet at Madison Square Garden has been a topic of conjecture around the league. Nobody thinks he’s safe — when the owner forces the president and GM to do a press conference 10 games into the season you know things are bad — but considering Fizdale is getting paid for this season and the next one, a mid-season coaching change would only happen if things looked dire.

Is a seven-game losing streak capped by 44-point blowout loss to the Bucks dire enough?

Try to predict the moves of James Dolan and company at your own risk, but at least some in the organization think things may bubble over sooner rather than later. From Ian Begley of SNY.TV:

We don’t have a definitive answer, but one member of the organization said late last month that he expected management to fire Fizdale soon, per SNY sources. The person who expressed the thought isn’t someone who would make the decision to fire Fizdale. But the idea that a member of the Knicks believes a coaching change is coming says a lot about the level of uncertainty in New York right now.

“Soon” is an incredibly vague term, so take this report with a grain of salt. Or 10.

One of the challenges with firing Fizdale mid-season is the organization reportedly was not high on the idea of promoting one of his assistants — Jud Buechler, Keith Smart, or Kaleb Canales — to the big chair. Frank Isola of The Athletic throws a couple more names into the mix of potential replacements.

According to a league source, if the Knicks make an in-season coaching move, one of two assistants – Mike Miller or Pat Sullivan – would likely be promoted.Miller coached the Knicks G League affiliate. Coincidentally, assistant coaches Keith Smart and Kaleb Canales each have head coaching experience.

There are a couple of good reasons to make an in-season coaching change. One is that the team knows it’s going to fire the coach and the person it wants as long-term in the big chair is available right now. Looking at the list of potential interim coaches for New York, that does not apply here.

The other reason to make a mid-season move is that the situation in the locker room and around the team is so bad, so toxic, that it could poison the team into future seasons. The Knicks are certainly losing, and their effort on a nightly basis is unimpressive, but is it really poisonous?

This still feels like Knicks management — president Steve Mill and GM Scott Perry in particular — oversold the Knicks offseason and unrealistically hyped expectations this season. They hyped it to Dolan, who was on board, and the front office itself seemed to buy into the idea this very flawed roster could make the playoffs. When they stunk out of the gate, there has been a letdown. There are now rumors about a management change coming next summer, too, not just a coaching change.

But again, predict what Dolan will do next at your own peril.