Getty Images

Kings’ De’Aaron Fox to miss another 2-3 weeks with ankle sprain

By Kurt HelinDec 3, 2019, 8:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

There is good news on the Sacramento Kings injury front, big man Marvin Bagley III is getting closer to a return after missing six weeks with a broken thumb.

The news is not so good for point guard De'Aaron Fox, who has been out three weeks with a sprained ankle and is going to miss at least a couple more, including Wednesday’s home game against Portland.

The Kings have gone 4-5 in those nine games Fox has been out, with a solid defense making up for a bottom-five offense in that stretch. Sacramento has been helped because it does have depth at the point guard spot after signing Cory Joseph over the summer to a three-year, $37 million contract, plus picking up a team option on Yogi Ferrell.

Still, the promise of the Kings has been unfulfilled this season due to injuries. After a breakout season a year ago, this season Fox had come back to earth a little in new coach Luke Walton’s system — his turnovers were up and his efficiency had slipped, but he was still putting up 18.2 points and dishing out 7 assists a game.

Fortunately, in a West that is not as deep as predicted before the season, the Kings are just three games back of a playoff spot and not out of things. They just need to get healthy and find a groove.

 

 

Pacers assistant Dan Burke: Joel Embiid ‘gets away with a bunch of crap the league ignores’

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 3, 2019, 12:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

The 76ers beat the Pacers in a hard-fought game on Saturday.

Indiana assistant coach Dan Burke on Fox Sports Indiana, via The Fieldhouse:

Burke:

I hate that team. I really wanted to win that game. I think Embiid gets away with a bunch of crap the league ignores.

Whoa! Those are strong words, especially from an assistant coach – who, on most teams, are never heard from.

I wonder what bothers Burke so much about Joel Embiid. The flopping? The taunting? The social-media ridiculing? There’s a lot to choose from.

David Fizdale: Knicks didn’t believe they could beat Bucks

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
By Dan FeldmanDec 3, 2019, 11:21 AM EST
1 Comment

The Knicks fell behind 7-0, 21-8 and 51-24 in a 132-88 loss to the Bucks last night.

New York coach David Fizdale, via Steve Popper of Newsday:

“Whatever word you want to use for it, lack of tenacity, intensity, focus, competitiveness,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said after the carnage was over. “I don’t feel like we came into this game believing we could win this game and that was what was most disappointing. I felt like going into every other game we felt like we could come out, compete, and beat anybody. Tonight, we didn’t come out with the idea that we could beat this team.

“I don’t know why. But it was definitely there. We didn’t come out with the right mindset for whatever reason, whatever my motivational talk was didn’t take hold I guess. We’ll bounce back. We’ll get into the film. We’ll own it. we’ll watch it and we’ll get ready for another very good basketball team.”

I have some ideas why.

The Bucks won 11 straight entering yesterday. The Knicks lost six straight entering yesterday. Milwaukee has a player in Giannis Antetokounmpo who can do this. New York has… a bunch of power forwards.

That said, any NBA team can beat another on a given night. Motivating his players is part of Fizdale’s job.

It’s not an easy task. The Knicks’ roster is severely lacking. But Fizdale is failing at his – again, difficult – job. Admitting it so directly sounds like the last words of someone heading toward getting fired.

Also: Though I don’t believe the Knicks are tanking yet – they signed too many expensive veterans, talked too much about competing and are too early into the season – this is why it’s oversimplifying to say players don’t tank. When the front office builds a team barely capable of winning (intentionally or not), players get worn down. They have a difficult time staying sharp for each game, which begets even more losing. So, though players “want” to win, they also often succumb to the morass of losing – which only further improves the team’s draft position.

Al Horford chases-down, blocks Bojan Bogdanovic… from in front (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 3, 2019, 10:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic is quietly having a superb season. He’s averaging 21 points per game by shooting 49% on 2-pointers, 45% on 3-pointers and 87% on free throws.

But he’s still slow.

In the 76ers’ 103-94 win over Utah yesterday, Bogdanovic broke ahead of everyone on the fastbreak. Yet, Al Horford “jetted” around Bogdanovic to block his shot.

That leads to one of the great questions of our time: Is it still a chase-down block if the defender gets in front of the shooter?

Three Things to Know: Is it time to be worried about the Utah Jazz?

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 3, 2019, 8:06 AM EST
2 Comments

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) After an ugly 1-4 road trip, is it time to be worried about the Utah Jazz? Coming into the season, a number of pundits and prognosticators picked Utah to have a chance to compete with the big boys in the West for a title (*sheepishly raises hand*). With a lock-down defense anchored by two-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, the continued growth of Donovan Mitchel, and the additions of Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic, this team all the pieces to compete.

Except…

•  That feared defense is actually 11th in the league for the season, and in the last 10 games they have fallen to 16th in the league giving up 4.9 more points per 100 possessions than they averaged last season. To be fair, Gobert was out for some of those games (and without him, the Greek Freak got to the rim at will and dropped 50 on Utah).

• The offense has never clicked and is currently ranked 23rd in the league.

• Mike Conley is shooting 37 percent on the season.

• The team just suffered ugly road losses, being down 40 at half to Toronto, then on Monday night losing to Philadelphia 103-94 in a game that wasn’t that close, the 76ers led by as many as 26.

After those ugly road losses to close out their road trip it feels like it’s time to ask:

Should we be worried about the Jazz?

Worried is a relative term, this is still a 12-9 team that sits as the six seed in the West and seems destined for the playoffs. Gobert is once again playing fantastic defense and has to be in the DPOY conversation (the Jazz got worse around him, but he is still playing brilliantly). Donovan Mitchell has stepped up after his summer with Team USA and is averaging 24.5 points per game with increased efficiency, and he looks like an All-Star player this season. The Jazz have not been bad.

They also haven’t looked anything like potential contenders, either.

Which is the concern. The Jazz always needed a lot of things to go right to be a big threat in the West, and so far it seems few of those things have gone according to plan, particularly on offense. This is a team that has the highest percentage in the league of offense that comes in the halfcourt (via Cleaning the Glass), meaning they just don’t get many easy buckets.

The struggling offense could have GM Dennis Lindsey looking to make a trade at the deadline to get a power forward this team needs (Danilo Gallinari would make sense with the Jazz). Utah may need a shake-up to contend.

Jazz fans shouldn’t be freaking out, but this team has not lived up to the hype or its potential yet. There’s a lot of season to go, but more than 20 games in it’s time to be a little bit worried.

2) Giannis Antetokounmpo, brother Thanasis power Bucks past Knicks to 12th straight win. This game was never in doubt — Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 29 points and 15 rebounds and didn’t even have to play 22 minutes on the night. He just overpowered the Knicks. Literally. Look what he did to Julius Randle.

That’s not fair.

The Bucks won 132-88 to extend their win streak to a dozen.

Last summer, the Bucks signed Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ brother, in a clear attempt to suck up to the superstar and keep him happy (remember, Giannis will have a supermax offer from the Bucks on the table next summer and the franchise is doing everything it can to keep him).

This is the kind of game where Thanasis gets run, he had 10 points in 12 minutes of play. That brings us the stat of the night:

The Antetokounmpo brothers outscored the Knicks starters 39-37.

3) Carmelo Anthony was named the NBA Player of the Week. The narrative of Carmelo Anthony’s triumphant return to the NBA continues to morph into legend (and as with most legends, the facts start to get blurred a little to fit the narrative).

After a three-game week where he averaged 22.3 points and 7.7 rebounds a game, a week where the Trail Blazers went 3-0, Anthony was named the NBA’s Player of the Week.

It is validation for ‘Melo and makes a great story (even if nobody cares about this award most weeks). Don’t mind the fact that those three wins came because Damian Lillard returned to the lineup and he’s Portland’s best player (plus the Blazers played the struggling Bulls twice). We’re telling a story, so the fact that last week Karl-Anthony Towns, Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis all averaged more points, rebounds and assists per game than ‘Melo doesn’t matter, it doesn’t fit the narrative (the Player of the Week award has always been more about story than numbers).

To be fair, Anthony has played well in his return, giving a shorthanded Portland team a boost. It’s a small sample size (100 minutes), but Portland is +15.4 per 100 possessions when Anthony and Lillard share the court together. Six games in, picking up Anthony has worked for the Trail Blazers.

So make Anthony Player of the Week. It’s a good story. For my money, it will be interesting to watch how Anthony and Portland fare this week against the two Los Angeles teams — those are real tests.