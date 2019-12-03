Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler’s triple-double helps Heat snap Raptors’ seven-game win streak

By Kurt HelinDec 3, 2019, 11:40 PM EST
TORONTO (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, Duncan Robinson scored 22 points and the Miami Heat spoiled Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto’s lineup by beating the Raptors 121-110 in overtime Tuesday.

Butler scored eight consecutive points in 55 seconds to begin the extra session as the Heat recovered after blowing a seven-point lead in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

Bam Adebayo scored 18 points, Justise Winslow had 17 and Kelly Olynyk 16 as the Heat snapped the Raptors’ season-high winning streak at seven games, and became the first visitor to win north of the border this season.

Pascal Siakam had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Norman Powell scored 23 points and Fred VanVleet had 19 for Toronto, which had won a franchise-record nine straight home games to begin the season.

The Raptors missed all nine of their field goal attempts in overtime.

Philadelphia (10-0), Miami (8-0) and Boston (7-0) are the only NBA teams yet to lose at home this season.

Miami also won at Milwaukee on Oct. 26, a 131-126 overtime victory. The Heat are the only road team to beat the Bucks this season.

Lowry returned after missing 11 games because of a fractured left thumb. The five-time All-Star missed his first 11 shot attempts, including seven from 3-point range, before making a layup with 8:40 to go in the fourth. He finished 2 for 18, including 0 for 11 from 3-point range. Lowry had 12 points and 11 assists in 41 minutes.

Toronto trailed 107-100 after Winslow’s layup with 1:59 to go in the fourth. Powell hit a 3, Lowry made a pair at the line and, after a missed jumper by Winslow, Powell connected from the corner to give the Raptors a 108-107 lead, their first of the final quarter.

Butler tied it by splitting a pair of free throws and Siakam had his shot blocked at the other end, giving the Heat the ball with just under 20 seconds remaining. Miami advanced the ball before coach Erik Spoelstra called timeout with 9.3 seconds to go. Butler pulled up for a 3 over Powell, but his shot bounced off the rim, sending it to overtime.

Is Fred VanVleet worth $25 million a season?

By Kurt HelinDec 3, 2019, 9:30 PM EST
Fred VanVleet is having a career year: 18.6 points and 7.5 assists a game, both career highs, while shooting 40 percent from three — and doing all of it while having to take on more of the offense. VanVleet, who will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, is playing himself into a big contract.

How big?

ESPN’s Bobby Marks, a former Nets’ executive, said on The Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast he heard more than $25 million a season.

“One team told me last week that they think he’s going to get between $25 million and $30 million per season.”

That seems high, but in a down free agent market next summer talented players could get overpaid.

VanVleet has been good this season and critical for Toronto, he might even make the All-Star team. However, $25 million is No. 1 option money. Build your team around this guy money. VanVleet is not that. He has grown his game to the point that maybe he can be a No. 2 or No. 3 option on a good team — so far this season VanVleet has been a good No. 2 to Pascal Siakam — but he’s not a No. 1 guy. There are second options making that much money out there, but those teams tend to be hamstrung by the cap eventually.

If you said, “VanVleet will get a four-year, $90 million offer,” I could see that. More than that, four years north of $100 million? I don’t know.

But it only takes one team, and VanVleet gets that money.

Isaiah Thomas tried to untie Markelle Fultz’s shoes before inbounds pass (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinDec 3, 2019, 8:26 PM EST
It’s so much fun to have Isaiah Thomas back in the league.

In Monday night’s game, Thomas tried to reach down and untie Markelle Fultz‘s shoes before a first-quarter inbounds pass.

Fultz tried to pull a veteran move on the inexperienced Fultz, it didn’t really work. Gotta love that he tried it, though.

Carmelo Anthony says he was prepared to retire before Portland offer was made

By Kurt HelinDec 3, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
Carmelo Anthony thought this might really be it.

Few players get to leave the game on their own terms, and the realization was dawning on the future Hall of Famer he would be one of the many. After regressing then getting played off the floor in the playoffs for Oklahoma City, then only lasting 10 games in Houston, the market for Anthony had dried up. No offers came last season after he was released, then no offers came this summer.

Anthony admitted to Rachel Nichols of ESPN on The Jump that he thought his time in the league might be done. He said he was coming to grips with the idea he may have played his last NBA game.

“I was preparin’ myself. And I had prepared myself to kinda just walk away from the game if the right situation didn’t come about…

“I was ready to walk away, yeah. I mean, ’cause it’s hard, waking up every morning, not knowing what to expect, not knowing what to do, not knowing what to work on. You know, wanting to give up hope, wanting to give up faith and belief and just, like, you know, just forget this whole basketball thing.”

An offer did come from a banged-up Portland team desperate for help along the front line — and ‘Melo has shown he still has plenty in the tank. He’s averaged 17.7 points, six rebounds, shooting 37 percent from threes (and doing well on catch-and-shoots) and being what the Blazers needed. Anthony was named Western Conference Player of the Week last week.

He feels wanted on Portland and added that is what matters.

“So a situation like Portland, where I could just come in and just play my game and have a group of guys that really want me, and the organization that want me… There’s no better feelin’ than when you feel wanted. And I think that’s what kinda keeps me motivated and understandin’, like, this situation is — it is and was the best situation for me.”

Anthony also said all the time off let him get his body and mind right. He’s been good, not great (he’s still a defensive liability), but he’s also been what Portland needed. He’s a guy respected in the locker room giving them quality minutes.

If he keeps it up, he may get to leave the game on his terms.

Report: Vivek Ranadive had hoop installed outside locker room so Kings could practice FTs during games

By Dan FeldmanDec 3, 2019, 6:20 PM EST
Kings owner Vivek Ranadive’s most infamous idea: Defending 4-on-5 to leave a cherry-picker on offense.

But that wasn’t Ranadive’s only proposed innovation.

Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated:

According to people familiar with the situation, his proposed solution for the Kings’ free-throw-shooting woes was to install a hoop outside the locker room. This way, during games, players could run back and practice foul shots. This plan got far enough that the team installed the goal, just to the right of the locker room, before people around Ranadivé dissuaded him, citing potential rules issues (players usually leave the bench only to go to the bathroom), messaging issues (players would likely be insulted, and it would scare away free agents) and general optics (not good).

If a team could get past the cited problems, this isn’t the worst idea… in a specific situation. If a stoppage occurs just before a player will shoot a free throw, he could potentially benefit from using the break to build a rhythm from the line. This would be useful with coaches increasingly calling timeout between free throws to ice a shooter.

However, even then, I’m not sure whether it’s worth running back and forth to and from the locker room area. That could be enough to break rhythm.

Beyond that specific situation, I don’t get it. Who knows how long after practicing free throws by the locker room until a player would actually draw a foul in the game? It would often be long enough where the extra reps provide no real value.

I have a scaled-down suggestion that would be much more widely applicable: Players should stop stepping off the line and high-fiving teammates between free throws. It’s better to remain in place and keep the muscle memory from the previous attempt.