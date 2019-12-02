Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Zion Williamson’s knee surgery was six weeks ago today, he has not begun on-court work

By Kurt HelinDec 2, 2019, 5:55 PM EST
New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry says Zion Williamson is “itching” to get back on the court.

He’s also not close to that yet.

Monday was the six-week mark since Williamson had surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his right knee. That seemed a good time for Christian Clark of the Times-Picayune to ask Gentry for an update. The answer is Williamson wants to get back as soon as he can, but he has yet to start on-court work.

“I think he’s fine,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said after practice Monday. “I don’t think it’s anything that can be rushed. I think it’s a time thing. Six weeks is what we said, but obviously, he’s making progress. When the time comes for him to start on court and do things like that, he will. It’s not anything that’s going to be rushed or any shortcut. It’s a matter of taking the time to make sure he’s fine.”

Gentry added that the Pelicans are going to be “overly cautious” reintegrating Williamson, who has watched from the sidelines as his team has gotten off to a 6-14 start.

“In these situations, you sometimes have to protect players from themselves,” Gentry said.

While the team gave a 6-8 week timeline for his return, Zion playing on Christmas day was always optimistic because of the level of caution the team has with him. Remember, the Pelicans sat Williamson for all but one half of Summer League after a reported minor bruise.

Williamson is projected to be a franchise cornerstone and the face of the franchise, and with that it can be worth the wait. Ask a Sixers fan about Joel Embiid.

Expect Williamson to get on the court later this season, they want him to gain some experience, but the Pelicans are simply going to go slow with this return. This is not a contending, win-now team, they can afford to be patient.

 

Andrew Wiggins: “You always want to shut the people up that doubt you”

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 2, 2019, 7:04 PM EST
The reaction around the league to the Andrew Wiggins renaissance has been, “that’s nice, let’s see if he can keep it up.” Wiggins has had stretches of strong play before, guys in their sixth season tend not to make leaps, and Wiggins had a reputation of just not being a guy who loved basketball and wanted to put in the work. Reactions to his start have ranged from hopeful but uncertain to flat-out skeptical.

While Wiggins may have slowed down of late — in his last five games his scoring and shooting percentages are down, including 30.3 percent from three — he’s still impacting games is one of the reasons the Timberwolves are above .500. November was the best month of Wiggins’ career.

Wiggins has heard the doubters and told Yaron Weitzman of Bleacher Report that, yes, it got him down at times, and you can be sure he wanted to show them up.

“You hear it, on social media, when you turn on the TV and watch sports, you always see certain stuff; certain people say certain things,” he said. He did his best to remain positive, to try tuning out the noise. “It never really got to me to the point where, you know, it messed up my lifestyle, my life,” he said. “I love myself more than anyone loves me.” But he does admit there have been times, especially last year, when all the criticism dragged him down.

“I’d go through a slump, and then you can’t help but hear it, and then you’re like, ‘F***,'” Wiggins said. “You always want to shut the people up that doubt you.”

Wiggins is averaging 24.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists a game with a 54.5 true shooting percentage (just above the league average) and a PER of 19.8 — every one of those numbers is a career high.

There are concrete things Wiggins is doing better that are sustainable. One big thing is his shot selection has improved. Last season 30.2 percent of his shots were from 10 feet out to the arc (midrange shots) and he hit less than 34 percent of them. This season he’s not shooting them any better, but those shots make up just 19.9 percent of his attempts, and in its place he’s taking more threes and getting to the rim more. Wiggins also is getting to the free throw line more often.

Time will tell with Wiggins, but this could be a case where new GM Gersson Rosas and coach Ryan Saunders have been able to get through to Wiggins — a more mature Wiggins, but still just 24 — and help him turn the corner. The sense that Wiggins was just a bit passive (and with that, not a guy who had a passion for the game) frustrated many a coach and front office person in Minnesota, but maybe this year the Timberwolves broke through.

If so, and if Karl-Anthony Towns can keep playing like the best center in the game (or very close to it), Minnesota’s path back to the playoffs may not be a fluke, either.

 

Report: Fear within Raptors organization that Masai Ujiri will leave for Knicks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 2, 2019, 4:44 PM EST
The Knicks’ desire to poach Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been reported year after year after year.

Could this be the year New York finally gets him?

Steve Popper of Newsday:

But based on comments made by numerous people in Toronto on Wednesday, many in the Raptors’ organization believe that the changes could come higher on the organizational chart and that if the Knicks’ struggles continue, at season’s end, Dolan will make an effort to convince Masai Ujiri to come to New York. And the fear within the Raptors’ organization is that Ujiri will go.

The arguments for Ujiri leaving for the Knicks:

  • New York would offer a bigger platform for his foundation, which provides opportunities through basketball in Africa
  • Maybe money

The arguments for Ujiri not joining the Knicks:

  • Not working for James Dolan
  • Staying with a better team in Toronto
  • Stability
  • Not working for James Dolan
Maybe people in the Raptors’ organization have legitimate reason to fear Ujiri leaving. Or maybe they’re just the worrying type.

Ujiri is one of the NBA’s top executives. Him leaving the Raptors would significantly affect them. It requires only a small chance of him departing to be concerned about it.

The Wizards tried to land him last summer – offering a big salary and an entrance in the Washington political scene, which also could’ve benefited his foundation. He didn’t bite. That ought to instill some confidence in Toronto.

It’d be surprising, though not totally shocking, if Ujiri bolts for New York.

Carmelo Anthony (!) wins Western Conference Player of the Week

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 2, 2019, 4:04 PM EST
Carmelo Anthony said he’s not finished.

He spent the last week showing it.

NBA:

Anthony last won Player of the Week in 2014 with the Knicks. At 5.7 years, this is one of the longest Player of the Week droughts ever ended.

It’s the longest ended since Mo Williams, who won with Bucks in 2006 then with the Timberwolves in 2015. Reggie Miller, who won with the Pacers in 1996 then next in 2005, holds the record.

Here are the longest Player of the Week droughts ever ended:

image

Anthony ranked 16th among Western Conference players in points per game last week. James Harden averaged 47 points per game with better efficiency than Anthony. Karl-Anthony Towns, Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis averaged more points, rebounds and assists per game than Anthony.

So, this obviously somewhat of a lifetime achievement award for a respected player who fell out of the league and persevered to return. (Don’t get me started on the sanctity of these honors.)

But Anthony legitimately played well. For a player who looked washed up with the Thunder, played worse with the Rockets and is now 35, this is quite surprising.

Still, Anthony has been mediocre at best overall with Portland so far. The big question: Is he now on the upswing after shaking off the rust? Or is the larger sample – which includes more than two games against the Bulls – more reflective?

