Report: Fear within Raptors organization that Masai Ujiri will leave for Knicks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Knicks’ desire to poach Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been reported year after year after year.

Could this be the year New York finally gets him?

Steve Popper of Newsday:

But based on comments made by numerous people in Toronto on Wednesday, many in the Raptors’ organization believe that the changes could come higher on the organizational chart and that if the Knicks’ struggles continue, at season’s end, Dolan will make an effort to convince Masai Ujiri to come to New York. And the fear within the Raptors’ organization is that Ujiri will go.

The arguments for Ujiri leaving for the Knicks:

New York would offer a bigger platform for his foundation, which provides opportunities through basketball in Africa

Maybe money

The arguments for Ujiri not joining the Knicks:

Not working for James Dolan

Staying with a better team in Toronto

Stability

Not working for James Dolan

“I hate the Knicks“

Maybe people in the Raptors’ organization have legitimate reason to fear Ujiri leaving. Or maybe they’re just the worrying type.

Ujiri is one of the NBA’s top executives. Him leaving the Raptors would significantly affect them. It requires only a small chance of him departing to be concerned about it.

The Wizards tried to land him last summer – offering a big salary and an entrance in the Washington political scene, which also could’ve benefited his foundation. He didn’t bite. That ought to instill some confidence in Toronto.

It’d be surprising, though not totally shocking, if Ujiri bolts for New York.