Report: Fear within Raptors organization that Masai Ujiri will leave for Knicks

The Knicks’ desire to poach Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been reported year after year after year.
Could this be the year New York finally gets him?
Steve Popper of Newsday:
But based on comments made by numerous people in Toronto on Wednesday, many in the Raptors’ organization believe that the changes could come higher on the organizational chart and that if the Knicks’ struggles continue, at season’s end, Dolan will make an effort to convince Masai Ujiri to come to New York. And the fear within the Raptors’ organization is that Ujiri will go.
The arguments for Ujiri leaving for the Knicks:
- New York would offer a bigger platform for his foundation, which provides opportunities through basketball in Africa
- Maybe money
The arguments for Ujiri not joining the Knicks:
- Not working for James Dolan
- Staying with a better team in Toronto
- Stability
- Not working for James Dolan
- “I hate the Knicks“
Maybe people in the Raptors’ organization have legitimate reason to fear Ujiri leaving. Or maybe they’re just the worrying type.
Ujiri is one of the NBA’s top executives. Him leaving the Raptors would significantly affect them. It requires only a small chance of him departing to be concerned about it.
The Wizards tried to land him last summer – offering a big salary and an entrance in the Washington political scene, which also could’ve benefited his foundation. He didn’t bite. That ought to instill some confidence in Toronto.
It’d be surprising, though not totally shocking, if Ujiri bolts for New York.
Carmelo Anthony said he’s not finished.
He spent the last week showing it.
NBA:
Anthony last won Player of the Week in 2014 with the Knicks. At 5.7 years, this is one of the longest Player of the Week droughts ever ended.
It’s the longest ended since Mo Williams, who won with Bucks in 2006 then with the Timberwolves in 2015. Reggie Miller, who won with the Pacers in 1996 then next in 2005, holds the record.
Here are the longest Player of the Week droughts ever ended:
Anthony ranked 16th among Western Conference players in points per game last week. James Harden averaged 47 points per game with better efficiency than Anthony. Karl-Anthony Towns, Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis averaged more points, rebounds and assists per game than Anthony.
So, this obviously somewhat of a lifetime achievement award for a respected player who fell out of the league and persevered to return. (Don’t get me started on the sanctity of these honors.)
But Anthony legitimately played well. For a player who looked washed up with the Thunder, played worse with the Rockets and is now 35, this is quite surprising.
Still, Anthony has been mediocre at best overall with Portland so far. The big question: Is he now on the upswing after shaking off the rust? Or is the larger sample – which includes more than two games against the Bulls – more reflective?
I’ve seen some great baby races.
This one at yesterday’s Pelicans game was an all-timer:
The NBA wants everyone to care about an in-season tournament.
The big question: How?
The league has plenty of ideas – payouts for winning players, counting tournament games extra in the standings and apparently draft incentives.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
This will entice front offices. This will entice fans.
It probably won’t entice players.
Motivating players is tricky. Even a combination of mechanisms – say larger payouts and an extra draft pick – won’t necessarily yield productive results.
The league increased payouts for the winning All-Star team, and that exhibition game still didn’t find traction. The top players – the real difference makers – already make so much money. It’s hard to offer enough to change their behavior.
Beyond those select few stars extremely secure in their jobs, marginal players might be disincentivized by the prospect of a bonus pick. Who wants to help their team replace them?
There are also competitive-balance issues. The whole draft system exists to reward teams at the bottom. The NBA wants to give bad teams a boost in building back up. Giving an extra pick to a team good enough to win the in-season tournament works counter to that goal.
This is also another fix that doesn’t get to the root of the problem: The in-season tournament seems relatively meaningless for its own sake. Nobody will cherish an in-season-tournament title. The extra pick would be worthwhile only for advancing a team toward a postseason championship – you know, the one that counts.
The NBA’s new coach’s challenge has gone over terribly.
From Doc Rivers repeatedly condemning the rule to Nick Nurse celebrating a successful challenge as if he won a championship to LeBron James – echoing many – pointing out that referees are far too reluctant to overturn their own calls to fans grumbling about even more stoppages… nobody seems happy.
Last night, Celtics coach Brad Stevens seemingly reached his breaking point.
Stevens challenged Grant Williams fouling Julius Randle on an and-one late in Boston’s win over the Knicks. Officials reviewed the play and ruled Williams didn’t commit a foul – but that Randle was already shooting, so his basket still counted.
Informed of the verdict, Stevens slumped into his chair and appeared to say:
I’m done with these f—ing challenges. This is unbelievable.
And this was a challenge Stevens ostensibly “won.”
He probably wanted the call reversed to a Randle offensive foul. That would’ve negated the basket.
This is the problem with challenging in a flow sport like basketball. Not only must coaches figure what the right call is, they must also determine what a reversal would mean before challenging. It’s too much guesswork.