Pelicans game features epic baby race (video)

I’ve seen some great baby races.
This one at yesterday’s Pelicans game was an all-timer:
The NBA wants everyone to care about an in-season tournament.
The big question: How?
The league has plenty of ideas – payouts for winning players, counting tournament games extra in the standings and apparently draft incentives.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
This will entice front offices. This will entice fans.
It probably won’t entice players.
Motivating players is tricky. Even a combination of mechanisms – say larger payouts and an extra draft pick – won’t necessarily yield productive results.
The league increased payouts for the winning All-Star team, and that exhibition game still didn’t find traction. The top players – the real difference makers – already make so much money. It’s hard to offer enough to change their behavior.
Beyond those select few stars extremely secure in their jobs, marginal players might be disincentivized by the prospect of a bonus pick. Who wants to help their team replace them?
There are also competitive-balance issues. The whole draft system exists to reward teams at the bottom. The NBA wants to give bad teams a boost in building back up. Giving an extra pick to a team good enough to win the in-season tournament works counter to that goal.
This is also another fix that doesn’t get to the root of the problem: The in-season tournament seems relatively meaningless for its own sake. Nobody will cherish an in-season-tournament title. The extra pick would be worthwhile only for advancing a team toward a postseason championship – you know, the one that counts.
The NBA’s new coach’s challenge has gone over terribly.
From Doc Rivers repeatedly condemning the rule to Nick Nurse celebrating a successful challenge as if he won a championship to LeBron James – echoing many – pointing out that referees are far too reluctant to overturn their own calls to fans grumbling about even more stoppages… nobody seems happy.
Last night, Celtics coach Brad Stevens seemingly reached his breaking point.
Stevens challenged Grant Williams fouling Julius Randle on an and-one late in Boston’s win over the Knicks. Officials reviewed the play and ruled Williams didn’t commit a foul – but that Randle was already shooting, so his basket still counted.
Informed of the verdict, Stevens slumped into his chair and appeared to say:
I’m done with these f—ing challenges. This is unbelievable.
And this was a challenge Stevens ostensibly “won.”
He probably wanted the call reversed to a Randle offensive foul. That would’ve negated the basket.
This is the problem with challenging in a flow sport like basketball. Not only must coaches figure what the right call is, they must also determine what a reversal would mean before challenging. It’s too much guesswork.
James Harden scored 60 points in the Rockets’ blowout win over the Hawks on Saturday.
He wanted even more.
While sitting the entire fourth quarter, Harden watched as Houston showed on the video board he was only one point shy of his career high. Then, he had quite the response on the bench.
Is Harden too preoccupied with his scoring and individual accolades? Maybe. If a player let chasing MVP and scoring records take precedent over preparing for playoff success, he’d look a lot like Harden. This video is fodder for anyone predisposed to criticize him.
But I wouldn’t assume what’s going through his mind. Maybe he was upset about a shot he felt he should’ve made – especially after learning the significance. Maybe he was just joking around with an over-the-top reaction. Maybe he’s truly that deeply invested in his own numbers and bothered despite his team cruising to an easy victory.
The Rockets need Harden’s scoring, and his competitiveness to put up points can translate into playing with the necessary passion to get the job done. Many players care about their own stats while caring about winning. The best players accomplish both and find the right times to compromise.
The best argument for absolving Harden: He didn’t play in the fourth quarter. If he wanted to break his career high, he easily could have. Instead, he stayed on the bench to have this reaction.
Golden State could use any good news they can get. Especially on the injury front.
That news is big man Kevon Looney is set to return to the lineup Monday night against Atlanta after missing 20 games with neuropathy, which effected his hamstrings.
Looney averaged just 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds a game for the Warriors last season, but that understates his importance to the team. He’s a mobile, active big man who understands the way the Warriors want to move the ball on offense and protect the rim on defense. It was evident in the Finals last June, when the Warriors’ offense just flowed better with him on the court compared to DeMarcus Cousins (Looney had to play through painful injuries to get on the court in that series).
Looney will split time with Willie Cauley-Stein and Omari Spellman along the frontline, and as he gets back into game shape expect Looney to get more and more of those minutes.