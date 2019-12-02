Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Julius Randle is helpless trying to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo, ends up on poster (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinDec 2, 2019, 9:31 PM EST
Julius Randle started to thrive in the NBA when he focused on his strengths and started playing bully ball on offense, because he can bully nearly the entire league and get to the rim.

Just not Giannis Antetokounmpo — it’s Antetokounmpo who bullies Randle.

This is simply not fair.

The Bucks are dominating the Knicks and are on their way to winning their 12th straight game.

Isaiah Thomas tried to untie Markelle Fultz’s shoes before inbounds pass (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinDec 3, 2019, 8:26 PM EST
It’s so much fun to have Isaiah Thomas back in the league.

In Monday night’s game, Thomas tried to reach down and untie Markelle Fultz‘s shoes before a first-quarter inbounds pass.

Fultz tried to pull a veteran move on the inexperienced Fultz, it didn’t really work. Gotta love that he tried it, though.

Carmelo Anthony says he was prepared to retire before Portland offer was made

By Kurt HelinDec 3, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
Carmelo Anthony thought this might really be it.

Few players get to leave the game on their own terms, and the realization was dawning on the future Hall of Famer he would be one of the many. After regressing then getting played off the floor in the playoffs for Oklahoma City, then only lasting 10 games in Houston, the market for Anthony had dried up. No offers came last season after he was released, then no offers came this summer.

Anthony admitted to Rachel Nichols of ESPN on The Jump that he thought his time in the league might be done. He said he was coming to grips with the idea he may have played his last NBA game.

“I was preparin’ myself. And I had prepared myself to kinda just walk away from the game if the right situation didn’t come about…

“I was ready to walk away, yeah. I mean, ’cause it’s hard, waking up every morning, not knowing what to expect, not knowing what to do, not knowing what to work on. You know, wanting to give up hope, wanting to give up faith and belief and just, like, you know, just forget this whole basketball thing.”

An offer did come from a banged-up Portland team desperate for help along the front line — and ‘Melo has shown he still has plenty in the tank. He’s averaged 17.7 points, six rebounds, shooting 37 percent from threes (and doing well on catch-and-shoots) and being what the Blazers needed. Anthony was named Western Conference Player of the Week last week.

He feels wanted on Portland and added that is what matters.

“So a situation like Portland, where I could just come in and just play my game and have a group of guys that really want me, and the organization that want me… There’s no better feelin’ than when you feel wanted. And I think that’s what kinda keeps me motivated and understandin’, like, this situation is — it is and was the best situation for me.”

Anthony also said all the time off let him get his body and mind right. He’s been good, not great (he’s still a defensive liability), but he’s also been what Portland needed. He’s a guy respected in the locker room giving them quality minutes.

If he keeps it up, he may get to leave the game on his terms.

Report: Vivek Ranadive had hoop installed outside locker room so Kings could practice FTs during games

By Dan FeldmanDec 3, 2019, 6:20 PM EST
Kings owner Vivek Ranadive’s most infamous idea: Defending 4-on-5 to leave a cherry-picker on offense.

But that wasn’t Ranadive’s only proposed innovation.

Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated:

According to people familiar with the situation, his proposed solution for the Kings’ free-throw-shooting woes was to install a hoop outside the locker room. This way, during games, players could run back and practice foul shots. This plan got far enough that the team installed the goal, just to the right of the locker room, before people around Ranadivé dissuaded him, citing potential rules issues (players usually leave the bench only to go to the bathroom), messaging issues (players would likely be insulted, and it would scare away free agents) and general optics (not good).

If a team could get past the cited problems, this isn’t the worst idea… in a specific situation. If a stoppage occurs just before a player will shoot a free throw, he could potentially benefit from using the break to build a rhythm from the line. This would be useful with coaches increasingly calling timeout between free throws to ice a shooter.

However, even then, I’m not sure whether it’s worth running back and forth to and from the locker room area. That could be enough to break rhythm.

Beyond that specific situation, I don’t get it. Who knows how long after practicing free throws by the locker room until a player would actually draw a foul in the game? It would often be long enough where the extra reps provide no real value.

I have a scaled-down suggestion that would be much more widely applicable: Players should stop stepping off the line and high-fiving teammates between free throws. It’s better to remain in place and keep the muscle memory from the previous attempt.

Kevin Garnett unsurprised Kyrie Irving left Celtics: ‘You have to have some major cojones to be there’

By Dan FeldmanDec 3, 2019, 5:17 PM EST
Kevin Garnett is fiercely protective of the Celtics.

According to Paul Pierce, Garnett said he regretted not joining Boston sooner. When Ray Allen left, Garnett led the charge in excommunicating him. Garnett nearly retired rather than accept a trade to the Nets in 2013.

So, how did Garnett feel about Kyrie Irving leaving the Celtics for the Nets last summer?

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

Kevin Garnett was quick to answer whether he was surprised Kyrie Irving left Boston.

“No,” he said flatly, before implying that Irving, the Nets point guard, didn’t have the mental makeup for Beantown.

“Boston’s a tough town, dawg. You have to have some major cojones to be there,” Garnett said. “You got to want that. The people want it for you. That’s why Paul (Pierce) is perfect for it. Paul wants the shot every time. Like, ‘You’re 0-for-14.’ And he’s like, ‘I know, but they WANT it.’”

This type of talk is way overblown. Irving went to New York, the city where the pressure is most mythologized. It’s different with Brooklyn, which gets second billing for attention relative to the Knicks. But Irving and Durant definitely elevated the Nets’ profile. They are a big deal now. Boston isn’t that special. The NBA is full of teams that play in a “tough town.” I’m unconvinced the differences between those places really scare off players.

Besides, Irving was exactly the type of player Garnett described. Irving went 7-for-22 in a playoff game, said “I should have shot 30” then went 5-for-16 with no assists in the first half of the next game. He didn’t play as much in the second half, because Boston was getting routed.

That was the biggest problem for Irving with the Celtics: They didn’t win enough.

Irving contributed to the struggles. But even Danny Ainge said the roster wasn’t properly constructed. Boston’s problems spread well beyond Irving.

But he bore the brunt of the blame. It’s easy to see how that environment would be unappealing to him, especially because he played well enough to draw offers effectively anywhere else he wanted to go.

It had nothing to do with “cojones.”