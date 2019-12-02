Carmelo Anthony (!) wins Western Conference Player of the Week

Carmelo Anthony said he’s not finished.
He spent the last week showing it.
NBA:
Anthony last won Player of the Week in 2014 with the Knicks. At 5.7 years, this is one of the longest Player of the Week droughts ever ended.
It’s the longest ended since Mo Williams, who won with Bucks in 2006 then with the Timberwolves in 2015. Reggie Miller, who won with the Pacers in 1996 then next in 2005, holds the record.
Here are the longest Player of the Week droughts ever ended:
Anthony ranked 16th among Western Conference players in points per game last week. James Harden averaged 47 points per game with better efficiency than Anthony. Karl-Anthony Towns, Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis averaged more points, rebounds and assists per game than Anthony.
So, this obviously somewhat of a lifetime achievement award for a respected player who fell out of the league and persevered to return. (Don’t get me started on the sanctity of these honors.)
But Anthony legitimately played well. For a player who looked washed up with the Thunder, played worse with the Rockets and is now 35, this is quite surprising.
Still, Anthony has been bad overall so far with Portland. The big question: Is he now on the upswing after shaking off the rust? Or is the larger sample – which includes more than two games against the Bulls – more reflective?
I’ve seen some great baby races.
This one at yesterday’s Pelicans game was an all-timer:
The NBA wants everyone to care about an in-season tournament.
The big question: How?
The league has plenty of ideas – payouts for winning players, counting tournament games extra in the standings and apparently draft incentives.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
This will entice front offices. This will entice fans.
It probably won’t entice players.
Motivating players is tricky. Even a combination of mechanisms – say larger payouts and an extra draft pick – won’t necessarily yield productive results.
The league increased payouts for the winning All-Star team, and that exhibition game still didn’t find traction. The top players – the real difference makers – already make so much money. It’s hard to offer enough to change their behavior.
Beyond those select few stars extremely secure in their jobs, marginal players might be disincentivized by the prospect of a bonus pick. Who wants to help their team replace them?
There are also competitive-balance issues. The whole draft system exists to reward teams at the bottom. The NBA wants to give bad teams a boost in building back up. Giving an extra pick to a team good enough to win the in-season tournament works counter to that goal.
This is also another fix that doesn’t get to the root of the problem: The in-season tournament seems relatively meaningless for its own sake. Nobody will cherish an in-season-tournament title. The extra pick would be worthwhile only for advancing a team toward a postseason championship – you know, the one that counts.
The NBA’s new coach’s challenge has gone over terribly.
From Doc Rivers repeatedly condemning the rule to Nick Nurse celebrating a successful challenge as if he won a championship to LeBron James – echoing many – pointing out that referees are far too reluctant to overturn their own calls to fans grumbling about even more stoppages… nobody seems happy.
Last night, Celtics coach Brad Stevens seemingly reached his breaking point.
Stevens challenged Grant Williams fouling Julius Randle on an and-one late in Boston’s win over the Knicks. Officials reviewed the play and ruled Williams didn’t commit a foul – but that Randle was already shooting, so his basket still counted.
Informed of the verdict, Stevens slumped into his chair and appeared to say:
I’m done with these f—ing challenges. This is unbelievable.
And this was a challenge Stevens ostensibly “won.”
He probably wanted the call reversed to a Randle offensive foul. That would’ve negated the basket.
This is the problem with challenging in a flow sport like basketball. Not only must coaches figure what the right call is, they must also determine what a reversal would mean before challenging. It’s too much guesswork.
James Harden scored 60 points in the Rockets’ blowout win over the Hawks on Saturday.
He wanted even more.
While sitting the entire fourth quarter, Harden watched as Houston showed on the video board he was only one point shy of his career high. Then, he had quite the response on the bench.
Is Harden too preoccupied with his scoring and individual accolades? Maybe. If a player let chasing MVP and scoring records take precedent over preparing for playoff success, he’d look a lot like Harden. This video is fodder for anyone predisposed to criticize him.
But I wouldn’t assume what’s going through his mind. Maybe he was upset about a shot he felt he should’ve made – especially after learning the significance. Maybe he was just joking around with an over-the-top reaction. Maybe he’s truly that deeply invested in his own numbers and bothered despite his team cruising to an easy victory.
The Rockets need Harden’s scoring, and his competitiveness to put up points can translate into playing with the necessary passion to get the job done. Many players care about their own stats while caring about winning. The best players accomplish both and find the right times to compromise.
The best argument for absolving Harden: He didn’t play in the fourth quarter. If he wanted to break his career high, he easily could have. Instead, he stayed on the bench to have this reaction.