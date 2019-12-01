Watch James Harden score 60 as Rockets rout Hawks 158-111

Associated PressDec 1, 2019, 8:50 AM EST
Leave a comment

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden’s performance on Saturday night was enough to make even those who see him put up gaudy numbers night after night step back and marvel at his work.

Harden scored a season-high 60 points in 31 minutes and the Houston Rockets sent the struggling Atlanta Hawks to their 10th straight loss with a 158-111 romp.

“It’s like everything else he does – unbelievable,” coach Mike D’Antoni said.

Harden came one point shy of matching his career high and franchise record on a night he made eight 3-pointers and 20 free throws. He watched the entire fourth quarter from the bench with Houston up 127-73 at the end of three.

“What he’s doing has not been seen,” teammate Austin Rivers said. “My man had 60 and didn’t play the fourth quarter. Name another player who could do that right now.”

It was Harden’s fourth career 60-point game, tying him with Michael Jordan for third-most in NBA history, trailing only Kobe Bryant (six) and Wilt Chamberlain (32). Harden is the only active player who has scored 60 points more than once.

But as usual he wasn’t interested in talking about reaching 60 points while spending an entire quarter on the bench.

“Nope,” he said before walking off and repeating the word two more times.

The Rockets were missing starters Clint Capela and Danuel House because of illnesses, but still had no trouble handling an Atlanta team that hasn’t won since Nov. 12 thanks to Harden’s huge night.

“We try to do what we have to do against James, which is throw a lot of bodies at him,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “Try and put him under duress. He just didn’t feel us.”

Atlanta was never really in this one and was down by 20 points or more for most of the game. The flat effort came a night after the Hawks fell by one point in overtime to the Pacers in a game where Trae Young tied career highs with 49 points and eight 3-pointers.

Young led the Hawks with 37 points and had five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t nearly enough to offset Harden’s game.

The Rockets raced out to a 14-5 lead and had stretched their advantage to 81-52 by halftime behind 31 points from Harden for their third 80-point first half in franchise history.

As good as Harden was in the first two quarters, it was nothing compared to how he dominated in the third. Houston was up 83-56 early in the period before he scored all of the team’s points in an 18-3 run that made it 101-59 with 7 minutes left in the period.

Harden made three 3-pointers and was fouled on 3-point attempts three other times in that stretch. He had eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and blocked a shot to go along with his 60-point effort.

After the third quarter, Harden was sitting on the bench with a towel draped over his shoulders when he was shown on the video board with a note that said he was two points shy of setting his career high. Harden looked at the screen, read the note and pointed at it while opening his mouth wide in fake shock as if to say: “I was so close,” before smiling broadly.

“Yeah I was playing with the fans a little, but honestly I didn’t know,” he said. “But we played a really good game those first three quarters so it was an opportunity for other guys to play minutes that they’ve earned.”

There were a few half-hearted chants of: “Harden! Harden!” midway through the fourth quarter from a few fans who hoped to see Harden come back in to make Rockets history. But D’Antoni kept the bearded superstar on the bench with the game well in hand.

 

Dion Waiters back with Heat after team’s 10-game suspension of him ends

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 30, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

MIAMI (AP) — Dion Waiters returned to practice with the Miami Heat on Saturday, apologizing publicly for the incident on the team plane that led to his 10-game suspension.

Waiters will be with the team for its three-game trip to Brooklyn, Toronto and Boston that starts on Sunday. He has yet to play this season and has been suspended for 11 of the first 18 Heat games – costing him about $920,000, pending appeals.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, coaches, basketball staff, the fans and the entire organization for the incident that happened on the team plane,” Waiters said in a statement distributed by the team. “I was wrong and take responsibility for what happened and am sorry for what it put everyone through.”

Waiters was not available for interviews Saturday.

“We just want to put this all behind us,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Spoelstra said he would not divulge what went on in the team meeting when Waiters returned to the locker room Saturday.

“We understand that a lot of things happen in an NBA season,” Spoelstra said. “What we discussed in the sanctuary of our locker room, I just want to keep between us.”

Waiters, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity at the time because neither the player nor team was releasing specific details publicly, was treated for a medical emergency that started on the Heat charter flight on the night of Nov. 7 from Phoenix to Los Angeles.

The person said Waiters had ingested at least one cannabis-infused edible and had a reaction serious enough that medical attention was required when the plane landed in Los Angeles.

Waiters’ statement only acknowledged “the incident,” and did not include any details. He was not around the team during the suspension, and he spent some of his time away in Syracuse with Jim Boeheim – his college coach.

“We want him back,” Miami’s Jimmy Butler said. “Great individual. Hell of a ballplayer, as we all know.”

Waiters was also suspended for Miami’s season opener after a series of incidents in the preseason and conflicts with Spoelstra. His reaction on social media to the first suspension was also not well-received by Miami officials.

Waiters is in his fourth Heat season, and is in the third year of a four-year, $47.3 million contract that could have been worth about $52 million if he reached certain incentives.

Waiters has never made more than 46 appearances in a year since coming to Miami. He’s played in only 120 games with the Heat, missing many because of ankle injuries and surgery on his ankle and foot.

Waiters is a career 13.2-point scorer and has averaged 14 points per game while with the Heat.

“I am happy to be back with my teammates and am looking forward to getting back on the court playing basketball,” Waiters said.

Miami is 13-5 this season, the team’s best 18-game start since the 2013-14 club opened 14-4, a season that ended with a trip to the NBA Finals.

 

Grizzlies’ rookie Ja Morant out week-to-week due to back spasms

Brandon Dill/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 30, 2019, 9:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ja Morant has looked like an early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. The No. 2 overall pick out of Murray State is averaging 18.6 points a game (which leads all rookies) and has shown a fluid athleticism and ability to lead the team.

However, Friday night against the Jazz, he was grabbing his back at points and, while out of the game, was laying on the court and doing stretches to help his back. Apparently, this was more of an issue than realized and he is going to miss some time.

Memphis will not be the same without him, Morant leads the team in both points and assists, plus is the primary creator on offense. This is a rebuilding season for the Grizzlies, but the more time Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. can get on the court together, the better.

Kyrie Irving out for Nets’ game Sunday vs. Heat, has started on-court work to return

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 30, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

In the not-to-distant future, Kyrie Irving will return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup.

That day will not be Sunday vs. Miami, however, he is listed as out and will miss his ninth straight game with a shoulder impingement, coach Kenny Atkinson told the media Saturday. The Nets have gone 6-2 without Irving in the lineup thanks to Spencer Dinwiddie stepping up his scoring and playmaking role (enough to get him named Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week).

The good news is, Irving is doing on-court work and getting closer to a return, Atkinson said. Via Collin Martin of SNY.tv.

“First thing about Kyrie, he started on-court work, which is a real positive sign for us,” Atkinson said. “He will be out for Miami. And then we’ll see how it progresses. The fact that he started the on-court work is good news for us. Out for Miami and then we’ll see going forward.”

There is no definitive timeline in there, but it sounds like Irving could return sooner rather than later.

They could use him, Irving remains the best scorer the Nets have, and it’s not close. The key is finding the extra pass and the offensive flow the team has with Dinwiddie running the show and keep that, just adding in Irving’s scoring.

Washington’s C.J. Miles could need wrist surgery, miss remainder of season

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 30, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

C.J. Miles had missed the past couple of Wizards’ game with a wrist injury, but it may be worse than we understood.

Milles may require surgery that ends his season, reports Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

After missing the first five games of the season (he had offseason foot surgery), Miles was averaging 16 minutes a night off the bench for the Wizards, scoring 6.4 points per game.

On a team already very thin, this is just another blow in a tough season.