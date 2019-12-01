Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Trade Tristan Thompson? Cavaliers reportedly want to re-sign, keep veteran big

By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2019, 4:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

Finally healthy, and maybe not-so-coincidentally in a contract year, Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson is playing his best basketball in years. Maybe ever. He’s averaging 14.1 points and 10.7 rebounds a game, shooting an efficient 51.7 percent from the floor, and playing good rim-protecting defense.

Which is why his name keeps coming up in trade buzz — there are a lot of playoff-bound teams that could use a big like Thompson in their rotation. Especially a guy who has a ring in part because he stepped up and played well on the biggest stages in 2016, including the Finals.

The question is, do the Cavaliers want to trade him? Not ideally, but it depends on what gets offered and how the season shakes out, reports Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Thompson is the piece the Cavs would most want to retain beyond this season. The organization loves him. Sources say they would be interested in making him part of this growing core. Thompson’s a great leader and role model for the young guys, someone who embodies what it means to be a Cavalier. Both Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland have said they have no clue where the team would be in the first month-plus without Thompson and Kevin Love

 He can, no doubt, help a contender. The Cavs could probably get a late first-round pick in return. But is that enough? Answering that in a few months, just as it is now, won’t be easy.

According to sources, there haven’t been any real conversations between Cleveland’s front office and Thompson’s camp about a contract extension — the other option in this debate. The current belief is Thompson’s camp wouldn’t want to commit right now, months from Thompson hitting free agency. You can understand why, especially given how he’s playing.

While there is real value in having quality, culture-setting veterans around a young roster, at the end of the day talent wins in the NBA and the Cavaliers need to acquire a lot more of it. Draft picks are an excellent way to do it. If it gets to the first days of February and some team needing frontcourt depth comes calling, and a decent first-round pick is on the table, that’s tough for the Cavaliers to walk away from. Especially because, as a free agent, Thompson can walk away from Cleveland this summer.

What this does is send a signal to other teams the Cavaliers are not hosting a fire sale. If a team wants value, it’s going to have to give up value.

 

Watch Ben Simmons’ three steals in final 14 seconds to secure 76ers win against Pacers

Associated PressDec 1, 2019, 2:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons stole a game for the 76ers.

Simmons had three steals in the final 13.9 seconds to lead Philadelphia to a 119-116 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

“I love being able to get steals and turn guys over,” said Simmons, who finished with 15 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and four steals. “I take pride in it and it gives us energy.”

The Pacers led 114-113 with a chance to go up more when Simmons intercepted T.J. Warren‘s pass with 13.9 seconds remaining, then assisted Tobias Harris for a breakway dunk that gave Philadelphia the lead with 9.9 seconds remaining.

“I was going to steal it,” Simmons said. “If everybody on the backside does their job, it’s easier to make a play.”

After a timeout, Simmons then stole Jeremy Lamb‘s inbounds pass with 7.9 seconds remaining. That led to two free throws by Harris that gave the 76ers a 117-114 advantage with 5.1 ticks left. Malcolm Brogdon then made a pair of free throws after being fouled intentionally before Joel Embiid followed with his own two foul shots for a 119-116 Philadelphia lead with 2.8 seconds to play.

Simmons clinched it for the 76ers when he stole Lamb’s three-quarter court inbounds pass.

“Those turnovers late were costly,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. “That was poor execution on our part.”

Embiid had 32 points and 11 rebounds and was 15 for 15 from the free throw line. In three games since going scoreless for the first time in his career at Toronto on Nov. 25, the star center is averaging 30.7 points and 14.7 rebounds while making 40 of 44 foul shots.

After facing Lakers, does Bradley Beal ever wonder what if? Apparently not: ‘I’m good’

By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
2 Comments

Bradley Beal was the focus of a lot of trade speculation — a number of contending teams were interested in adding the All-Star wing and sharpshooter to their roster — until he signed a contract extension with the Wizards that took Beal off the market until at least next summer.

The Lakers were one of those teams rumored to be interested (although, after the Anthony Davis trade, it would be difficult for Los Angeles to put together a trade package that would interest Washington). After the Wizards got blown out by the Lakers on Friday night, Beal was asked if he ever wonder’s “what if?” Via Chase Hughes at NBC Sports Washington.

“I’m good. They’re their own men. They make their own decisions,” Beal said of James and Davis, who left other teams to join up in L.A.

“At the end of the day, there’s no guarantee you’ll win a championship by jumping ship. Only one team wins. When it comes down to my decision-making, I really factored that in. It looks great, but the grass isn’t always greener.”

Beal has been playing like an All-Star again — 28.3 points and 7.1 assists per game — on a team that has little around him and will be in a fight just to make the playoffs in the East. Beal made a bet that once this team gets John Wall healthy and back, and new GM Tommy Sheppard makes a few moves, Washington can be a dangerous team in the East. Beal wants to make it work in our nation’s capital.

Come this summer, however, the trade rumors will ramp up again. Beal will have teams calling to see if he is available, and the Wizards will have a decision to make about where they are and where they are going as a franchise in the coming years.

https://www.nbcsports.com/washington/wizards/bradley-beal-had-great-response-teaming-lebron-james-and-anthony-davis-lakers

Orlando’s Al-Farouq Aminu out indefinitely with torn meniscus in right knee

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2019, 10:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

Orlando is already suffering from injuries, Nikola Vucevic has missed the last four games (and the offense has suffered without him), and Aaron Gordon just returned from his injury this weekend.’

Now add Al-Farouq Aminu to the list. The wing who has come off the bench for the Magic is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team announced.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added some details.

Aminu signed a three-year, $29.2 million contract with the Magic but has struggled offensively this season (as has the Orlando offense as a whole). He is scoring 4.3 points and pulling down 4.8 rebounds a night, with a true shooting percentage of 39.5. The Orlando offense has scored less than a point per possession when he is on the court and is 11.6 per 100 better when he sits. Aminu has, however, played good defense for the Magic.

Wes Iwundu should see a little extra run now, but mostly coach Steve Clifford will just lean on Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac more.

Watch James Harden score 60 as Rockets rout Hawks 158-111

Associated PressDec 1, 2019, 8:50 AM EST
4 Comments

HOUSTON — James Harden’s performance on Saturday night was enough to make even those who see him put up gaudy numbers night after night step back and marvel at his work.

Harden scored a season-high 60 points in 31 minutes and the Houston Rockets sent the struggling Atlanta Hawks to their 10th straight loss with a 158-111 romp.

“It’s like everything else he does – unbelievable,” coach Mike D’Antoni said.

Harden came one point shy of matching his career high and franchise record on a night he made eight 3-pointers and 20 free throws. He watched the entire fourth quarter from the bench with Houston up 127-73 at the end of three.

“What he’s doing has not been seen,” teammate Austin Rivers said. “My man had 60 and didn’t play the fourth quarter. Name another player who could do that right now.”

It was Harden’s fourth career 60-point game, tying him with Michael Jordan for third-most in NBA history, trailing only Kobe Bryant (six) and Wilt Chamberlain (32). Harden is the only active player who has scored 60 points more than once.

But as usual he wasn’t interested in talking about reaching 60 points while spending an entire quarter on the bench.

“Nope,” he said before walking off and repeating the word two more times.

The Rockets were missing starters Clint Capela and Danuel House because of illnesses, but still had no trouble handling an Atlanta team that hasn’t won since Nov. 12 thanks to Harden’s huge night.

“We try to do what we have to do against James, which is throw a lot of bodies at him,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “Try and put him under duress. He just didn’t feel us.”

Atlanta was never really in this one and was down by 20 points or more for most of the game. The flat effort came a night after the Hawks fell by one point in overtime to the Pacers in a game where Trae Young tied career highs with 49 points and eight 3-pointers.

Young led the Hawks with 37 points and had five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t nearly enough to offset Harden’s game.

The Rockets raced out to a 14-5 lead and had stretched their advantage to 81-52 by halftime behind 31 points from Harden for their third 80-point first half in franchise history.

As good as Harden was in the first two quarters, it was nothing compared to how he dominated in the third. Houston was up 83-56 early in the period before he scored all of the team’s points in an 18-3 run that made it 101-59 with 7 minutes left in the period.

Harden made three 3-pointers and was fouled on 3-point attempts three other times in that stretch. He had eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and blocked a shot to go along with his 60-point effort.

After the third quarter, Harden was sitting on the bench with a towel draped over his shoulders when he was shown on the video board with a note that said he was two points shy of setting his career high. Harden looked at the screen, read the note and pointed at it while opening his mouth wide in fake shock as if to say: “I was so close,” before smiling broadly.

“Yeah I was playing with the fans a little, but honestly I didn’t know,” he said. “But we played a really good game those first three quarters so it was an opportunity for other guys to play minutes that they’ve earned.”

There were a few half-hearted chants of: “Harden! Harden!” midway through the fourth quarter from a few fans who hoped to see Harden come back in to make Rockets history. But D’Antoni kept the bearded superstar on the bench with the game well in hand.