Luka Doncic, Dallas bench blows up Lakers’ plan, end’s L.A.’s 10-game win streak

By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2019, 8:38 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — The Lakers had a plan.

To open the game, the Lakers blitzed Luka Doncic every time he came off a pick, trying to force the ball out of his hands. JaVale McGee was showing out hard and cutting off lanes. If Doncic got past him and to the rim, Anthony Davis would swoop in looking for a block.

LeBron James came out Sunday like a great player challenged by a young upstart — LeBron was active, physical, all over the court and disrupting Doncic’s passing lanes at every turn. LeBron had three early steals and got into the body of Kristaps Porzingis to force one of them.

The Mavs were flustered and the Lakers led 15-5 early and Staples Center was rocking with fans expecting an 11th win in a row.

Then the Dallas bench came in and settled things down, playing so well that Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle went with all-bench lineups for an extended period. At the same time, the Lakers’ bench got away from what worked, then let some calls they didn’t like get into their head.

By halftime, LeBron was calling a huddle on the court to cuss at his teammates about the effort level.

Then Doncic took over the third quarter — 16 points, four rebounds, and five assists in those 12 minutes alone — and the Mavericks pulled away. In the fourth, he was icing the win with a step-back three over his idol LeBron.

Dallas ended up with a comfortable 114-100 win that ended the Lakers’ 10-game win streak.

Anthony Davis finished with 27 points (he had 20 in the first half) and LeBron had 25.

Doncic finished with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. It was another impressive outing for the 20-year-old, one where he kept his head after a rough start.

“It was awful, awful for me,” Doncic said of his 2-9 first-half shooting performance. “In the second half I felt better, kept attacking, trusted my shot.”

“[Doncic] made a really good adjustment in the second quarter, he started moving the ball quickly then getting the ball back, and that put him in some positions that were a little harder to predict for the defense,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “The second half was more of the same…

“He hit a couple of hellacious shots that only a handful of people in the world can hit,” Carlisle added.

However, for Dallas this win was more about the bench. Delon Wright had 17 points and Justin Jackson 15, and the pair combined to knock down six threes. Dallas’ bench moved the ball well, moved into open spaces, and took threes.

A lot of threes. Dallas as a team took 49 threes, hitting 17 of them (34.7 percent). The Lakers were 7-of-27 from three (25.9 percent) and that math is hard to make up.

While the Lakers had won 10 in a row, they had done much of that against a softer part of the schedule. They had developed a few bad habits, had some sloppy stretches and dug themselves holes, but against weaker teams Los Angeles could bounce back. Against Dallas, and the better teams the Lakers will see in December, the Lakers can’t get behind like that and expect to be able to flip the switch.

“When the better teams come into this building, or we play them on the road, the margin for error is very slim,” Danny Green said. “You can’t dig yourself a hole and think you’ll come back against those better teams. Especially when they’re a high-powered offense like Dallas.”

Now the Lakers head out on the road to Denver and Utah, two outstanding teams that play well at home. The Lakers did what they had to do the past few weeks, but a bigger test is coming in December (the Lakers have the toughest schedule in the league for the coming month).

Now they need to stick with their plans for a full 48 minutes.

Marcus Smart leaves game after collision (VIDEO); Celtics rally to beat Knicks

Associated PressDec 1, 2019, 7:24 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Boston Celtics rallied past the New York Knicks 113-104 on Sunday.

That was the good news. The bad news is Marcus Smart had to leave the game after a collision trying to take a charge on Kevin Knox. Smart was grabbing his oblique as he lay on the ground, a concern because last season he missed about a month with an injury to that area. There is no update yet on his status going forward.

Kemba Walker had 15 points and 10 assists, Enes Kanter contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Brad Wanamaker also scored 11 points for Boston.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 26 points. Dennis Smith Jr. scored 17 and R.J. Barrett had 16 for New York, which has lost six straight.

The Celtics trailed by as many as nine points in the third quarter. Kevin Knox’s long jumper put the Knicks ahead 72-63 with 7:20 left in the period, their biggest lead of the game.

The Celtics responded with an 8-1 run and pulled within 73-71 on Walker’s 3-pointer with 5:16 left.

The Knicks were still up 93-87 in the fourth, but the Celtics went on a 17-2 run to take the lead for good. Semi Ojeleye‘s 3-pointer tied the score at 95-95, Brown followed with a steal and layup, Tatum hit a free throw, and Walker and Tatum hit consecutive 3-pointers to cap the run.

Brown’s bucket with 1:39 left gave Boston its biggest lead of the game, 110-99.

The score was tied 58-58 at halftime after a back-and-forth first two quarters.

Knox finished with 11 points and Damyean Dotson added 10 for the Knicks.

 

Anthony Davis skies to throw-down insanely high alley-oop pass from LeBron (VIDEO)

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2019, 5:19 PM EST
Can LeBron James throw an alley-oop so high Anthony Davis can’t get it?

Apparently not, based on this play from the Lakers/Mavericks game Sunday.

Damn.

Davis had 20 points and LeBron 15 in the first half, which had the Lakers up 62-59 at the half. LeBron and Davis also played with a defensive focus to keep Luka Doncic in check, and the 20-year-old phenom had just six points on 2-of-9 shooting in the first half (but he did have five assists, and should have had more but teammates missed good looks).

 

Trade Tristan Thompson? Cavaliers reportedly want to re-sign, keep veteran big

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2019, 4:19 PM EST
Finally healthy, and maybe not-so-coincidentally in a contract year, Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson is playing his best basketball in years. Maybe ever. He’s averaging 14.1 points and 10.7 rebounds a game, shooting an efficient 51.7 percent from the floor, and playing good rim-protecting defense.

Which is why his name keeps coming up in trade buzz — there are a lot of playoff-bound teams that could use a big like Thompson in their rotation. Especially a guy who has a ring in part because he stepped up and played well on the biggest stages in 2016, including the Finals.

The question is, do the Cavaliers want to trade him? Not ideally, but it depends on what gets offered and how the season shakes out, reports Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Thompson is the piece the Cavs would most want to retain beyond this season. The organization loves him. Sources say they would be interested in making him part of this growing core. Thompson’s a great leader and role model for the young guys, someone who embodies what it means to be a Cavalier. Both Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland have said they have no clue where the team would be in the first month-plus without Thompson and Kevin Love

 He can, no doubt, help a contender. The Cavs could probably get a late first-round pick in return. But is that enough? Answering that in a few months, just as it is now, won’t be easy.

According to sources, there haven’t been any real conversations between Cleveland’s front office and Thompson’s camp about a contract extension — the other option in this debate. The current belief is Thompson’s camp wouldn’t want to commit right now, months from Thompson hitting free agency. You can understand why, especially given how he’s playing.

While there is real value in having quality, culture-setting veterans around a young roster, at the end of the day talent wins in the NBA and the Cavaliers need to acquire a lot more of it. Draft picks are an excellent way to do it. If it gets to the first days of February and some team needing frontcourt depth comes calling, and a decent first-round pick is on the table, that’s tough for the Cavaliers to walk away from. Especially because, as a free agent, Thompson can walk away from Cleveland this summer.

What this does is send a signal to other teams the Cavaliers are not hosting a fire sale. If a team wants value, it’s going to have to give up value.

 

Watch Ben Simmons’ three steals in final 14 seconds to secure 76ers win against Pacers

Associated PressDec 1, 2019, 2:03 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons stole a game for the 76ers.

Simmons had three steals in the final 13.9 seconds to lead Philadelphia to a 119-116 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

“I love being able to get steals and turn guys over,” said Simmons, who finished with 15 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and four steals. “I take pride in it and it gives us energy.”

The Pacers led 114-113 with a chance to go up more when Simmons intercepted T.J. Warren‘s pass with 13.9 seconds remaining, then assisted Tobias Harris for a breakway dunk that gave Philadelphia the lead with 9.9 seconds remaining.

“I was going to steal it,” Simmons said. “If everybody on the backside does their job, it’s easier to make a play.”

After a timeout, Simmons then stole Jeremy Lamb‘s inbounds pass with 7.9 seconds remaining. That led to two free throws by Harris that gave the 76ers a 117-114 advantage with 5.1 ticks left. Malcolm Brogdon then made a pair of free throws after being fouled intentionally before Joel Embiid followed with his own two foul shots for a 119-116 Philadelphia lead with 2.8 seconds to play.

Simmons clinched it for the 76ers when he stole Lamb’s three-quarter court inbounds pass.

“Those turnovers late were costly,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. “That was poor execution on our part.”

Embiid had 32 points and 11 rebounds and was 15 for 15 from the free throw line. In three games since going scoreless for the first time in his career at Toronto on Nov. 25, the star center is averaging 30.7 points and 14.7 rebounds while making 40 of 44 foul shots.