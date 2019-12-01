Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis skies to throw-down insanely high alley-oop pass from LeBron (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2019, 5:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

Can LeBron James throw an alley-oop so high Anthony Davis can’t get it?

Apparently not, based on this play from the Lakers/Mavericks game Sunday.

Damn.

Davis had 20 points and LeBron 15 in the first half, which had the Lakers up 62-59 at the half. LeBron and Davis also played with a defensive focus to keep Luka Doncic in check, and the 20-year-old phenom had just six points on 2-of-9 shooting in the first half (but he did have five assists, and should have had more but teammates missed good looks).

 

Trade Tristan Thompson? Cavaliers reportedly want to re-sign, keep veteran big

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2019, 4:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

Finally healthy, and maybe not-so-coincidentally in a contract year, Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson is playing his best basketball in years. Maybe ever. He’s averaging 14.1 points and 10.7 rebounds a game, shooting an efficient 51.7 percent from the floor, and playing good rim-protecting defense.

Which is why his name keeps coming up in trade buzz — there are a lot of playoff-bound teams that could use a big like Thompson in their rotation. Especially a guy who has a ring in part because he stepped up and played well on the biggest stages in 2016, including the Finals.

The question is, do the Cavaliers want to trade him? Not ideally, but it depends on what gets offered and how the season shakes out, reports Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Thompson is the piece the Cavs would most want to retain beyond this season. The organization loves him. Sources say they would be interested in making him part of this growing core. Thompson’s a great leader and role model for the young guys, someone who embodies what it means to be a Cavalier. Both Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland have said they have no clue where the team would be in the first month-plus without Thompson and Kevin Love

 He can, no doubt, help a contender. The Cavs could probably get a late first-round pick in return. But is that enough? Answering that in a few months, just as it is now, won’t be easy.

According to sources, there haven’t been any real conversations between Cleveland’s front office and Thompson’s camp about a contract extension — the other option in this debate. The current belief is Thompson’s camp wouldn’t want to commit right now, months from Thompson hitting free agency. You can understand why, especially given how he’s playing.

While there is real value in having quality, culture-setting veterans around a young roster, at the end of the day talent wins in the NBA and the Cavaliers need to acquire a lot more of it. Draft picks are an excellent way to do it. If it gets to the first days of February and some team needing frontcourt depth comes calling, and a decent first-round pick is on the table, that’s tough for the Cavaliers to walk away from. Especially because, as a free agent, Thompson can walk away from Cleveland this summer.

What this does is send a signal to other teams the Cavaliers are not hosting a fire sale. If a team wants value, it’s going to have to give up value.

 

Watch Ben Simmons’ three steals in final 14 seconds to secure 76ers win against Pacers

Associated PressDec 1, 2019, 2:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons stole a game for the 76ers.

Simmons had three steals in the final 13.9 seconds to lead Philadelphia to a 119-116 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

“I love being able to get steals and turn guys over,” said Simmons, who finished with 15 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and four steals. “I take pride in it and it gives us energy.”

The Pacers led 114-113 with a chance to go up more when Simmons intercepted T.J. Warren‘s pass with 13.9 seconds remaining, then assisted Tobias Harris for a breakway dunk that gave Philadelphia the lead with 9.9 seconds remaining.

“I was going to steal it,” Simmons said. “If everybody on the backside does their job, it’s easier to make a play.”

After a timeout, Simmons then stole Jeremy Lamb‘s inbounds pass with 7.9 seconds remaining. That led to two free throws by Harris that gave the 76ers a 117-114 advantage with 5.1 ticks left. Malcolm Brogdon then made a pair of free throws after being fouled intentionally before Joel Embiid followed with his own two foul shots for a 119-116 Philadelphia lead with 2.8 seconds to play.

Simmons clinched it for the 76ers when he stole Lamb’s three-quarter court inbounds pass.

“Those turnovers late were costly,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. “That was poor execution on our part.”

Embiid had 32 points and 11 rebounds and was 15 for 15 from the free throw line. In three games since going scoreless for the first time in his career at Toronto on Nov. 25, the star center is averaging 30.7 points and 14.7 rebounds while making 40 of 44 foul shots.

After facing Lakers, does Bradley Beal ever wonder what if? Apparently not: ‘I’m good’

By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
2 Comments

Bradley Beal was the focus of a lot of trade speculation — a number of contending teams were interested in adding the All-Star wing and sharpshooter to their roster — until he signed a contract extension with the Wizards that took Beal off the market until at least next summer.

The Lakers were one of those teams rumored to be interested (although, after the Anthony Davis trade, it would be difficult for Los Angeles to put together a trade package that would interest Washington). After the Wizards got blown out by the Lakers on Friday night, Beal was asked if he ever wonder’s “what if?” Via Chase Hughes at NBC Sports Washington.

“I’m good. They’re their own men. They make their own decisions,” Beal said of James and Davis, who left other teams to join up in L.A.

“At the end of the day, there’s no guarantee you’ll win a championship by jumping ship. Only one team wins. When it comes down to my decision-making, I really factored that in. It looks great, but the grass isn’t always greener.”

Beal has been playing like an All-Star again — 28.3 points and 7.1 assists per game — on a team that has little around him and will be in a fight just to make the playoffs in the East. Beal made a bet that once this team gets John Wall healthy and back, and new GM Tommy Sheppard makes a few moves, Washington can be a dangerous team in the East. Beal wants to make it work in our nation’s capital.

Come this summer, however, the trade rumors will ramp up again. Beal will have teams calling to see if he is available, and the Wizards will have a decision to make about where they are and where they are going as a franchise in the coming years.

https://www.nbcsports.com/washington/wizards/bradley-beal-had-great-response-teaming-lebron-james-and-anthony-davis-lakers

Orlando’s Al-Farouq Aminu out indefinitely with torn meniscus in right knee

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 1, 2019, 10:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

Orlando is already suffering from injuries, Nikola Vucevic has missed the last four games (and the offense has suffered without him), and Aaron Gordon just returned from his injury this weekend.’

Now add Al-Farouq Aminu to the list. The wing who has come off the bench for the Magic is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team announced.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added some details.

Aminu signed a three-year, $29.2 million contract with the Magic but has struggled offensively this season (as has the Orlando offense as a whole). He is scoring 4.3 points and pulling down 4.8 rebounds a night, with a true shooting percentage of 39.5. The Orlando offense has scored less than a point per possession when he is on the court and is 11.6 per 100 better when he sits. Aminu has, however, played good defense for the Magic.

Wes Iwundu should see a little extra run now, but mostly coach Steve Clifford will just lean on Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac more.