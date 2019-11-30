Marcus Smart, Celtics tired of talking about Kyrie Irving, want to move on

Talk around the Boston/Brooklyn home-and-home around Thanksgiving was all about the guy who wasn’t there — Kyrie Irving. Fans in Boston wanted to let him know, in no uncertain terms, how they felt about him (and Irving responded with a rambling social media rant), and much of the talk was about Irving’s impact on Boston and how he is doing in Brooklyn.

The Celtics are done talking about it. Marcus Smart in particular. Smart hugged Irving after the game then spoke about it to the media, via A. Sherrod Blakely NBC Sports Boston.

“There is no hard feelings. I didn’t hug Kyrie to get on TV,” Smart said. “It’s two guys trying to make a living for their family, being professional athletes. That’s my brother; regardless of what he did. He worked hard and quite frankly, I’m tired of hearing about Kyrie. Smart added, “Kyrie’s no longer with the Boston Celtics. And it’s a slap across everybody on this team now to keep hearing Kyrie’s name because every last one of these guys have put in the work and continue to put in the work. We’re here, we’re still competing. And yet everybody, including the Boston fans, want to talk about Kyrie. Let’s talk about the Boston Celtics.”

That sentiment was prevalent with Boston after the game, and you can’t blame the players. This is a 13-5 Celtics’ team playing well on both ends of the court, and doing it despite an injury to Gordon Hayward. This is a team worth talking about.

The players and Celtics’ management are ready to move on. We’ll see in March, when the Nets return to Boston, if Celtics’ fans are.