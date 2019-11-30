Luka Doncic’s 42 points gives him 30-point triple-double average for November; Mavs win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHOENIX (AP) — Luka Doncic was in total control, getting into the lane when he wanted, getting the shots he wanted and getting the ball to teammates in places where they could do some damage.

Because of that, the Dallas Mavericks got the result they wanted with a 120-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Doncic tied a career high with 42 points.

Luka Doncic ties his career-high in points and averages a 30-point triple-double for the month of November! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/RBUSZAHk2x — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 30, 2019

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 26 and the Mavericks bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Clippers three days earlier.

“Great players have a short memory for tough games,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said about Doncic’s big night. “They move forward. They’re always thinking ahead and about the next challenge. He was spectacular tonight from start to finish.”

The second-year guard just missed a triple-double with 11 assists and nine rebounds. Hardaway shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range to help offset a quiet night from Kristaps Porzingis, who finished with two points.

The teams entered the final quarter tied at 89. The Mavericks went on an 8-0 run midway through the fourth to take a 104-97 lead and never trailed again.

Doncic was coming off a subpar outing Tuesday night in a loss to the Clippers, where he shot 4 of 14 from the field and missed all eight 3-point attempts. The 20-year-old was superb in Phoenix, making 12 of 24 shots from the field and 15 of 18 free throws.

He said he didn’t get too low after the Clippers loss and was no more motivated than normal on Friday, even if his performance suggested he had a little extra fire.

“It’s just one game – we lost one game,” Doncic said. “We shouldn’t be worried about that. You go to the next game and pretend like nothing happened. I’m anxious to go out there every night. I’m excited about every game. That’s me.”

Phoenix has lost six of its last seven games. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Suns with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Ricky Rubio added 21 points and nine assists.

“We didn’t play our game the last quarter,” Rubio said. “I think we got focused on the wrong things, things we can’t control.”

Doncic had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists in the first quarter as the Mavericks edged to a 53-50 halftime lead. Oubre had 13 for the Suns.