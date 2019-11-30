Lakers have little trouble with Wizards, pick up 10th straight win 125-103

Associated PressNov 30, 2019, 2:15 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James had 23 points and 11 assists before both superstars took the fourth quarter off in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 10th consecutive victory, 125-103 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Quinn Cook scored 17 points and JaVale McGee had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the steamrolling Lakers, who have won 17 of 18 to soar to the top of the overall NBA standings. Los Angeles went 14-1 in November, posting the most victories in a month for this 16-time champion franchise since March 2000.

The up-tempo Wizards have been one of the NBA’s worst defensive teams this season, and the Lakers’ dynamic offense was far too much for them.

Los Angeles outscored Washington 84-36 during a 24-minute span extending from midway through the first quarter until James’ jumper midway through the third put the Lakers up 88-51. LA made runs of 17-0 and 18-0 during that one-sided stretch, showing off the remarkable chemistry already established in just the 19th game of the season for this newly minted superteam.

Bradley Beal had 18 points and nine assists for the Wizards, who have lost three of four. Washington got off to a solid start and had several good stretches against the Lakers, but committed 19 turnovers and lost for the second time in three stops on a four-game West Coast road trip.

Washington actually opened with a 15-4 lead before the Lakers woke up and put together 24 minutes of dominance.

Los Angeles jumped to a 21-point lead at halftime with 19 points from Davis, and the Lakers poured it on with an 18-0 run early in the third quarter, eventually taking a 90-51 lead with 7:15 left in the third quarter. The Lakers topped 100 points with 2:42 left in the third and cruised in from there.

Isaiah Thomas scored 10 points to lead the four former Lakers on Washington’s roster. Moe Wagner had seven points and eight rebounds, and the German big man also committed a flagrant foul on Dwight Howard, who responded by hitting both free throws and then dunking on Wagner’s head on the ensuing possession.

Wagner eventually went to the locker room favoring his left ankle with several minutes to play.

 

Luka Doncic’s 42 points gives him 30-point triple-double average for November; Mavs win

Associated PressNov 30, 2019, 2:05 AM EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Luka Doncic was in total control, getting into the lane when he wanted, getting the shots he wanted and getting the ball to teammates in places where they could do some damage.

Because of that, the Dallas Mavericks got the result they wanted with a 120-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Doncic tied a career high with 42 points.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 26 and the Mavericks bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Clippers three days earlier.

“Great players have a short memory for tough games,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said about Doncic’s big night. “They move forward. They’re always thinking ahead and about the next challenge. He was spectacular tonight from start to finish.”

The second-year guard just missed a triple-double with 11 assists and nine rebounds. Hardaway shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range to help offset a quiet night from Kristaps Porzingis, who finished with two points.

The teams entered the final quarter tied at 89. The Mavericks went on an 8-0 run midway through the fourth to take a 104-97 lead and never trailed again.

Doncic was coming off a subpar outing Tuesday night in a loss to the Clippers, where he shot 4 of 14 from the field and missed all eight 3-point attempts. The 20-year-old was superb in Phoenix, making 12 of 24 shots from the field and 15 of 18 free throws.

He said he didn’t get too low after the Clippers loss and was no more motivated than normal on Friday, even if his performance suggested he had a little extra fire.

“It’s just one game – we lost one game,” Doncic said. “We shouldn’t be worried about that. You go to the next game and pretend like nothing happened. I’m anxious to go out there every night. I’m excited about every game. That’s me.”

Phoenix has lost six of its last seven games. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Suns with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Ricky Rubio added 21 points and nine assists.

“We didn’t play our game the last quarter,” Rubio said. “I think we got focused on the wrong things, things we can’t control.”

Doncic had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists in the first quarter as the Mavericks edged to a 53-50 halftime lead. Oubre had 13 for the Suns.

 

Report: The goats Robert Sarver put in former Suns GM’s office defecated only a little

Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 29, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
In 2017, Suns owner Robert Sarver had live goats – signifying his team getting a Greatest Of All Time – put into then-general manager Ryan McDonough’s office. The goats reportedly defecated “all over.”

Sam Amick of USA Today:

to be fair, sources also say the amount of fecal matter was exaggerated, and that it was akin to a cat doing its business inside a litter box.

This is chicken-tortilla-soup-level, elite follow-up reporting.

It’s also an excuse for me to tell you to read Amick’s excellent story on Suns coach Monty Williams – which includes how Williams handled the death of his wife, his remarriage and why he struck an unlikely bond with Sarver.

Marcus Smart says he keeps glass from nearly career-ending picture-frame hit

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 29, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Reportedly upset by a photo a woman posted online, Marcus Smart swiped at a picture frame in his hotel room and cut his hand in 2018. The Celtics guard missed a month.

Smart on The Lowe Post podcast:

I actually still have the glass somewhere saved.

To remind me each and every day how blessed I am to still be playing.

The doctor actually told me, like you said, an eighth of an inch away, I probably might not be playing basketball again for the rest of my life.

They said it would have tore everything in my hand. It was a pretty thick amount of glass that came out of my hand. I couldn’t believe it once I’m looking at them open up my hand and taking out the glass.

I actually still have pieces of glass stuck in my hand now that they said will probably be more of a threat of them trying to go in and getting it than just letting it be in my hand.

Smart plays on emotion. That’s part of what makes him so good.

It isn’t always easy to turn off.

Thankfully, it didn’t cost him his career here. Smart is having an awesome season. He’s a defensive marvel, capable of guarding every position at 6-foot-3. His shooting and ball control have also improved. And he plays with so much energy and passion.

He’s a joy to watch.

Once again, Spencer Dinwiddie steps up with Kyrie Irving out, scores 32 in Nets win

Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is getting closer to a return, and at some point he will face his former team.

When he does, the Brooklyn Nets can only hope he plays as well as Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie had 32 points and 11 assists while Irving remained sidelined, and the Nets beat the Boston Celtics 112-107 on Friday to split a home-and-home series. The Nets are 6-2 in the games Irving has missed, in large part thanks to Dinwiddie’s play.

Irving missed his eighth straight game with a right shoulder injury but was at the arena to get an evaluation and watch from the bench along with Kevin Durant. Coach Kenny Atkinson said afterward that the All-Star point guard has started work on the court and would miss one more game before potentially being ready to rejoin a team that has done well in his absence thanks to Dinwiddie’s strong performances.

“When Kyrie comes back I think that’s just going to give us a team with more depth, a more powerful team. But listen, he’s playing as good as anybody in the NBA right now in my humble opinion,” Atkinson said of Dinwiddie.

The Eastern Conference player of the week last week matched his highest assist total of the season and was two shy of his best scoring performance of the season.

“The role’s completely different so obviously there’s a change there,” Dinwiddie said. “My approach to the game is very similar either way, so whatever the team needs to win and then the role kind of dictates what that is.”

Jarrett Allen added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who bounced back from their 121-110 loss in Boston on Wednesday to win for the fifth time in six games.

Jayson Tatum had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, who had won two straight. Kemba Walker finished with 17 points and six assists, but the Nets handled Irving’s replacement much better this time after he scored a season-high 39 points Wednesday.

Boston coach Brad Stevens talked about the importance of a strong start with the early tip, but the Celtics couldn’t deliver it. They were called for a double dribble and a 3-second violation during a six-turnover first quarter, when the Nets opened a 14-point lead. Boston was much sharper in the second, with Tatum making four 3-pointers, including one that cut it to 58-55 at halftime.

The Nets extended it back to 14 in the third when Dinwiddie hit his second straight 3-pointer, but Boston got it back down to 87-81 by the end of the period. Again, Brooklyn pushed it back to double digits in the fourth and held on after Boston cut it to four in the final minute.

“It was too late,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. “We tried to turn it on too late and it burned us in the end.”