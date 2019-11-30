Grizzlies’ rookie Ja Morant out week-to-week due to back spasms

Ja Morant has looked like an early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. The No. 2 overall pick out of Murray State is averaging 18.6 points a game (which leads all rookies) and has shown a fluid athleticism and ability to lead the team.
However, Friday night against the Jazz, he was grabbing his back at points and, while out of the game, was laying on the court and doing stretches to help his back. Apparently, this was more of an issue than realized and he is going to miss some time.
Memphis will not be the same without him, Morant leads the team in both points and assists, plus is the primary creator on offense. This is a rebuilding season for the Grizzlies, but the more time Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. can get on the court together, the better.
In the not-to-distant future, Kyrie Irving will return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup.
That day will not be Sunday vs. Miami, however, he is listed as out and will miss his ninth straight game with a shoulder impingement, coach Kenny Atkinson told the media Saturday. The Nets have gone 6-2 without Irving in the lineup thanks to Spencer Dinwiddie stepping up his scoring and playmaking role (enough to get him named Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week).
The good news is, Irving is doing on-court work and getting closer to a return, Atkinson said. Via Collin Martin of SNY.tv.
“First thing about Kyrie, he started on-court work, which is a real positive sign for us,” Atkinson said. “He will be out for Miami. And then we’ll see how it progresses. The fact that he started the on-court work is good news for us. Out for Miami and then we’ll see going forward.”
There is no definitive timeline in there, but it sounds like Irving could return sooner rather than later.
They could use him, Irving remains the best scorer the Nets have, and it’s not close. The key is finding the extra pass and the offensive flow the team has with Dinwiddie running the show and keep that, just adding in Irving’s scoring.
C.J. Miles had missed the past couple of Wizards’ game with a wrist injury, but it may be worse than we understood.
Milles may require surgery that ends his season, reports Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.
After missing the first five games of the season (he had offseason foot surgery), Miles was averaging 16 minutes a night off the bench for the Wizards, scoring 6.4 points per game.
On a team already very thin, this is just another blow in a tough season.
Talk around the Boston/Brooklyn home-and-home around Thanksgiving was all about the guy who wasn’t there — Kyrie Irving. Fans in Boston wanted to let him know, in no uncertain terms, how they felt about him (and Irving responded with a rambling social media rant), and much of the talk was about Irving’s impact on Boston and how he is doing in Brooklyn.
The Celtics are done talking about it. Marcus Smart in particular. Smart hugged Irving after the game then spoke about it to the media, via A. Sherrod Blakely NBC Sports Boston.
“There is no hard feelings. I didn’t hug Kyrie to get on TV,” Smart said. “It’s two guys trying to make a living for their family, being professional athletes. That’s my brother; regardless of what he did. He worked hard and quite frankly, I’m tired of hearing about Kyrie.
Smart added, “Kyrie’s no longer with the Boston Celtics. And it’s a slap across everybody on this team now to keep hearing Kyrie’s name because every last one of these guys have put in the work and continue to put in the work. We’re here, we’re still competing. And yet everybody, including the Boston fans, want to talk about Kyrie. Let’s talk about the Boston Celtics.”
That sentiment was prevalent with Boston after the game, and you can’t blame the players. This is a 13-5 Celtics’ team playing well on both ends of the court, and doing it despite an injury to Gordon Hayward. This is a team worth talking about.
The players and Celtics’ management are ready to move on. We’ll see in March, when the Nets return to Boston, if Celtics’ fans are.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeremy Lamb scored 20 points, T.J. Warren hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and the Indiana Pacers outlasted Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 105-104 in overtime Friday night
Young matched his career high with 49 points in the Hawks’ ninth straight loss. He was 16 of 28 from the field, hitting 8 of 15 from 3-point range.
Lamb got the Pacers started in overtime with a 20-foot jumper and he fed Myles Turner for a 3-pointer. Warren made his only 3-pointer of the game with 1:12 remaining to push the Pacers to their fifth consecutive victory.
Turner and Domantas Sabonis each scored 17 points, and Warren and Malcomb Brogdon had 16 apiece.
DeAndre’ Bembry and Alex Len added 15 points each for Atlanta.