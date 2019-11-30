Grizzlies’ rookie Ja Morant out week-to-week due to back spasms

Ja Morant has looked like an early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. The No. 2 overall pick out of Murray State is averaging 18.6 points a game (which leads all rookies) and has shown a fluid athleticism and ability to lead the team.

However, Friday night against the Jazz, he was grabbing his back at points and, while out of the game, was laying on the court and doing stretches to help his back. Apparently, this was more of an issue than realized and he is going to miss some time.

The @memgrizz today provided a medical update on Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/YP5OSfkVQe — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 30, 2019

God’s timing is always perfect. Trust his delays. He got you. 🙏🏽⏳ pic.twitter.com/fwdihG7eFH — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 1, 2019

Memphis will not be the same without him, Morant leads the team in both points and assists, plus is the primary creator on offense. This is a rebuilding season for the Grizzlies, but the more time Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. can get on the court together, the better.