Getty Images

Dion Waiters back with Heat after team’s 10-game suspension of him ends

Associated PressNov 30, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

MIAMI (AP) — Dion Waiters returned to practice with the Miami Heat on Saturday, apologizing publicly for the incident on the team plane that led to his 10-game suspension.

Waiters will be with the team for its three-game trip to Brooklyn, Toronto and Boston that starts on Sunday. He has yet to play this season and has been suspended for 11 of the first 18 Heat games – costing him about $920,000, pending appeals.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, coaches, basketball staff, the fans and the entire organization for the incident that happened on the team plane,” Waiters said in a statement distributed by the team. “I was wrong and take responsibility for what happened and am sorry for what it put everyone through.”

Waiters was not available for interviews Saturday.

“We just want to put this all behind us,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Spoelstra said he would not divulge what went on in the team meeting when Waiters returned to the locker room Saturday.

“We understand that a lot of things happen in an NBA season,” Spoelstra said. “What we discussed in the sanctuary of our locker room, I just want to keep between us.”

Waiters, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity at the time because neither the player nor team was releasing specific details publicly, was treated for a medical emergency that started on the Heat charter flight on the night of Nov. 7 from Phoenix to Los Angeles.

The person said Waiters had ingested at least one cannabis-infused edible and had a reaction serious enough that medical attention was required when the plane landed in Los Angeles.

Waiters’ statement only acknowledged “the incident,” and did not include any details. He was not around the team during the suspension, and he spent some of his time away in Syracuse with Jim Boeheim – his college coach.

“We want him back,” Miami’s Jimmy Butler said. “Great individual. Hell of a ballplayer, as we all know.”

Waiters was also suspended for Miami’s season opener after a series of incidents in the preseason and conflicts with Spoelstra. His reaction on social media to the first suspension was also not well-received by Miami officials.

Waiters is in his fourth Heat season, and is in the third year of a four-year, $47.3 million contract that could have been worth about $52 million if he reached certain incentives.

Waiters has never made more than 46 appearances in a year since coming to Miami. He’s played in only 120 games with the Heat, missing many because of ankle injuries and surgery on his ankle and foot.

Waiters is a career 13.2-point scorer and has averaged 14 points per game while with the Heat.

“I am happy to be back with my teammates and am looking forward to getting back on the court playing basketball,” Waiters said.

Miami is 13-5 this season, the team’s best 18-game start since the 2013-14 club opened 14-4, a season that ended with a trip to the NBA Finals.

 

Grizzlies’ rookie Ja Morant out week-to-week due to back spasms

Brandon Dill/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 30, 2019, 9:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ja Morant has looked like an early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. The No. 2 overall pick out of Murray State is averaging 18.6 points a game (which leads all rookies) and has shown a fluid athleticism and ability to lead the team.

However, Friday night against the Jazz, he was grabbing his back at points and, while out of the game, was laying on the court and doing stretches to help his back. Apparently, this was more of an issue than realized and he is going to miss some time.

Memphis will not be the same without him, Morant leads the team in both points and assists, plus is the primary creator on offense. This is a rebuilding season for the Grizzlies, but the more time Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. can get on the court together, the better.

Kyrie Irving out for Nets’ game Sunday vs. Heat, has started on-court work to return

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 30, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

In the not-to-distant future, Kyrie Irving will return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup.

That day will not be Sunday vs. Miami, however, he is listed as out and will miss his ninth straight game with a shoulder impingement, coach Kenny Atkinson told the media Saturday. The Nets have gone 6-2 without Irving in the lineup thanks to Spencer Dinwiddie stepping up his scoring and playmaking role (enough to get him named Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week).

The good news is, Irving is doing on-court work and getting closer to a return, Atkinson said. Via Collin Martin of SNY.tv.

“First thing about Kyrie, he started on-court work, which is a real positive sign for us,” Atkinson said. “He will be out for Miami. And then we’ll see how it progresses. The fact that he started the on-court work is good news for us. Out for Miami and then we’ll see going forward.”

There is no definitive timeline in there, but it sounds like Irving could return sooner rather than later.

They could use him, Irving remains the best scorer the Nets have, and it’s not close. The key is finding the extra pass and the offensive flow the team has with Dinwiddie running the show and keep that, just adding in Irving’s scoring.

Washington’s C.J. Miles could need wrist surgery, miss remainder of season

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 30, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

C.J. Miles had missed the past couple of Wizards’ game with a wrist injury, but it may be worse than we understood.

Milles may require surgery that ends his season, reports Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

After missing the first five games of the season (he had offseason foot surgery), Miles was averaging 16 minutes a night off the bench for the Wizards, scoring 6.4 points per game.

On a team already very thin, this is just another blow in a tough season.

Marcus Smart, Celtics tired of talking about Kyrie Irving, want to move on

By Kurt HelinNov 30, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Talk around the Boston/Brooklyn home-and-home around Thanksgiving was all about the guy who wasn’t there — Kyrie Irving. Fans in Boston wanted to let him know, in no uncertain terms, how they felt about him (and Irving responded with a rambling social media rant), and much of the talk was about Irving’s impact on Boston and how he is doing in Brooklyn.

The Celtics are done talking about it. Marcus Smart in particular. Smart hugged Irving after the game then spoke about it to the media, via A. Sherrod Blakely NBC Sports Boston.

“There is no hard feelings. I didn’t hug Kyrie to get on TV,” Smart said. “It’s two guys trying to make a living for their family, being professional athletes. That’s my brother; regardless of what he did. He worked hard and quite frankly, I’m tired of hearing about Kyrie.

Smart added, “Kyrie’s no longer with the Boston Celtics. And it’s a slap across everybody on this team now to keep hearing Kyrie’s name because every last one of these guys have put in the work and continue to put in the work. We’re here, we’re still competing. And yet everybody, including the Boston fans, want to talk about Kyrie. Let’s talk about the Boston Celtics.”

That sentiment was prevalent with Boston after the game, and you can’t blame the players. This is a 13-5 Celtics’ team playing well on both ends of the court, and doing it despite an injury to Gordon Hayward. This is a team worth talking about.

The players and Celtics’ management are ready to move on. We’ll see in March, when the Nets return to Boston, if Celtics’ fans are.