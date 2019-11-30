Watch Trae Young score 49, but it’s not enough against Pacers in Hawks OT loss

Associated PressNov 30, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeremy Lamb scored 20 points, T.J. Warren hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and the Indiana Pacers outlasted Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 105-104 in overtime Friday night

Young matched his career high with 49 points in the Hawks’ ninth straight loss. He was 16 of 28 from the field, hitting 8 of 15 from 3-point range.

Lamb got the Pacers started in overtime with a 20-foot jumper and he fed Myles Turner for a 3-pointer. Warren made his only 3-pointer of the game with 1:12 remaining to push the Pacers to their fifth consecutive victory.

Turner and Domantas Sabonis each scored 17 points, and Warren and Malcomb Brogdon had 16 apiece.

DeAndre’ Bembry and Alex Len added 15 points each for Atlanta.

 

By Kurt HelinNov 30, 2019, 11:45 AM EST
When the Phoenix Suns hired Igor Kokoskov as head coach back in May 2018 — the first European born head coach of an NBA team — there was an assumption in many corners of the league this meant Phoenix wanted to draft Luka Doncic (Kokoskov was Doncic’s national team coach). When the lottery ping-pong balls gifted Phoenix the No. 1 pick, they could then land whoever they wanted.

That was not Doncic. Reportedly at the urging of owner Robert Sarver (who wanted the Arizona guy), the Suns drafted Deandre Ayton first overall.

Friday night Doncic dropped 42 on Phoenix, and considering Doncic’s MVP-level start to his second season, there is some buyer’s remorse in Phoenix (Ayton remains out following a PED suspension). Later Friday, Marc Stein the New York Times Tweeted this:

Getting Clint Capela would not have been that easy. While he was a free agent and could have gone anywhere, the Rockets really liked him and may have gone higher than the 5-years, $90 million they signed him for. Plus, the Rockets were a winning team with James Harden, which is an excellent reason to stay. That said, the Suns could have made a run at him.

Sarver wants desperately for the Suns to have their own superstar, so much so he put goats in the GM’s office to remind him (at least they didn’t poop much). Would the Suns have drafted Doncic over Ayton if Sarver hadn’t taken a side? We will never know. Ayton was a highly ranked prospect seen as an offensive force who could play the modern game (and he averaged an impressive 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds a game as a rookie, while his defense was a challenge it did improve so there is real hope for the future).

Whatever happens, it looks like there are going to be some “how did you miss” questions in Phoenix and Sacramento (and, maybe, Atlanta, although Trae Young mitigates things some) for a long time.

By Kurt HelinNov 30, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Who ya got for all-time Golden State Warrior Pop-A-Shot king:

Stephen Curry or Chris Mullin?

Curry — still out with a fractured hand — was on the Warriors pregame show Friday and took on Mullin in the ultimate test of any pure shooter, Pop-A-Shot. Curry had to go one handed (his right, shooting hand) because there is still a cast on his left hand, so Mullin did the same. Curry won, and neither player really went with the tried-and-true bank-it-in strategy.

Somewhere you know Rick Berry was watching and saying, “I would beat both of them, and I would shoot underhand.”

Associated PressNov 30, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
PORTLAND, Ore. — Carmelo Anthony can’t recall another a 10-block game like Trail Blazers teammate Hassan Whiteside had against the Bulls.

Anthony had 23 points and 11 rebounds and the Blazers downed Chicago 107-103 on Friday night for their second victory over the Bulls this week. But Whiteside stole the show with eight points, 15 rebounds and a franchise-record 10 blocks for Portland. It was most in the NBA this season.

“Never seen that before, and I’ve played with some great shot blockers,” Anthony said. “Tyson Chandler was a great shot blocker, Marcus Camby was a great shot blocker. I’ve never seen a guy with 10 blocks in a game.”

“I told the guys, I’m insurance now. When they go up for a layup, I’m going to be there. I might not get them all, I know a lot of people want me to get every single one, but I’m going to do my best job to get a lot of them,” Whiteside said about his blocks.

Damian Lillard added 28 points, including 10 in the final quarter, for the Blazers, who have won three straight after four consecutive losses.

Associated PressNov 30, 2019, 2:15 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James had 23 points and 11 assists before both superstars took the fourth quarter off in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 10th consecutive victory, 125-103 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Quinn Cook scored 17 points and JaVale McGee had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the steamrolling Lakers, who have won 17 of 18 to soar to the top of the overall NBA standings. Los Angeles went 14-1 in November, posting the most victories in a month for this 16-time champion franchise since March 2000.

The up-tempo Wizards have been one of the NBA’s worst defensive teams this season, and the Lakers’ dynamic offense was far too much for them.

Los Angeles outscored Washington 84-36 during a 24-minute span extending from midway through the first quarter until James’ jumper midway through the third put the Lakers up 88-51. LA made runs of 17-0 and 18-0 during that one-sided stretch, showing off the remarkable chemistry already established in just the 19th game of the season for this newly minted superteam.

Bradley Beal had 18 points and nine assists for the Wizards, who have lost three of four. Washington got off to a solid start and had several good stretches against the Lakers, but committed 19 turnovers and lost for the second time in three stops on a four-game West Coast road trip.

Washington actually opened with a 15-4 lead before the Lakers woke up and put together 24 minutes of dominance.

Los Angeles jumped to a 21-point lead at halftime with 19 points from Davis, and the Lakers poured it on with an 18-0 run early in the third quarter, eventually taking a 90-51 lead with 7:15 left in the third quarter. The Lakers topped 100 points with 2:42 left in the third and cruised in from there.

Isaiah Thomas scored 10 points to lead the four former Lakers on Washington’s roster. Moe Wagner had seven points and eight rebounds, and the German big man also committed a flagrant foul on Dwight Howard, who responded by hitting both free throws and then dunking on Wagner’s head on the ensuing possession.

Wagner eventually went to the locker room favoring his left ankle with several minutes to play.