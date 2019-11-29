Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Bulls GM Gar Forman on the hot seat

By Dan FeldmanNov 29, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
A sequence of events for the Bulls:

Chicago went 27-55.

Bulls executive John Paxson said, “We did this year what we felt was in the long-term best interests of the Bulls. It’s not a situation that any of us want to ever be in again. It goes against everything as a competitive person that you believe in. But it’s the way the system is set up.”

Chicago went 22-60.

The Bulls signed solid veterans Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky.

Chicago is 6-13.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago-Sun Times:

Jerry Reinsdorf might be waking up — and not in the best of moods.

According to several sources, the Bulls chairman is livid about the team’s 6-12 start this season and the continued sinking profile of the organization and is beginning to focus on general manager Gar Forman. The sources indicated this is not a recent change of heart for Reinsdorf, and that his unhappiness has been building after several questionable decisions.

The opinion of former Bulls coach Doug Collins — a Bulls advisor who has never been a huge fan of Forman — is said to be carrying weight in this.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

a source emphasized that nobody’s job is in imminent jeopardy, including Forman’s.

This all goes back to the Jimmy Butler trade. That set the Bulls back years. They traded their best player for youngsters (not getting good value, either) and entered rebuilding. But they clearly don’t have the stomach for spending multiple years in the basement.

Now, cracks are showing.

Losing is frustrating. Coach Jim Boylen keeps picking fights. (He might argue Zach LaVine responded positively.) And then there’s this leak. Whatever Forman’s actual standing within the organization, that someone is presenting it this way is troublesome enough.

“Imminent jeopardy” is a vague phrase with a definition in the eye of the beholder. We’ll see how patient Reinsdorf will be. Much to fans’ chagrin, he has long stuck with the GarPax regime.

But nothing inspires change like losing.

Kyrie Irving out for Nets game vs. Celtics in Brooklyn Friday

By Kurt HelinNov 29, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Kyrie Irving was not with Brooklyn Wednesday when his Nets returned to his old stomping ground in Boston. Not that his absence stopped the “Kyrie sucks” chants or venom from Celtics’ faithful, to which Irving responded on Instagram.

Irving is not playing in the second leg of the home-and-home series on Friday night, either, the team announced.

This will make eight games Irving has missed with his shoulder impingement.

Irving leads Brooklyn averaging 28.5 points and 7.2 assists a game, hitting 34.1 percent of his threes, and the Nets offense is 6.8 points per 100 possessions better when Irving is on the court this season. Yet, without him — and with Spencer Dinwiddie as the primary playmaker — the Nets are 5-3 and the offense has had a better flow with far more passing.

The Nets need to figure out how to have that same fluid offense when Irving is on the court… which sounds a lot like what we said about Boston last season.

Report: LeBron James blessed Lakers signing Carmelo Anthony last summer, but front office didn’t

By Dan FeldmanNov 28, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
The Trail Blazers signed Carmelo Anthony.

Why didn’t the Lakers?

There was plenty of chatter about Anthony joining his friend LeBron James in Los Angeles last season. As free agency approached last summer, rumors intensified about the Lakers signing Anthony.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Many thought the Lakers would be the team to sign Anthony in the offseason because of their need for depth and floor spacing. That speculation also arose because of Anthony’s close friendship with superstar LeBron James.

Anthony had the blessing of James, league sources told Yahoo Sports, but the front office chose to go in a different direction.

Anthony, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“As far as friendships, I would never put business along with friendships,” Anthony said. “I would never do that. I would never reach out to a friend and say, ‘I need this. Can you do this for me?’ when it pertains to a situation that may not be in their control. It was frustrating being in my position, but I just decided: control what you can control.

“I got close friends on a lot of teams that I would never reach out to for a favor. It’s just not who I am.”

I respect Anthony not wanting to put that pressure on LeBron. That shows how much he valued their friendship. Because Anthony cared deeply about returning.

But even without Anthony saying anything, everyone knew the situation. Anthony wanted a job. LeBron was involved in the Lakers’ decision-making. There was an unspoken expectation LeBron would make it happen.

The incentives for LeBron’s camp to leak that information to Haynes are clear: It shows LeBron’s loyalty to his friend. It shows LeBron doesn’t run the front office – a reputation he has always disliked. LeBron wants some say in management. He doesn’t want to be held responsible for those decisions.

That all applies, even if LeBron didn’t want to use a roster spot on someone who looked washed up. Handling the employability of an under-qualified friend can be awkward.

At least everything worked out. The Lakers have a deep roster of role players, and Anthony is playing surprisingly well so far in Portland.

Report: Magic granted financial relief for Timofey Mozgov’s cap hit

By Dan FeldmanNov 28, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Coming off their best season in the better part of a decade, the Magic committed to major long-term spending this summer.

The result? An uninspiring 7-10 start.

But at least Orlando will get salary-cap/luxury-tax relief with Timofey Mozgov’s stretched cap hit – $5,573,334 this season and each of the next two.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Magic will still pay Mozgov his $16.72 million. The money will just no longer count toward the salary cap and luxury tax.

This season, Orlando gains a little more breathing room beneath the luxury tax. Next summer, the Magic will have greater flexibility to use the mid-level exception without going into the tax. If Evan Fournier declines his $17.15 million player option, they could even open cap space. Orlando will also get a break in 2021-22, when Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, Terrence Ross and Al-Farouq Aminu are guaranteed eight-digit salaries and Jonathan Isaac will begin his next deal.

Kyle Kuzma on Anthony Davis scoring 41: ‘New Orleans fans should probably boo their own team’

By Dan FeldmanNov 28, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Pelicans fans mercilessly booed Anthony Davis.

He also scored 41 points.

After the Lakers won in New Orleans last night, Kyle Kuzma twisted the knife.

Bill Oram of The Athletic:

Sure, this is illogical. Pelicans fans resent Davis leaving because he’s capable of scoring 41 in a highly charged game. If he weren’t this good, his departure would barely bother them.

But Kuzma is just trying to rub in the loss. Mission accomplished.