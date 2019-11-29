Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Pelicans reportedly have “every intention” of re-signing Brandon Ingram

By Kurt HelinNov 29, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
When Brandon Ingram came to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis trade, the sides talked about an extension to his rookie contract, but it didn’t make much sense for the Pelicans to commit. First, Ingram was coming off a blood clot issue that ended last season for him and, if it returned, it could threaten his career. Then there was the question of whether Ingram could take the next step in the evolution of his career? And, how would he fit next to Zion Williamson?

We know the answers to two of those questions.

Ingram has been healthy and is having a career year — 25.9 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, and he’s shooting 42.4 percent from three. His handle has improved, his footwork is amazing and often overlooked, and he’s a versatile defender. Ingram has played at an All-Star level for the Pelicans and would be in the discussion for Most Improved Player early in the season.

New Orleans decision maker David Griffin has seen enough, reports Marc Spears of The Undefeated.

Brandon Ingram, 22, is a restricted free agent next summer, but Griffin told The Undefeated that the Pelicans have every intention of keeping him long term.

First, it must be noted that every GM/POBO says some variation of “we plan to keep him” about every restricted free agent. It’s what you say to try to ward off potential suitors (and hopefully get the player at a discount).

Also, the Pelicans have yet to see Ingram and Williamson next to each other, and make no mistake it is Zion who is the future of the franchise. Finally, Ingram has to stay healthy, which has been an issue the past couple of seasons.

Still, the Pelicans would be smart to keep Ingram, players of his skill level and ability to create shots are not easy to find. Ingram came into the league lanky, needing to get stronger and how to take advantage of that length. Watch him play now and you see a guy who has figured it out. He got stronger, but more than that try to find a guy his size with better handles.

The only question becomes the pricetag. The Pelicans could offer Ingram a five-year, $169 million max. If they don’t, in a down free agent market this summer expect some team to come hard at Ingram with a four-year max that the Pelicans could match.

Either way, Ingram is on a path to getting PAID next summer.

Report: Agents grumble about players needing LeBron James’ approval to join Lakers

By Dan FeldmanNov 29, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said he consulted LeBron James (and Anthony Davis) on roster moves last summer.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

player agents have grumbled that no one could get on the Lakers without James’s approval.

This sounds very whiny. LeBron is the most important person in the Lakers organization for their championship hopes. He’s also a basketball genius. Of course, he should have major say in filling the roster.

Maybe those agents didn’t present their case well enough. Maybe their players just weren’t good enough. Maybe their players happened not to fit.

All the time, teams don’t sign players. LeBron is an easy scapegoat, because so many people still resent players having control. But LeBron and the Lakers don’t owe anything to those agents or their players.

Sometimes, LeBron’s influence (directly or indirectly) has gotten underqualified friends onto his roster. There’s more room for griping in those cases. But that seemingly didn’t happen last summer. The Lakers didn’t sign Carmelo Anthony, after all.

The Lakers are exceptionally deep behind LeBron and Davis. It was a high bar for earning a roster spot.

Blaming LeBron like this is ridiculous.

Report: Heat prioritizing 2021 cap space to chase Giannis Antetokounmpo or back-up plan Victor Oladipo

By Dan FeldmanNov 29, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Heat president Pat Riley’s 2020 plan appears off the table, but while originally stating his intent to chase two max players that summer, he revealed general thoughts on team-building:

We’ve done this four times now, had a good group of players, young players, and then either through free agency or through trade brought the superstar in.

Miami has the young players – Bam Adebayo, Justise Winslow, Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro. One star – Jimmy Butler – has already arrived.

Could the Heat land another – the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo or Pacers’ Victor Oladipo – in 2021 free agency?

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

Miami wants to preserve max cap space that summer for a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo or, secondarily, a few other targets including Victor Oladipo.

Of course, the Heat want Antetokounmpo. Every team wants him. But not every team will save cap space to pursue him. Many teams think they have no chance and won’t waste their time.

But Miami is a premier destination. The Heat have a championship pedigree and play in a warm-weather city in an income-tax-free state.

A decade ago, they ambitiously chased a superstar who was playing on a good, not great, team in a small-market Midwest city. Antetokounmpo isn’t LeBron James, but we’ve seen the pitch work. We also saw what came next: four conference titles and two NBA titles in the next four years.

Antetokounmpo could make that level of impact. I believe he prefers to stay in Milwaukee and is giving the Bucks opportunity to show they match his commitment to winning. But if they fall short, at least consider Miami a threat (along with the Raptors).

Oladipo isn’t the same game-changer, but he’s an impressive player who’d help the Heat. Indiana got younger while remaining good this offseason. Oladipo also went to college at Indiana and has seemingly enjoyed returning. So, there are indicators pointing to him re-signing with the Pacers.

But when the Heat are circling major free agents, everyone should be on alert.

Report: Bulls GM Gar Forman on the hot seat

By Dan FeldmanNov 29, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
A sequence of events for the Bulls:

Chicago went 27-55.

Bulls executive John Paxson said, “We did this year what we felt was in the long-term best interests of the Bulls. It’s not a situation that any of us want to ever be in again. It goes against everything as a competitive person that you believe in. But it’s the way the system is set up.”

Chicago went 22-60.

The Bulls signed solid veterans Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky.

Chicago is 6-13.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago-Sun Times:

Jerry Reinsdorf might be waking up — and not in the best of moods.

According to several sources, the Bulls chairman is livid about the team’s 6-12 start this season and the continued sinking profile of the organization and is beginning to focus on general manager Gar Forman. The sources indicated this is not a recent change of heart for Reinsdorf, and that his unhappiness has been building after several questionable decisions.

The opinion of former Bulls coach Doug Collins — a Bulls advisor who has never been a huge fan of Forman — is said to be carrying weight in this.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

a source emphasized that nobody’s job is in imminent jeopardy, including Forman’s.

This all goes back to the Jimmy Butler trade. That set the Bulls back years. They traded their best player for youngsters (not getting good value, either) and entered rebuilding. But they clearly don’t have the stomach for spending multiple years in the basement.

Now, cracks are showing.

Losing is frustrating. Coach Jim Boylen keeps picking fights. (He might argue Zach LaVine responded positively.) And then there’s this leak. Whatever Forman’s actual standing within the organization, that someone is presenting it this way is troublesome enough.

“Imminent jeopardy” is a vague phrase with a definition in the eye of the beholder. We’ll see how patient Reinsdorf will be. Much to fans’ chagrin, he has long stuck with the GarPax regime.

But nothing inspires change like losing.

Kyrie Irving out for Nets game vs. Celtics in Brooklyn Friday

By Kurt HelinNov 29, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Kyrie Irving was not with Brooklyn Wednesday when his Nets returned to his old stomping ground in Boston. Not that his absence stopped the “Kyrie sucks” chants or venom from Celtics’ faithful, to which Irving responded on Instagram.

Irving is not playing in the second leg of the home-and-home series on Friday night, either, the team announced.

This will make eight games Irving has missed with his shoulder impingement.

Irving leads Brooklyn averaging 28.5 points and 7.2 assists a game, hitting 34.1 percent of his threes, and the Nets offense is 6.8 points per 100 possessions better when Irving is on the court this season. Yet, without him — and with Spencer Dinwiddie as the primary playmaker — the Nets are 5-3 and the offense has had a better flow with far more passing.

The Nets need to figure out how to have that same fluid offense when Irving is on the court… which sounds a lot like what we said about Boston last season.