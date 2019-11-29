Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Marcus Smart says he keeps glass from nearly career-ending picture-frame hit

By Dan FeldmanNov 29, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Reportedly upset by a photo a woman posted online, Marcus Smart swiped at a picture frame in his hotel room and cut his hand in 2018. The Celtics guard missed a month.

Smart on The Lowe Post podcast:

I actually still have the glass somewhere saved.

To remind me each and every day how blessed I am to still be playing.

The doctor actually told me, like you said, an eighth of an inch away, I probably might not be playing basketball again for the rest of my life.

They said it would have tore everything in my hand. It was a pretty thick amount of glass that came out of my hand. I couldn’t believe it once I’m looking at them open up my hand and taking out the glass.

I actually still have pieces of glass stuck in my hand now that they said will probably be more of a threat of them trying to go in and getting it than just letting it be in my hand.

Smart plays on emotion. That’s part of what makes him so good.

It isn’t always easy to turn off.

Thankfully, it didn’t cost him his career here. Smart is having an awesome season. He’s a defensive marvel, capable of guarding every position at 6-foot-3. His shooting and ball control have also improved. And he plays with so much energy and passion.

He’s a joy to watch.

Once again, Spencer Dinwiddie steps up with Kyrie Irving out, scores 32 in Nets win

Associated PressNov 29, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is getting closer to a return, and at some point he will face his former team.

When he does, the Brooklyn Nets can only hope he plays as well as Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie had 32 points and 11 assists while Irving remained sidelined, and the Nets beat the Boston Celtics 112-107 on Friday to split a home-and-home series. The Nets are 6-2 in the games Irving has missed, in large part thanks to Dinwiddie’s play.

Irving missed his eighth straight game with a right shoulder injury but was at the arena to get an evaluation and watch from the bench along with Kevin Durant. Coach Kenny Atkinson said afterward that the All-Star point guard has started work on the court and would miss one more game before potentially being ready to rejoin a team that has done well in his absence thanks to Dinwiddie’s strong performances.

“When Kyrie comes back I think that’s just going to give us a team with more depth, a more powerful team. But listen, he’s playing as good as anybody in the NBA right now in my humble opinion,” Atkinson said of Dinwiddie.

The Eastern Conference player of the week last week matched his highest assist total of the season and was two shy of his best scoring performance of the season.

“The role’s completely different so obviously there’s a change there,” Dinwiddie said. “My approach to the game is very similar either way, so whatever the team needs to win and then the role kind of dictates what that is.”

Jarrett Allen added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who bounced back from their 121-110 loss in Boston on Wednesday to win for the fifth time in six games.

Jayson Tatum had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, who had won two straight. Kemba Walker finished with 17 points and six assists, but the Nets handled Irving’s replacement much better this time after he scored a season-high 39 points Wednesday.

Boston coach Brad Stevens talked about the importance of a strong start with the early tip, but the Celtics couldn’t deliver it. They were called for a double dribble and a 3-second violation during a six-turnover first quarter, when the Nets opened a 14-point lead. Boston was much sharper in the second, with Tatum making four 3-pointers, including one that cut it to 58-55 at halftime.

The Nets extended it back to 14 in the third when Dinwiddie hit his second straight 3-pointer, but Boston got it back down to 87-81 by the end of the period. Again, Brooklyn pushed it back to double digits in the fourth and held on after Boston cut it to four in the final minute.

“It was too late,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. “We tried to turn it on too late and it burned us in the end.”

Watch highlights of Klay Thompson as sideline reporter

By Kurt HelinNov 29, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
What else has Klay Thompson got to do?

Sidelined for most if not all of this season after tearing his ACL in last season’s Finals, Thompson has been rehabbing. Which gets boring. So when the Warriors hosted the Bulls on Wednesday, Thompson spent some time as the sideline reporter on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast. He was as impartial as you would expect.

Thompson also took over the postgame interview.

Daryl Morey: Rockets would’ve won 2018 Western Conference finals over Warriors 60%-70% of time

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 29, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
3 Comments

The Warriors beat the Rockets, 4-3, in the 2018 Western Conference finals.

Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

In the most recent episode of the “Book of Basketball 2.0” podcast, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey discussed that matchup with Bill Simmons.

When Simmons said, “If you played that series 10 times, I think you win six,” Morey took it one step further.

“Six or seven,” he declared. “I’d say seven but if you went to Vegas they’d say more like six.”

Houston put up a great fight, but Golden State was favored entering the series. The end result was as expected, even if it were an eventful journey to that point.

The Rockets might say they would’ve won if Chris Paul didn’t get hurt. But Andre Iguodala also missed games due to injury, and Houston put Paul at greater risk by leaning so heavily on the relatively old player.

The Rockets might say missing 27 straight 3-pointers in Game 7 was fluky. But Houston’s isolation-heavy style with James Harden, while generally effective, also left role players out of rhythm.

Those Warriors were an all-time great team. They won. There’s no need to overthink it.

But this is what the Rockets do. They dwell on counterfactuals and claim victimhood. It’s a counterproductive attitude that permeates throughout the organization.

Report: Agents grumble about players needing LeBron James’ approval to join Lakers

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 29, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
4 Comments

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said he consulted LeBron James (and Anthony Davis) on roster moves last summer.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

player agents have grumbled that no one could get on the Lakers without James’s approval.

This sounds very whiny. LeBron is the most important person in the Lakers organization for their championship hopes. He’s also a basketball genius. Of course, he should have major say in filling the roster.

Maybe those agents didn’t present their case well enough. Maybe their players just weren’t good enough. Maybe their players happened not to fit.

All the time, teams don’t sign players. LeBron is an easy scapegoat, because so many people still resent players having control. But LeBron and the Lakers don’t owe anything to those agents or their players.

Sometimes, LeBron’s influence (directly or indirectly) has gotten underqualified friends onto his roster. There’s more room for griping in those cases. But that seemingly didn’t happen last summer. The Lakers didn’t sign Carmelo Anthony, after all.

The Lakers are exceptionally deep behind LeBron and Davis. It was a high bar for earning a roster spot.

Blaming LeBron like this is ridiculous.