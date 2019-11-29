Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Daryl Morey: Rockets would’ve won 2018 Western Conference finals over Warriors 60%-70% of time

Nov 29, 2019
The Warriors beat the Rockets, 4-3, in the 2018 Western Conference finals.

In the most recent episode of the “Book of Basketball 2.0” podcast, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey discussed that matchup with Bill Simmons.

When Simmons said, “If you played that series 10 times, I think you win six,” Morey took it one step further.

“Six or seven,” he declared. “I’d say seven but if you went to Vegas they’d say more like six.”

Houston put up a great fight, but Golden State was favored entering the series. The end result was as expected, even if it were an eventful journey to that point.

The Rockets might say they would’ve won if Chris Paul didn’t get hurt. But Andre Iguodala also missed games due to injury, and Houston put Paul at greater risk by leaning so heavily on the relatively old player.

The Rockets might say missing 27 straight 3-pointers in Game 7 was fluky. But Houston’s isolation-heavy style with James Harden, while generally effective, also left role players out of rhythm.

Those Warriors were an all-time great team. They won. There’s no need to overthink it.

But this is what the Rockets do. They dwell on counterfactuals and claim victimhood. It’s a counterproductive attitude that permeates throughout the organization.

Watch highlights of Klay Thompson as sideline reporter

Nov 29, 2019
What else has Klay Thompson got to do?

Sidelined for most if not all of this season after tearing his ACL in last season’s Finals, Thompson has been rehabbing. Which gets boring. So when the Warriors hosted the Bulls on Wednesday, Thompson spent some time as the sideline reporter on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast. He was as impartial as you would expect.

Thompson also took over the postgame interview.

Report: Agents grumble about players needing LeBron James’ approval to join Lakers

Nov 29, 2019
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said he consulted LeBron James (and Anthony Davis) on roster moves last summer.

player agents have grumbled that no one could get on the Lakers without James’s approval.

This sounds very whiny. LeBron is the most important person in the Lakers organization for their championship hopes. He’s also a basketball genius. Of course, he should have major say in filling the roster.

Maybe those agents didn’t present their case well enough. Maybe their players just weren’t good enough. Maybe their players happened not to fit.

All the time, teams don’t sign players. LeBron is an easy scapegoat, because so many people still resent players having control. But LeBron and the Lakers don’t owe anything to those agents or their players.

Sometimes, LeBron’s influence (directly or indirectly) has gotten underqualified friends onto his roster. There’s more room for griping in those cases. But that seemingly didn’t happen last summer. The Lakers didn’t sign Carmelo Anthony, after all.

The Lakers are exceptionally deep behind LeBron and Davis. It was a high bar for earning a roster spot.

Blaming LeBron like this is ridiculous.

Pelicans reportedly have “every intention” of re-signing Brandon Ingram

Nov 29, 2019
When Brandon Ingram came to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis trade, the sides talked about an extension to his rookie contract, but it didn’t make much sense for the Pelicans to commit. First, Ingram was coming off a blood clot issue that ended last season for him and, if it returned, it could threaten his career. Then there was the question of whether Ingram could take the next step in the evolution of his career? And, how would he fit next to Zion Williamson?

We know the answers to two of those questions.

Ingram has been healthy and is having a career year — 25.9 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, and he’s shooting 42.4 percent from three. His handle has improved, his footwork is amazing and often overlooked, and he’s a versatile defender. Ingram has played at an All-Star level for the Pelicans and would be in the discussion for Most Improved Player early in the season.

New Orleans decision maker David Griffin has seen enough, reports Marc Spears of The Undefeated.

Brandon Ingram, 22, is a restricted free agent next summer, but Griffin told The Undefeated that the Pelicans have every intention of keeping him long term.

First, it must be noted that every GM/POBO says some variation of “we plan to keep him” about every restricted free agent. It’s what you say to try to ward off potential suitors (and hopefully get the player at a discount).

Also, the Pelicans have yet to see Ingram and Williamson next to each other, and make no mistake it is Zion who is the future of the franchise. Finally, Ingram has to stay healthy, which has been an issue the past couple of seasons.

Still, the Pelicans would be smart to keep Ingram, players of his skill level and ability to create shots are not easy to find. Ingram came into the league lanky, needing to get stronger and how to take advantage of that length. Watch him play now and you see a guy who has figured it out. He got stronger, but more than that try to find a guy his size with better handles.

The only question becomes the pricetag. The Pelicans could offer Ingram a five-year, $169 million max. If they don’t, in a down free agent market this summer expect some team to come hard at Ingram with a four-year max that the Pelicans could match.

Either way, Ingram is on a path to getting PAID next summer.

Report: Heat prioritizing 2021 cap space to chase Giannis Antetokounmpo or back-up plan Victor Oladipo

Nov 29, 2019
Heat president Pat Riley’s 2020 plan appears off the table, but while originally stating his intent to chase two max players that summer, he revealed general thoughts on team-building:

We’ve done this four times now, had a good group of players, young players, and then either through free agency or through trade brought the superstar in.

Miami has the young players – Bam Adebayo, Justise Winslow, Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro. One star – Jimmy Butler – has already arrived.

Could the Heat land another – the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo or Pacers’ Victor Oladipo – in 2021 free agency?

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

Miami wants to preserve max cap space that summer for a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo or, secondarily, a few other targets including Victor Oladipo.

Of course, the Heat want Antetokounmpo. Every team wants him. But not every team will save cap space to pursue him. Many teams think they have no chance and won’t waste their time.

But Miami is a premier destination. The Heat have a championship pedigree and play in a warm-weather city in an income-tax-free state.

A decade ago, they ambitiously chased a superstar who was playing on a good, not great, team in a small-market Midwest city. Antetokounmpo isn’t LeBron James, but we’ve seen the pitch work. We also saw what came next: four conference titles and two NBA titles in the next four years.

Antetokounmpo could make that level of impact. I believe he prefers to stay in Milwaukee and is giving the Bucks opportunity to show they match his commitment to winning. But if they fall short, at least consider Miami a threat (along with the Raptors).

Oladipo isn’t the same game-changer, but he’s an impressive player who’d help the Heat. Indiana got younger while remaining good this offseason. Oladipo also went to college at Indiana and has seemingly enjoyed returning. So, there are indicators pointing to him re-signing with the Pacers.

But when the Heat are circling major free agents, everyone should be on alert.