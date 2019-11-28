Report: Magic granted financial relief for Timofey Mozgov’s cap hit

Coming off their best season in the better part of a decade, the Magic committed to major long-term spending this summer.
The result? An uninspiring 7-10 start.
But at least Orlando will get salary-cap/luxury-tax relief with Timofey Mozgov’s stretched cap hit – $5,573,334 this season and each of the next two.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
The Magic will still pay Mozgov his $16.72 million. The money will just no longer count toward the salary cap and luxury tax.
This season, Orlando gains a little more breathing room beneath the luxury tax. Next summer, the Magic will have greater flexibility to use the mid-level exception without going into the tax. If Evan Fournier declines his $17.15 million player option, they could even open cap space. Orlando will also get a break in 2021-22, when Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, Terrence Ross and Al-Farouq Aminu are guaranteed eight-digit salaries and Jonathan Isaac will begin his next deal.
Pelicans fans mercilessly booed Anthony Davis.
He also scored 41 points.
After the Lakers won in New Orleans last night, Kyle Kuzma twisted the knife.
Bill Oram of The Athletic:
Sure, this is illogical. Pelicans fans resent Davis leaving because he’s capable of scoring 41 in a highly charged game. If he weren’t this good, his departure would barely bother them.
But Kuzma is just trying to rub in the loss. Mission accomplished.
Happy Thanksgiving!
On the latest “Off The Dribble,” Jacque Slade gets in the holiday spirit by ranking the shoes he’s most thankful for and explaining which Thanksgiving food matches which Lakers player.
A source with one NBA team told me his team intentionally tries not to use the coach’s challenge on any personal foul calls. The reason: It’s the crew chief in the building who watches the review and makes the determination — not the replay center in New Jersey — and those referees are going to back their crew right or wrong. We’ve already seen a couple of instances this season where clearly wrong calls were left to stand by a crew chief.
LeBron James was making that same complaint to the ESPN broadcast crew during the Lakers win in New Orleans Wednesday night.
The play in question came with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter of a one-point game: The Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was called for hitting New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram on the elbow as Ingram went up to shoot. KCP and the Lakers complained, so coach Frank Vogel challenged it.
During the break, LeBron James went and spoke to ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy and that conversation was picked up by the mics, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports:
“That’s a bad call,” James said, which was picked up on the game broadcast. “When the ref makes that call, he don’t never want to be wrong. They’re never going to overturn it. Ever. Ever.”
LeBron was right, crew chief Zach Zarba let the call stand (officially the ruling is there was not enough clear evidence to overturn).
This is not just a LeBron thing, it’s a league-wide thing. Players and teams are not convinced this is a fair and balanced review.
There are serious doubts about whether the coach’s challenge will return next season — coaches to a man hate it — but if it does, the rule needs to be tweaked so that the guys in the official Replay Center in Secaucus make the call, not the crew chief on the floor. That would, at least, provide some perception of a chance at a fair call.
Are you really going to rush Thanksgiving dinner with the family, go to a department store, throw elbows at strangers that would land you in a hockey penalty box, and all just to save a few bucks on a new set of sheets for your bed?
Come on now, that’s not what the holiday and Black Friday should be about.
Black Friday should be getting deals on something you want and will use — like Rotoworld Draft Guides.
If you play fantasy sports, these guides are invaluable (especially for baseball and basketball, where daily monitoring of the team matters). Even if you don’t dabble much in fantasy, if you’re a fan of the sport these are detailed breakdowns of players that are a fantastic read and make you smarter.
This is a real Black Friday deal on something you want and need, snap it up while you can. No throwing elbows necessary.