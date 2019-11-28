Harry How/Getty Images

Report: LeBron James blessed Lakers signing Carmelo Anthony last summer, but front office didn’t

By Dan FeldmanNov 28, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
The Trail Blazers signed Carmelo Anthony.

Why didn’t the Lakers?

There was plenty of chatter about Anthony joining his friend LeBron James in Los Angeles last season. As free agency approached last summer, rumors intensified about the Lakers signing Anthony.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Many thought the Lakers would be the team to sign Anthony in the offseason because of their need for depth and floor spacing. That speculation also arose because of Anthony’s close friendship with superstar LeBron James.

Anthony had the blessing of James, league sources told Yahoo Sports, but the front office chose to go in a different direction.

Anthony, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“As far as friendships, I would never put business along with friendships,” Anthony said. “I would never do that. I would never reach out to a friend and say, ‘I need this. Can you do this for me?’ when it pertains to a situation that may not be in their control. It was frustrating being in my position, but I just decided: control what you can control.

“I got close friends on a lot of teams that I would never reach out to for a favor. It’s just not who I am.”

I respect Anthony not wanting to put that pressure on LeBron. That shows how much he valued their friendship. Because Anthony cared deeply about returning.

But even without Anthony saying anything, everyone knew the situation. Anthony wanted a job. LeBron was involved in the Lakers’ decision-making. There was an unspoken expectation LeBron would make it happen.

The incentives for LeBron’s camp to leak that information to Haynes are clear: It shows LeBron’s loyalty to his friend. It shows LeBron doesn’t run the front office – a reputation he has always disliked. LeBron wants some say in management. He doesn’t want to be held responsible for those decisions.

That all applies, even if LeBron didn’t want to use a roster spot on someone who looked washed up. Handling the employability of an under-qualified friend can be awkward.

At least everything worked out. The Lakers have a deep roster of role players, and Anthony is playing surprisingly well so far in Portland.

Report: Magic granted financial relief for Timofey Mozgov’s cap hit

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 28, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Coming off their best season in the better part of a decade, the Magic committed to major long-term spending this summer.

The result? An uninspiring 7-10 start.

But at least Orlando will get salary-cap/luxury-tax relief with Timofey Mozgov’s stretched cap hit – $5,573,334 this season and each of the next two.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Magic will still pay Mozgov his $16.72 million. The money will just no longer count toward the salary cap and luxury tax.

This season, Orlando gains a little more breathing room beneath the luxury tax. Next summer, the Magic will have greater flexibility to use the mid-level exception without going into the tax. If Evan Fournier declines his $17.15 million player option, they could even open cap space. Orlando will also get a break in 2021-22, when Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, Terrence Ross and Al-Farouq Aminu are guaranteed eight-digit salaries and Jonathan Isaac will begin his next deal.

Kyle Kuzma on Anthony Davis scoring 41: ‘New Orleans fans should probably boo their own team’

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 28, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
5 Comments

Pelicans fans mercilessly booed Anthony Davis.

He also scored 41 points.

After the Lakers won in New Orleans last night, Kyle Kuzma twisted the knife.

Bill Oram of The Athletic:

Sure, this is illogical. Pelicans fans resent Davis leaving because he’s capable of scoring 41 in a highly charged game. If he weren’t this good, his departure would barely bother them.

But Kuzma is just trying to rub in the loss. Mission accomplished.

LeBron James was frustrated with review call and said so to broadcasters

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 28, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
2 Comments

A source with one NBA team told me his team intentionally tries not to use the coach’s challenge on any personal foul calls. The reason: It’s the crew chief in the building who watches the review and makes the determination — not the replay center in New Jersey — and those referees are going to back their crew right or wrong. We’ve already seen a couple of instances this season where clearly wrong calls were left to stand by a crew chief.

LeBron James was making that same complaint to the ESPN broadcast crew during the Lakers win in New Orleans Wednesday night.

The play in question came with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter of a one-point game: The Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was called for hitting New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram on the elbow as Ingram went up to shoot. KCP and the Lakers complained, so coach Frank Vogel challenged it.

During the break, LeBron James went and spoke to ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy and that conversation was picked up by the mics, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports:

“That’s a bad call,” James said, which was picked up on the game broadcast. “When the ref makes that call, he don’t never want to be wrong. They’re never going to overturn it. Ever. Ever.”

LeBron was right, crew chief Zach Zarba let the call stand (officially the ruling is there was not enough clear evidence to overturn).

This is not just a LeBron thing, it’s a league-wide thing. Players and teams are not convinced this is a fair and balanced review.

There are serious doubts about whether the coach’s challenge will return next season — coaches to a man hate it — but if it does, the rule needs to be tweaked so that the guys in the official Replay Center in Secaucus make the call, not the crew chief on the floor. That would, at least, provide some perception of a chance at a fair call.