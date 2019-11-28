Montrezl Harrell hits game-winner in Clippers-Grizzlies (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 28, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell complement each other so well. They finished 1-3 in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season. Even with the Clippers adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Williams and Harrell have kept making their mark off the bench this season.

Williams missed his game-winning floater against the Grizzlies last night, but his drive attracted enough defensive attention for Montrezl Harrell to swoop in with the go-ahead putback in the Clippers’ 121-119 win.

Harrell (24 points, 10 rebounds, +8) and Williams (24 points, 13 assists, +8) led the Clippers in each of those statistics, stepping up with Leonard (knee) out.

By Kurt HelinNov 28, 2019, 1:36 AM EST
NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Davis capped a 41-point performance in his return to New Orleans by intercepting Jrue Holiday’s inbound pass with 5 seconds left and making a pair of game-sealing free throws, and the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to nine games with a 114-110 victory over the Pelicans on Wednesday night.

A packed-in and energetic crowd booed Davis during introductions and virtually every time he handled the ball, only to see him and new teammate LeBron James take over the fourth quarter.

James had 29 points and 11 assists, scoring 15 points in the final period, when Kyle Kuzma also added nine of his 16 points to help the Lakers erase a 10-point deficit.

Kuzma gave the Lakers the lead for good when he hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:07 to go, making it 111-109.

New Orleans trimmed it to 111-110 when Josh Hart hit one of two free throws, and after turnover by James as he was swarmed in the paint, JJ Redick had an open look from 3-point range for the lead that rimmed out. The Pelicans were forced to foul Davis, who missed one of two free throws, giving the Pelicans 5 seconds to run a play for the tie or lead. But that’s when Davis sealed it, stepping in front of Brandon Ingram for his third steal.

Holiday had 29 points and 12 assists, and Ingram had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who dropped their third straight game.

Trailing by as many as 16 in the third quarter, the Lakers began to take control with a 9-0 run to open the fourth, trimming New Orleans’ lead to 89-88. Los Angeles tied the game at 91 on Kuzma’s third 3.

New Orleans briefly went back up by four before Davis, who’d received treatment after banging his right elbow at the end of the third quarter, returned to the game and immediately threw down an alley-oop feed from James.

The Lakers took their first lead since the opening five minutes of the game when James hit a jumper over Ingram, pulling up as the Pelicans forward glanced over his shoulder to see if a screen was being set.

Davis missed his first shot and three of his first four to the delight of the crowd, but still scored 27 points by halftime.

There were moments Davis appeared to drawing fuel from the crowd’s antagonism.

When he hit a put-back while being fouled, he demonstrably mimicked officials’ “count-it-and-one” gesture with his arm extended and index finger pointed angled downward. When he hit a 3 later in the half, he pressed his thumb and forefinger together and extended the other three fingers as he ran back on defense.

Ultimately, Davis executed about every move New Orleans fans knew and loved when he wore the No. 23 in blue, red and gold, from soaring alley-oop dunks to turn-around, baseline fades. Only this time, he wore a gold jersey with a purple No. 3, and it was his misses that drew triumphant roars from the crowd.

The Pelicans appeared buoyed by the partisan energy permeating the arena, going up 38-35 on Holiday’s step-back 3 as the first quarter expired.

New Orleans led 64-54 at halftime, thanks in large part to Holiday’s 10-of-15 shooting to that point, including his 4-of-4 mark from 3-point range. And the Pelicans maintained a double-digit lead until early in the fourth quarter.

By Kurt HelinNov 27, 2019, 11:28 PM EST
Kyrie Irving wasn’t in Boston tonight for Brooklyn’s game there, he was missing his seventh straight game due to a shoulder injury.

That didn’t stop the venom from Celtics fans who saw Irving’s last season there as a betrayal and undercutting of the team. He signed with Brooklyn this past summer.

After the game, Irving took to Instagram and posted about how he felt.

There’s a lot of emotion and history pent up in that post, it’s also a good window into Irving’s perspective on everything.

By Kurt HelinNov 27, 2019, 10:57 PM EST
BOSTON (AP) — Kemba Walker returned from a neck injury to score a season-high 39 points — to the delight of the crowd that came to taunt the person he replaced — and Boston beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-110 Wednesday on a night the fans seemed more interested in taunting former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving.

Missing one game after leaving the court on a stretcher wearing a neck brace following a head-to-torso collision with Semi Ojeleye, Walker had 13 points in the third quarter, when Boston scored nine straight to turn a one-point deficit into a 91-83 lead. Jaylen Brown added 22 points and 10 rebounds and Jayson Tatum had 16 points and nine boards for the Celtics, who improved to 7-0 this season at home.

Garrett Temple scored 22 points and Joe Harris had 21 for Brooklyn, which made a season-high 21 of the 56 3-point shots it attempted. Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Spencer Dinwiddie had 16 points and 11 assists.

Brooklyn led 83-82 with just over 3 minutes left in the third when the Celtics scored the next nine points before Temple made a 3 to close out the third quarter. Boston led 104-101 in the fourth before scoring 17 of the next 24 points — nine of them from Walker — to put away the game.

The crowd might have bought tickets to heckle Irving on his return, but earlier in the week it was reported that he wouldn’t play in the game. Irving did not make the trip, but that didn’t slow down the Celtics fans that came to let him know how they feel.

Posters branding him as a coward decorated the entrance to the Boston Garden. A few fans who showed up wearing his No. 11 Celtics jersey with the words “Where is?” written on tape above his name. During the introductions, with Irving nowhere to be seen, the first “Kyrie Sucks!” chant broke out; it was repeated about a dozen times throughout the game. (There was also a “Yankees Suck!” chant, just because.)

The Nets, like the Celtics before them, are doing better without him.

They came into the night with a 5-1 record since Irving went out with a sore shoulder, climbing above .500 for the first time this season. The Celtics made it to the Eastern Conference finals two years ago when Irving was injured, and lost in the second round last season with him.

By Kurt HelinNov 27, 2019, 9:27 PM EST
We don’t do a lot of G-League injury updates here, but Tacko Fall is not your average G-League player.

The Celtics’ project big man has been with the Maine Red Claws, but is going to miss a week or two, at least, with a bone bruise on his knee.

In his first six games with the Red Claws, Fall is averaging 15 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. The 7’5″ fan favorite needs a lot of seasoning — that’s why he’s in the G-League — but he’s showing promise and signs of development. It’s exactly what Celtics fans should be hoping for from him right now.