Jrue Holiday says he hopes Pelicans fans will treat Anthony Davis ‘with respect’

Jrue Holiday said Anthony Davis was 90% of the reason he stayed with the Pelicans.
A little more than a year after Holiday re-signed, Davis issued a trade request that effectively sabotaged New Orleans’ season – a season during Holiday’s prime.
But the two remain friends. Davis even informed Holiday of his trade request before telling management.
With Davis returning to New Orleans with the Lakers tonight, Holiday has thoughts on how fans will welcome Davis.
Holiday, via Marc J. Spears of The Athletic:
“I got an idea on how it will be,” Holiday said. “But hopefully, they treat him with respect, because he did a lot for the city and he did a lot for the Pelicans. He was one of the first Pelicans and stayed for a long time. He put his heart and soul here. I can attest to that because I played with him. That is part of the reason why I stayed.”
Davis did a lot for the Pelicans. In time, New Orleans fans should and likely will appreciate that.
But not tonight.
Davis requested a trade and disrupted an entire season. Whatever his intent, he wore a disrespectful shirt to his final game in New Orleans. He pledged to give Pelicans fans a “heartwarming message .. on Instagram like everybody else does” then never did.
He is a basketball villain in New Orleans.
Pelicans fans should treat him accordingly. Boo him all game. Though Holiday is respected by Pelicans fans, his message won’t land.
At least Davis knows what’s coming.
Just six players have gotten drafted outside the top 10 then won Rookie of the Year:
Kendrick Nunn wants to one-up them.
Undrafted last year, Nunn spent most of last season on the Warriors’ minor-league affiliate. He signed with the Heat late last season, but didn’t play, preserving his rookie status for this season.
Now, Nunn is flourishing and eying a big goal.
Stadium:
Nunn:
I definitely feel like I’m the Rookie of the Year. It’s early, but the way I’ve been performing, definitely, I’m in the running for that. And hopefully, I continue this throughout the season and win that award.
Nunn has a good chance. He ranks second among rookies in points (16.9), third in assists (3.3) and tied for second in steals (1.3) per game. There are some holes in his all-around game, but scoring usually carries the most weight, and Nunn also has the top true shooting percentage (57.8) among the top six rookie scorers.
There’s plenty of competition – including the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke, Knicks’ R.J. Barrett, Warriors’ Eric Paschall, Heat’s Tyler Herro and Hornets’ P.J. Washington. Another undrafted player, Raptors guard Terence Davis, deserves consideration. When No. 1 pick Zion Williamson gets healthy, he’ll have a chance to get back into the race.
But Nunn has at least earned credibility to talk about himself this way.
Eight men’s basketball teams have already clinched spots in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (listed by FIBA ranking):
1. United States
2. Spain
3. Australia
4. Argentina
5. France
22. Iran
23. Nigeria
38. Japan
The other four teams in the 2020 Games will be determined by Olympic Qualifying Tournaments held in Serbia, Lithuania, Croatia and Canada this summer. The winner of each OQT will advance to Tokyo.
Here are the draws (listed by FIBA ranking):
Serbia
Group A
6. Serbia
19. Dominican Republic
24. New Zealand
Group B
12. Italy
17. Puerto Rico
35. Senegal
Lithuania
Group A
8. Lithuania
20. Venezuela
56. Korea
Group B
13. Poland
16. Slovenia
32. Angola
Croatia
Group A
9. Russia
18. Germany
25. Mexico
Group B
11. Brazil
14. Croatia
33. Tunisia
Canada
Group A
7. Greece
21. Canada
27. China
Group B
10. Czech Republic
15. Turkey
43. Uruguay
Each team will play the other two in its group. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semifinals, the top team in Group A facing the second team in Group B and vice versa. The semifinal winners will face in a winner-take-all final.
The rankings consider the last eight years. So, though more-recent games are weighed more heavily, old results could skew a team’s ranking relative to its ability this summer.
Observations:
- Serbia-Italy could be a fun final in the Serbia OQT.
- Lithuania sets a high standard in the OQT it will host and should breeze to the semifinals. But if Luka Doncic plays, he could push Slovenia ahead. Even Poland could put up a fight from Group B.
- The best two teams in the Croatia OQT are in Group B – Croatia and Brazil. Will home-court advantage make the difference? These teams could meet twice.
- The Canada OQT is loaded. With Jamal Murray already on board, Canada has the talent base to massively outperform its ranking. But Greece, Czech Republic and Turkey are tough. If Giannis Antetokounmpo plays for Greece (don’t count on it), he could swing everything.
Last season, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley got ejected and fined for throwing the ball at Mavericks fan Don Knobler. Knobler admitted to talking about Beverley’s mother. Beverley said Knobler used profanity. Knobler denied that.
The Mavericks investigated the December incident and banned Knobler the rest of the season.
When the Clippers returned to Dallas last night, Knobler was back.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
The NBA is cracking down on abusive fan behavior, including talking about players’ families. Many onlookers seem to welcome harsher punishment.
To them, Knobler’s attendance sparks a negative reaction. They don’t want to see him around.
But what is sufficient punishment? Should every fan who crosses the line receive a lifetime ban? Is there room for people to learn from their misdeeds? How can misbehaving fans show they’ll act differently?
These are the difficult questions the NBA should grapple with as it takes a new focus on fan conduct.
Of course, there are also other concerns – like the revenue drawn from a fan who buys courtside seats.
The last time we saw Jarrett Jack on an NBA court, it was the 2017-18 season with the Knicks — and he played okay. He started 56 games for New York, averaging 7.5 points and 5.6 assists per night, and while his shooting has slipped (an unimpressive 48.9 true shooting percentage, and shooting 29.1 percent from three), he showed he still could have a role in the NBA as a backup.
Jack is trying to make another NBA comeback and has signed with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami’s G-League affiliate, the team announced.
Jack tried to do this a season ago. He played just one game for the Skyforce in March and had 21 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, but suffered a brutal leg injury — tearing the ACL and lateral meniscus as well spraining the MCL in his left knee — which ended his season.
Coming back from that at age 36 is a longshot, especially considering two of his final three NBA seasons were marred by injury. But Jack is giving it a shot. Miami is an organization that has made these kinds of rehab projects work before, so he’s in the right place to try.