Jrue Holiday says he hopes Pelicans fans will treat Anthony Davis ‘with respect’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jrue Holiday said Anthony Davis was 90% of the reason he stayed with the Pelicans.

A little more than a year after Holiday re-signed, Davis issued a trade request that effectively sabotaged New Orleans’ season – a season during Holiday’s prime.

But the two remain friends. Davis even informed Holiday of his trade request before telling management.

With Davis returning to New Orleans with the Lakers tonight, Holiday has thoughts on how fans will welcome Davis.

Holiday, via Marc J. Spears of The Athletic:

“I got an idea on how it will be,” Holiday said. “But hopefully, they treat him with respect, because he did a lot for the city and he did a lot for the Pelicans. He was one of the first Pelicans and stayed for a long time. He put his heart and soul here. I can attest to that because I played with him. That is part of the reason why I stayed.”

Davis did a lot for the Pelicans. In time, New Orleans fans should and likely will appreciate that.

But not tonight.

Davis requested a trade and disrupted an entire season. Whatever his intent, he wore a disrespectful shirt to his final game in New Orleans. He pledged to give Pelicans fans a “heartwarming message .. on Instagram like everybody else does” then never did.

He is a basketball villain in New Orleans.

Pelicans fans should treat him accordingly. Boo him all game. Though Holiday is respected by Pelicans fans, his message won’t land.

At least Davis knows what’s coming.