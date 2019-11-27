Getty Images

Hawks’ Kevin Huerter to start ‘modified on-court work’ but out for at least 3 more games

Associated PressNov 27, 2019, 7:50 AM EST
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks say guard Kevin Huerter will miss their upcoming road trip while he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Huerter strained his left rotator cuff when fouled by Denver’s Nikola Jokic on Nov. 12. He was examined again by team doctors Monday night and has been “cleared to begin modified on-court work and return-to-play rehabilitation,” according to a press release by the team.

Huerter provides another three-point threat to Atlanta, 58 percent of his shots come from beyond the arc and he hits 38.6 percent of them. Rookie Cam Reddish and DeAndre’ Bembry have filled in for Huerter, who is averaging 9.3 points a game. Reddish recently missed two games with a sprained left wrist.

The three-game road trip begins Wednesday night at Milwaukee.

 

Jabari Parker wishes things ended differently with Bucks, would not rule out return

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 27, 2019, 7:50 PM EST
Jabari Parker was the No. 2 pick of the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2014. He was projected as a big who could step in right away and provide scoring on the block and possibly spacing out the floor in a Carmelo Anthony kind of way. He just needed to work on his defense, but there were reasons he got picked ahead of the risk that was Joel Embiid and his injuries, or Aaron Gordon, or Marcus Smart, or Julius Randle.

Within three years, the Bucks were bouncing him between the G-League and the big club. By the summer of 2018 the Bucks let him walk and get signed as a free agent by Chicago. Milwaukee had moved on.

Parker, however, still has a place in his heart for the city of Milwaukee — and he would consider a return under the right circumstances. Here is what the current Hawk told Eric Woodyard of ESPN about the new Fiserv Forum.

“It’s real special, man, how they were able to build this building,” Parker told ESPN. “I haven’t played here, but just seeing like the growth of the city, I really like the way that it’s developing.

“It’s just so sad that I’m not able to share it with them and that they moved on, but that’s fine, that’s business. But I do have like a little homesickness from being here. I just miss being here.”

Would he rule out coming back?

“Never. I would never rule out a possible return here,” Parker told ESPN. “I would never do that. It’s just so sad how it ended and I wish I could’ve stayed.”

You have to like that he wishes it ended differently, and better for both sides. Parker has found a rhythm in Atlanta, averaging 16.9 points a game for the Hawks.

Never say never in the NBA, but Parker is not the kind of defender or floor spacer the Bucks prioritize (think Brook Lopez). It seems a longshot he returns.

Milwaukee, however, has a growing and vibrant downtown around their new building — and a lot of people coming to it because of the team they have built.

Rumor: Dallas could end up trading for Andre Iguodala

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 27, 2019, 6:33 PM EST
The Grizzlies want to trade Andre Iguodala, but so far no team has been interested in sending Memphis a first-round pick (the reported current asking price).

The Los Angeles Lakers (the reported frontrunners) are waiting for Memphis to buy out Iguodala after the trade deadline so they can sign him as a free agent. (Other teams, including the Clippers and Rockets, are interested, too.)

Ultimately, that means if another team outside L.A. has interest in Iguodala for the rest of this season, they are going to have to trade for him. Some executives around the league think that team could be Dallas, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said in a video on their site.

“One place is shaping up as a possibility as you talk to executives out there. That is the Dallas Mavericks…

“Executives believe the Mavericks are a team that we should watch when it comes to the Andre Iguodala landing spot. They have a tradable contract in Courtney Lee, and extra second-round picks they could potentially use to get Memphis interested.”

Other executives speculating on what Dallas or Memphis might do is just that, speculation. Call it a rumor.

We do know Dallas and the Grizzlies had some talks about Iguodala after he was traded by Golden State to Memphis last July (in what was a cost-cutting move for the Warriors). Nothing came of them, but it makes sense that the sides have kept the lines of communication open. This is how NBA deals generally get done, over a long stretch of time.

We also know that no serious talks are going on right now around this trade (or really any other). The NBA trade window meaningfully opens up Dec. 15 when most players signed this summer can be added to deals, however, it generally takes the pressure of the trade deadline (Feb. 6) to get trades done.

Iguodala makes some sense for Dallas as a defender in a playoff push. The Mavericks have the best offense in the NBA so far behind the leap Luka Doncic made this season, but their defense is pedestrian. That’s not going to get them far in the postseason. Iguodala can help on that end.

If Dallas wants him, they are going to have to trade for him. If Iguodala is with Memphis after the trade deadline, a buyout becomes highly likely, followed by a quick trip to Los Angeles for Iguodala.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, R.J. Barrett commit to playing for Canada in Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Ashlee Espinal/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 27, 2019, 5:22 PM EST
Canada got a tough draw in its Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

But at least the Canadians should have plenty of talent in their quest to reach the 2020 Tokyo Games.

After Nuggets guard Jamal Murray committed, a couple other young NBA players followed suit.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:

Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett, via Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“One hundred percent,’’ Barrett said. “I definitely plan on playing for my country this summer. I’m very proud to say that. Try to play every summer, as much as I can, so 100-percent planning on playing. It’s great to see everyone buying, trying to do something great for our country, try to get to Tokyo. Just really excited.”

That’s a nice start. Now, the Canadians need frontcourt depth. Tristan Thompson, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, Brandon Clarke, Khem Birch and Trey Lyles are among the candidates.

Remember, most reasons a player doesn’t play – injury, personal reasons, etc. – emerge closer to the event. It’s easier to commit now.

But Canada should be encouraged by this early enthusiasm. That could easily snowball into more eager participants.

Anthony Davis on whether racism contributed to negativity with Pelicans fans: ‘Not at all’

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 27, 2019, 4:22 PM EST
2 Comments

Pelicans fans booed Anthony Davis last season while he still played for New Orleans. They’re going to boo him when he returns with the Lakers tonight.

That’s the consequence of his trade request.

But is something else at play, too?

Shelburne on ESPN LA:

I do think there is a racial component to this. OK? If you took a poll of who the most disliked people in the state of Louisiana is, I think Rich Paul would be at the top of that list.

This is an African-American super-agent trying to dictate terms, trying to tell people what to do.

Lakers fans don’t like Aaron Mintz, right? That was Paul George‘s agent, D'Angelo Russell‘s agent. But I don’t think his negative rating is as high as Rich Paul’s.

Aaron Mintz did the same thing in Indiana. Aaron Mintz, who is white, did the same thing in Indiana with Paul George, saying he wasn’t going to re-sign there. It wasn’t that bad.

If you were close to that situation, part of the reason why New Orleans didn’t want to trade him for so long – and, one, they obviously couldn’t get fair value for him. But I think the idea that a black agent was asking – telling, not asking, telling – the team, “You should trade him,” and that he wasn’t going to stay did not go over well in New Orleans. Especially with, I don’t want to say, “that fan base,” but you’re down in the South, man. This was very charged. And I think that when things get ugly emotionally like that, it’s not just about what’s going on on the court. It’s not just about the moves that are being made.

Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune:

Davis, via Christian Clark of The New Orleans Advocate:

“No. No,” Davis said when asked if racism is a significant factor in New Orleans fans’ anger over how last season unfolded. “Not at all.”

Racism absolutely factored into how Davis was treated last season. Racism factors into so many aspects of American life.

Resistance to player empowerment – in a league where majority-white owners have traditionally held significant control over majority-black players – is rooted in racism.

But that isn’t the whole story.

Davis issued his trade request in a way that maximized resentment from Pelicans fans, no matter what their racial views. First of all, he tried to leave their favorite team. That’s enough – especially after Anthony set expectations by repeatedly expressing his affection for New Orleans. But he also requested a trade during the season, sending a team with at least at outside shot of the playoffs into chaos as games were still occurring. On top of all that, he tried to steer himself to the loathed Lakers.

That’s quite different than Paul George. George didn’t request a trade. He told the Pacers he would leave them the following summer. He was obviously trying to induce a trade, but if Indiana kept him the upcoming season, he seemingly would’ve complied. He also had his saga play out during the offseason. If he were still playing, you can bet Indiana fans would’ve booed him.

I think Shelburne is a little too inside the game here. Only a certain segment of diehard fans can identify agents, let alone their races. It’s far more about the players.

Paul is close to an exception, through. Through his representation of LeBron James and unapologetic style, Paul has gained a high level of fame. His blackness certainly affects how people view him.

But it’d be a mistake to isolate Paul, New Orleans or the South. These issues exist far wider. We should discuss them in a fuller context, not as something unique to this situation.