Celtics fans wanted to boo Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker drops 39 to show them what they have

By Kurt HelinNov 27, 2019, 10:57 PM EST
BOSTON (AP) — Kemba Walker returned from a neck injury to score a season-high 39 points — to the delight of the crowd that came to taunt the person he replaced — and Boston beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-110 Wednesday on a night the fans seemed more interested in taunting former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving.

Missing one game after leaving the court on a stretcher wearing a neck brace following a head-to-torso collision with Semi Ojeleye, Walker had 13 points in the third quarter, when Boston scored nine straight to turn a one-point deficit into a 91-83 lead. Jaylen Brown added 22 points and 10 rebounds and Jayson Tatum had 16 points and nine boards for the Celtics, who improved to 7-0 this season at home.

Garrett Temple scored 22 points and Joe Harris had 21 for Brooklyn, which made a season-high 21 of the 56 3-point shots it attempted. Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Spencer Dinwiddie had 16 points and 11 assists.

Brooklyn led 83-82 with just over 3 minutes left in the third when the Celtics scored the next nine points before Temple made a 3 to close out the third quarter. Boston led 104-101 in the fourth before scoring 17 of the next 24 points — nine of them from Walker — to put away the game.

The crowd might have bought tickets to heckle Irving on his return, but earlier in the week it was reported that he wouldn’t play in the game. Irving did not make the trip, but that didn’t slow down the Celtics fans that came to let him know how they feel.

Posters branding him as a coward decorated the entrance to the Boston Garden. A few fans who showed up wearing his No. 11 Celtics jersey with the words “Where is?” written on tape above his name. During the introductions, with Irving nowhere to be seen, the first “Kyrie Sucks!” chant broke out; it was repeated about a dozen times throughout the game. (There was also a “Yankees Suck!” chant, just because.)

The Nets, like the Celtics before them, are doing better without him.

They came into the night with a 5-1 record since Irving went out with a sore shoulder, climbing above .500 for the first time this season. The Celtics made it to the Eastern Conference finals two years ago when Irving was injured, and lost in the second round last season with him.

Kyrie Irving responds to boos in Boston with Instagram post about ‘life’

By Kurt HelinNov 27, 2019, 11:28 PM EST
Kyrie Irving wasn’t in Boston tonight for Brooklyn’s game there, he was missing his seventh straight game due to a shoulder injury.

That didn’t stop the venom from Celtics fans who saw Irving’s last season there as a betrayal and undercutting of the team. He signed with Brooklyn this past summer.

After the game, Irving took to Instagram and posted about how he felt.

There’s a lot of emotion and history pent up in that post, it’s also a good window into Irving’s perspective on everything.

Tacko Fall out 1-2 weeks with right knee bone bruise

By Kurt HelinNov 27, 2019, 9:27 PM EST
We don’t do a lot of G-League injury updates here, but Tacko Fall is not your average G-League player.

The Celtics’ project big man has been with the Maine Red Claws, but is going to miss a week or two, at least, with a bone bruise on his knee.

In his first six games with the Red Claws, Fall is averaging 15 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. The 7’5″ fan favorite needs a lot of seasoning — that’s why he’s in the G-League — but he’s showing promise and signs of development. It’s exactly what Celtics fans should be hoping for from him right now.

Jabari Parker wishes things ended differently with Bucks, would not rule out return

By Kurt HelinNov 27, 2019, 7:50 PM EST
Jabari Parker was the No. 2 pick of the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2014. He was projected as a big who could step in right away and provide scoring on the block and possibly spacing out the floor in a Carmelo Anthony kind of way. He just needed to work on his defense, but there were reasons he got picked ahead of the risk that was Joel Embiid and his injuries, or Aaron Gordon, or Marcus Smart, or Julius Randle.

Within three years, the Bucks were bouncing him between the G-League and the big club. By the summer of 2018 the Bucks let him walk and get signed as a free agent by Chicago. Milwaukee had moved on.

Parker, however, still has a place in his heart for the city of Milwaukee — and he would consider a return under the right circumstances. Here is what the current Hawk told Eric Woodyard of ESPN about the new Fiserv Forum.

“It’s real special, man, how they were able to build this building,” Parker told ESPN. “I haven’t played here, but just seeing like the growth of the city, I really like the way that it’s developing.

“It’s just so sad that I’m not able to share it with them and that they moved on, but that’s fine, that’s business. But I do have like a little homesickness from being here. I just miss being here.”

Would he rule out coming back?

“Never. I would never rule out a possible return here,” Parker told ESPN. “I would never do that. It’s just so sad how it ended and I wish I could’ve stayed.”

You have to like that he wishes it ended differently, and better for both sides. Parker has found a rhythm in Atlanta, averaging 16.9 points a game for the Hawks.

Never say never in the NBA, but Parker is not the kind of defender or floor spacer the Bucks prioritize (think Brook Lopez). It seems a longshot he returns.

Milwaukee, however, has a growing and vibrant downtown around their new building — and a lot of people coming to it because of the team they have built.

Rumor: Dallas could end up trading for Andre Iguodala

By Kurt HelinNov 27, 2019, 6:33 PM EST
The Grizzlies want to trade Andre Iguodala, but so far no team has been interested in sending Memphis a first-round pick (the reported current asking price).

The Los Angeles Lakers (the reported frontrunners) are waiting for Memphis to buy out Iguodala after the trade deadline so they can sign him as a free agent. (Other teams, including the Clippers and Rockets, are interested, too.)

Ultimately, that means if another team outside L.A. has interest in Iguodala for the rest of this season, they are going to have to trade for him. Some executives around the league think that team could be Dallas, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said in a video on their site.

“One place is shaping up as a possibility as you talk to executives out there. That is the Dallas Mavericks…

“Executives believe the Mavericks are a team that we should watch when it comes to the Andre Iguodala landing spot. They have a tradable contract in Courtney Lee, and extra second-round picks they could potentially use to get Memphis interested.”

Other executives speculating on what Dallas or Memphis might do is just that, speculation. Call it a rumor.

We do know Dallas and the Grizzlies had some talks about Iguodala after he was traded by Golden State to Memphis last July (in what was a cost-cutting move for the Warriors). Nothing came of them, but it makes sense that the sides have kept the lines of communication open. This is how NBA deals generally get done, over a long stretch of time.

We also know that no serious talks are going on right now around this trade (or really any other). The NBA trade window meaningfully opens up Dec. 15 when most players signed this summer can be added to deals, however, it generally takes the pressure of the trade deadline (Feb. 6) to get trades done.

Iguodala makes some sense for Dallas as a defender in a playoff push. The Mavericks have the best offense in the NBA so far behind the leap Luka Doncic made this season, but their defense is pedestrian. That’s not going to get them far in the postseason. Iguodala can help on that end.

If Dallas wants him, they are going to have to trade for him. If Iguodala is with Memphis after the trade deadline, a buyout becomes highly likely, followed by a quick trip to Los Angeles for Iguodala.