Banned last season for heckling Patrick Beverley, Dallas fan attends Clippers-Mavericks game

Last season, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley got ejected and fined for throwing the ball at Mavericks fan Don Knobler. Knobler admitted to talking about Beverley’s mother. Beverley said Knobler used profanity. Knobler denied that.
The NBA is cracking down on abusive fan behavior, including talking about players’ families. Many onlookers seem to welcome harsher punishment.
To them, Knobler’s attendance sparks a negative reaction. They don’t want to see him around.
But what is sufficient punishment? Should every fan who crosses the line receive a lifetime ban? Is there room for people to learn from their misdeeds? How can misbehaving fans show they’ll act differently?
These are the difficult questions the NBA should grapple with as it takes a new focus on fan conduct.
Of course, there are also other concerns – like the revenue drawn from a fan who buys courtside seats.
Canada, Greece, Czech Republic, Turkey land in loaded Olympic Qualifying Tournament
Eight men’s basketball teams have already clinched spots in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (listed by FIBA ranking):
1. United States
2. Spain
3. Australia
4. Argentina
5. France
22. Iran
23. Nigeria
38. Japan
The other four teams in the 2020 Games will be determined by Olympic Qualifying Tournaments held in Serbia, Lithuania, Croatia and Canada this summer. The winner of each OQT will advance to Tokyo.
Here are the draws (listed by FIBA ranking):
Serbia
Group A
6. Serbia
19. Dominican Republic
24. New Zealand
Group B
12. Italy
17. Puerto Rico
35. Senegal
Lithuania
Group A
8. Lithuania
20. Venezuela
56. Korea
Group B
13. Poland
16. Slovenia
32. Angola
Croatia
Group A
9. Russia
18. Germany
25. Mexico
Group B
11. Brazil
14. Croatia
33. Tunisia
Canada
Group A
7. Greece
21. Canada
27. China
Group B
10. Czech Republic
15. Turkey
43. Uruguay
Each team will play the other two in its group. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semifinals, the top team in Group A facing the second team in Group B and vice versa. The semifinal winners will face in a winner-take-all final.
The rankings consider the last eight years. So, though more-recent games are weighed more heavily, old results could skew a team’s ranking relative to its ability this summer.
Observations:
Serbia-Italy could be a fun final in the Serbia OQT.
Lithuania sets a high standard in the OQT it will host and should breeze to the semifinals. But if Luka Doncic plays, he could push Slovenia ahead. Even Poland could put up a fight from Group B.
The best two teams in the Croatia OQT are in Group B – Croatia and Brazil. Will home-court advantage make the difference? These teams could meet twice.
The last time we saw Jarrett Jack on an NBA court, it was the 2017-18 season with the Knicks — and he played okay. He started 56 games for New York, averaging 7.5 points and 5.6 assists per night, and while his shooting has slipped (an unimpressive 48.9 true shooting percentage, and shooting 29.1 percent from three), he showed he still could have a role in the NBA as a backup.
Jack is trying to make another NBA comeback and has signed with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami’s G-League affiliate, the team announced.
Jack tried to do this a season ago. He played just one game for the Skyforce in March and had 21 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, but suffered a brutal leg injury — tearing the ACL and lateral meniscus as well spraining the MCL in his left knee — which ended his season.
Coming back from that at age 36 is a longshot, especially considering two of his final three NBA seasons were marred by injury. But Jack is giving it a shot. Miami is an organization that has made these kinds of rehab projects work before, so he’s in the right place to try.
Three Things to Know: George, Leonard already have Clippers’ defense on lockdown
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Paul George, Kawhi Leonard already have Clippers’ defense on lockdown. Just ask Dallas. The Dallas Mavericks entered Tuesday night with the best offense in the NBA, one so hot that their offensive rating (117.4) was higher than any of the Golden State teams of the last five years. Luka Doncic was leading an offense carving teams up off the pick-and-roll, one that scored at least 137 points in each of the previous three games.
The Mavericks scored less than a point per possession against the Clippers. They didn’t even get to triple digits on the scoreboard.
On paper, the Clippers looked to be a formidable defense with long, defensive-minded wings Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, not to mention other quality defenders such as Maurice Harkless and the pesky Patrick Beverley around them. That potential has quickly become a reality, with a team defensive rating of just 101.7 in the four games Los Angeles’ two superstars have played together.
Los Angeles beat Dallas 114-99 on Tuesday, improving to 4-0 since it got George and Leonard both in the lineup. These haven’t been soft wins, either, they have beaten red-hot Boston and Houston, and now Dallas.
Tuesday night was the first time George (26, 17 points in the first quarter) and Leonard (28) both broke the 20-point barrier.
Remember, George is still doing all this on a minutes limit as he recovers from off-season surgery to both shoulders. When he is on the court, however, he looks every bit the guy who finished third in the MVP voting a season ago.
👏 @Yg_Trece racks up 26 PTS and 6 STL in 29 MIN in the @LAClippers win, becoming the second player to reach those numbers in 30 MIN or less over the last 10 seasons.
While the Clippers offense has been good over the past four games — 112.8 offensive rating, which would be second-best in the league for the season — it is still clearly a work in progress. George, Leonard, and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams seem to take turns watching each other run the offense, there isn’t a natural flow between all of them. Yet. This is to be expected considering George missed training camp and Leonard has missed games as well dealing with right knee issues.
The defense, however, already looks stellar. The Clippers set their sights on Doncic and frustrated the 20-year-old phenom, who shot 4-of-14 from the field and didn’t hit a three all night. The Clippers said postgame they hoped to be physical on both ends and wear Doncic down (and they were physical, Doncic was clearly frustrated with the officials). Other Mavericks were unable to step up and make the Clippers pay for their Doncic focus, for example Kristaps Porzingis was 4-of-13 from the floor in this game. Part of Dallas’ struggles were Doncic and his teammates missed somewhat open looks they usually knock down, but that’s what happens against a long and quick defensive team when shooters know they have a little less time to get off their shot, so they rush the motion.
This Clippers team is going to evolve a lot over the course of the season, and that will have rough patches in part because Doc Rivers and Clipper management are going to rest guys. That may frustrate some fans, but this team is not thinking about wins in November and December. They are thinking about wins in May and June.
The Clippers already look like a team that defends well enough to get those wins.
2) Denver has won six in a row and is now 10-1 in November after beating the Wizards. The two teams in Los Angeles — not to mention the Greek Freak and the Milwaukee Bucks — have been hot and that has stolen the headlines lately, but the Denver Nuggets are playing as well as any of them.
Denver beat Washington 117-104 Tuesday night to cap off a perfect four-game homestand and extend their win streak to six. It was a game where star center Nikola Jokic only had 8 points, but he contributed a lot with his 20 rebounds and five assists. Jeramie Grant had 20 points off the bench to lead the Nuggets, Will Barton also chipped in 17.
That 10-1 November has been fueled by the Nuggets surprising defense, which has allowed less than a point per possession in those games. If the Nuggets can keep defending like this, they will be a much more dangerous playoff threat.
3) James Harden, how do you feel about an in-season NBA Tournament? “Are we in college?” A couple of Commissioner Adam Silver’s proposed sweeping changes to the NBA schedule seem to have support from teams. The idea of play-in games for the final couple of playoff spots has some backing (teams and players see how that can be sold to a sponsor to have that make money). There is support for the idea of re-seeding the Conference Finals (the final four teams left in the playoffs) regardless of conference. That could create interesting matchups.
However, the idea of an in-season NBA Tournament? It’s not getting the love. The reactions of James Harden and P.J. Tucker seem pretty much in line with those of every team source I have spoken to about the idea.
James Harden not exactly on-board with the NBA’s in-season tournament idea:
These kinds of in-season tournaments are baked into the culture of European (and worldwide) soccer, but it’s not part of the American sports DNA. Silver knows this and has said it will take years for this tournament — scheduled to take place between Thanksgiving and Christmas — to gain traction with fans and players.
Even then, will it really have any more prestige than winning the Maui Invitational in college?
It’s not hard to see Silver’s thinking: Early season ratings are down, this gives a boost to the importance of some of those games (the round-robin part of the tournament would be regular season division games taking place after Thanksgiving, providing a doubled importance to those games). Then the eight-team knockout tournament of the teams that win those division games (plus two wild cards) could be sold as a separate television package, generating more revenue (to make up for the four regular season games Silver wants to cut out to make this happen and shorten the season).
Still, the reaction from teams is just a shrug. Players seem even less thrilled.
That doesn’t mean owners will shoot the proposal down next April (with plans to start it for the 2021-22 season), Silver may be able to wrangle the votes. Just don’t expect a lot of enthusiasm from players and coaches. Nobody is playing for a “we won the mid-season tournament” banner.
Hawks’ Kevin Huerter to start “modified on-court work” but out for at least 3 more
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks say guard Kevin Huerter will miss their upcoming road trip while he recovers from a shoulder injury.
Huerter strained his left rotator cuff when fouled by Denver’s Nikola Jokic on Nov. 12. He was examined again by team doctors Monday night and has been “cleared to begin modified on-court work and return-to-play rehabilitation,” according to a press release by the team.
Huerter provides another three-point threat to Atlanta, 58 percent of his shots come from beyond the arc and he hits 38.6 percent of them. Rookie Cam Reddish and DeAndre’ Bembry have filled in for Huerter, who is averaging 9.3 points a game. Reddish recently missed two games with a sprained left wrist.
The three-game road trip begins Wednesday night at Milwaukee.