Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo out 4-to-6 weeks with sprained right elbow

Associated PressNov 26, 2019, 7:54 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Oklahoma City guard Hamidou Diallo will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a hyperextension sprain in his right elbow.

The Thunder announced Diallo’s status before Monday night’s road game against the Warriors at Chase Center, saying he would be re-evaluated after that timeframe.

In Friday’s 130-127 home loss to the Lakers, Diallo left in the fourth quarter after taking contact from LeBron James on a driving lay-in early in the period.

Diallo was called for a foul on the play. Thunder coach Billy Donovan challenged the play because James extended his elbow on the drive, causing Diallo to fall back. The call and the basket both stood, and James made the free throw.

On Friday, Diallo had just returned from a three-game absence for a sprained left knee. He has played in 12 games with one start, averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 21.4 minutes.

Carmelo Anthony scores 25 to help Portland snap four-game losing streak

By Kurt HelinNov 26, 2019, 12:38 AM EST
CHICAGO (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 25 points in just his fourth game of the season, CJ McCollum added 21 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Chicago Bulls 117-94 on Monday night.

Damian Lillard had 13 points and 12 assists as Portland snapped a four-game losing streak.

Anthony was 10 for 20 from the field, including 4 of 7 on 3-pointers. He now has 25,615 career points to move ahead of Alex English (26,613) into 18th place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

Zach LaVine had 18 points for Chicago, which has dropped two of three. LaVine was just 1 for 5 on 3-pointers two days after making 13 of 17 while scoring a career-high 49 points Saturday at Charlotte.

Anthony, who signed with the Trail Blazers on Nov. 19, got off to a fast start with 12 points in the first 6½ minutes of the game.

Chicago led 28-27 at the end of the first quarter before Portland took command early in the second. The Blazers led by as 13 points before the Bulls scored 11 straight to pull within 50-48.

Portland closed the first half with a 12-6 spurt for a 62-54 halftime advantage.

The Trail Blazers further stretched the lead in the third, taking a 90-68 advantage — their biggest to that point — on Anthony’s three-point play with 1:27 to go in the quarter.

Early in the fourth, Anthony hit a 3-pointer to move past English and give Portland a 100-77 lead.

The 35-year-old exited the game for good shortly after that. The United Center crowd started chanting “We want Melo! We want Melo!” midway through the fourth.

The Trail Blazers led by as much as 28 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo carves up Utah defense for 50, leads Bucks to win (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2019, 11:45 PM EST
The Utah Jazz entered Monday’s game with the best defense in the NBA, a tough team to score against even without two-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert (sprained left ankle).

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 50 on them anyway.

That led the Bucks to a 122-118 win against an outstanding Jazz team led by Bojan Bogdanovic‘s 24 points and four bench players scoring in double figures.

Antetokounmpo shot 17-of-31, including 3-of-8 from three, and most impressively hit 12-of-16 shot attempts at the rim against the Gobert-less Jazz.

While LeBron James, James Harden, and even Luka Doncic have been getting some early MVP love from fans and some media, do not forget about Antetokounmpo. He won the award last season and came back with even more wrinkles and an improved game.

 

Watch Spencer Dinwiddie remain red-hot, drain game-winner for Nets

By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2019, 10:03 PM EST
Since Kyrie Irving went down, Spencer Dinwiddie has taken charge in Brooklyn. Coming into Monday night in Cleveland, Dinwiddie had averaged 25 points and 6.2 assists a game with a 60.9 true shooting percentage as a starter — and the Nets had gone 4-1.

Make that 5-1 because Dinwiddie hit the game-winner against the Cavaliers.

That gave Dinwiddie 23 points on the night (on 10-fo-24 shooting) and nine assists. It was a perfect nightcap to a day where he was named the NBA player of the Week for his performance since Irving went down.

With him at the helm, the Nets look more like the playoff team of a season ago. The offense has looked and flowed better, with the team making 36 more passes a game in those five games (coming in to Cleveland).

The challenge for Kenny Atkinson and the staff in Brooklyn ultimately is to get Irving and Dinwiddie on the court at the same time and on the same page. But that can wait until after Thanksgiving (Irving is out until then, at least, with his shoulder impingement).

For now, the Nets can just ride the Dinwiddie wave.

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant leaves court after nasty fall into cameraman; returns in second half

By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2019, 8:54 PM EST
Fortunately, this appears to be not too serious — Ja Morant has returned to the game.

However, he took a nasty fall in the first half in Indiana. Morant drove the lane, Myles Turner came over to block his shot, and Morant landed and fell into a baseline cameraman, with Morant’s back hitting the man’s knee.

Morant had to be helped off the court and did not return in the first half.

That’s the kind of injury that scares teammates, fans, and other players around the league.

Fortunately, later in the second half, Morant returned to the court.

This will spark conversation about the cameras along the NBA baseline.

Back in 2014, the NBA reduced the number of camera spots along every NBA baseline (10 per side, 20 total), and created an “escape lane” on either side of the basket stanchion where players with momentum could run up without hitting anything. A couple of years later, they banned the sideline camera position near the scorer’s table. All of this was done with safety in mind.

Is it enough? As long as there are cameras and people holding them on the baseline, there are going to be collisions. It’s inevitable. Is the admittedly good angled shot from those cameras worth the risk to players?

One could try to argue pushing the cameras back further, but that would get into the very expensive seats sold at every arena just behind those photographers and cameramen, you think teams are going to give up that revenue?

Expect the debate to ramp up on this topic in the coming days after the early Rookie of the Year frontrunner — and exciting player to watch — could have suffered a very serious injury on this fall.