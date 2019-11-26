Brian Ach/Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit

Report: In-season-tournament games could count extra in NBA standings

By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 3:35 PM EST
Of all the NBA’s proposals to change the schedule and postseason format, an in-season tournament is the most radical.

The NBA – and all major North American sports – have made everyone accustomed to a one-season, one-championship model. We crack jokes when teams raise banners for lesser accomplishments.

What will make anyone care about an in-season tournament?

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

To incentivize teams, league sources told me the NBA could make each victory in the single-elimination knockout tournament worth double toward the regular-season standings, or it could eliminate the win-loss system and install a points system similar to the ones used by EPL, the World Cup, and the NHL. But it’s unclear what the incentives will be in the final proposal; virtually any idea you can imagine has been discussed and debated during meetings.

That would motivate teams in the in-season tournament. But it’d still be in service of the main prize at the end of the playoffs. Winning the in-season tournament wouldn’t be its own reward.

This format would also raise competitive-balance issues. Would teams faces comparable opponents during the in-season tournament? Would relying so heavily on such a small number of games place too much emphasis on injuries that happen to sideline players during that time?

Again, these questions are so important because I think the postseason title will remain everyone’s exclusive focus – which is the underlying problem for an in-season tournament.

Carmelo Anthony: ‘This ain’t a damn farewell tour’

By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 4:49 PM EST
While a free agent last summer, Carmelo Anthony said he never brought up a farewell tour.

Now that he’s playing for the Trail Blazers?

Anthony, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“This ain’t a damn farewell tour,” Anthony said. “My love for the game don’t stop. I don’t know where this ‘farewell tour’ thing came from. I’ve never talked about a farewell tour. I know what I can do and I believe in myself. When a farewell tour comes, it comes. That’s not something I think about. I’m not thinking about retiring right now. I had (thought about it) during this past stretch over the summer. But ain’t no retiring in my mind. I believe in what I have left.”

Anthony doesn’t explicitly say he wants to play another season beyond this one. His retirement timeline is vague. But Charania’s tweet promoting his article indicates the question was about future seasons:

Many people wanted Anthony back in the NBA so he could get closure. He has had a Hall of Fame career, and his finish with the Rockets was rough.

But what if Anthony doesn’t want closure?

If he wants to keep playing, more power to him. I respect his desire to continue his career. He’s seemingly putting in the work. His teammates appear to like him.

I’m just unconvinced he remains an NBA-caliber player. Portland didn’t sign him until suffering multiple front-court injuries. His true shooting percentage is a measly 48%. His defense is abhorrent. He looked washed up two seasons ago, and he’s now 35.

Anthony just had his best game with the Trail Blazers. Maybe he’ll continue to perform better as he gets in shape and shakes off rust.

But he’ll be fighting an uphill battle to stay in the league beyond this season.

As far as where the “farewell tour” thing came from, Anthony’s trainer, Chris Brickley, said Anthony wanted one. Maybe Brickley was wrong, but that’s the origin.

More reported examples emerge of Kyrie Irving’s moodiness with Celtics

By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 2:11 PM EST
We’ve heard so much about Kyrie Irving‘s moodiness with the Celtics.

What exactly did that look like?

One example came after the Celtics beat the Bucks by 22 points in Game 1 of their second-round series last season.

Jay King of The Athletic:

While Celtics teammates worked out on the floor the next day, sources say Irving climbed into the stands and sat by himself. The practice was voluntary, but the way he disengaged himself — while his teammates put in work — struck observers.

“He was just disconnected,” said one witness.

Boston lost the next four games – Irving particularly selfdestructed – and got eliminated.

Another example? King:

One assistant coach said he once rode about 30 or 40 flights on an elevator with Irving — and the guard did not say a single word.

In isolation, these incidents seem pretty minor. With his injury history and heavy workload, Irving might have been better off resting during a voluntary practice. Elevator chit-chat can be awkward, and plenty of people prefer to avoid it.

But these clearly fit a larger pattern of Irving being difficult to get along with. There’s enough smoke that I’m not willing to give him the benefit of the doubt there was no fire.

That’s why I couldn’t get on board with Irving labeling himself a basketball genius, at least beyond a very narrow definition. He’s incredible on the court, an elite ball-handler and shot-maker. But the way he carries himself wears on his team, and that hurts its ability to win. Boston’s chemistry was way off last season, and Irving was a key factor (though, to be fair, only one of multiple).

Maybe Irving can justify not practicing or not talking in an elevator. He also ought to realize how that affects people around him.

Chris Paul makes half-court 3-pointer in Thunder’s three-point win over Warriors (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Some players, in order to protect their shooting percentage, avoid launching end-of-quarter heaves.

Not Chris Paul.

Paul made a half-court shot to end the first half last night. Those three points proved to be the winning margin in the Thunder’s 100-97 win over the Warriors.

To get the victory, Paul had to contribute more in the clutch. Oklahoma City trailed by 10 late, but ended the game on a 13-0 run – including Paul making a 3-pointer and hitting the go-ahead jumper:

Ben Simmons air-balls desperation turnaround 3-pointer… with six seconds left (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 11:53 AM EST
Ben Simmons finally made a 3-pointer.

Now, he’s upping the degree of difficulty.

With the 76ers down three points on their final possession against the Raptors last night, Tobias Harris missed a 3-pointer. Simmons chased down a long rebound and immediately launched a long turnaround 3-pointer – despite six remaining in the game.

Joel Embiid‘s scoreless night cost Philadelphia throughout the game, but Simmons’ losing track of time was the final blunder that did in the 76ers.

There was so much time left, Pascal Siakam even got an exclamation-point dunk on the other end after Simmons’ miss.