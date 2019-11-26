Kemba Walker likely to return to Celtics lineup Wednesday vs. Nets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving is not going to be there, but his replacement likely will be.

Kemba Walker is expected to return to the Boston lineup on Wednesday night when Brooklyn comes to town. The Celtics listed Walker as “probable” for the game.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Brooklyn: Gordon Hayward (left hand fracture) – OUT

Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Daniel Theis (illness) – QUESTIONABLE

Kemba Walker (neck sprain) – PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 26, 2019

Another sign this is happening: Boston assigned point guard Tremont Waters to the Maine Red Claws of G League.

It’s fantastic news for Boston, Walker only missed one game after a frightening collision with Semi Ojeleye that left Walker somehow with only a neck sprain. Walker is averaging 22.9 points per game this season and the Boston offense is 11.7 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season.

Brooklyn’s Irving is not with the Nets on their current road trip due to a shoulder impingement.