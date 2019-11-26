Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Jamal Murray says he’ll play for Canada in Olympic Qualifying Tournament

By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 5:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

Canada produced a dud in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

But it’s not too late for Canada to reach the 2020 Olympics.

The Canadians will host an Olympic Qualifying Tournament this summer. And their best player plans to compete.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray:

This is an important announcement, not just because Murray is so talented, but because participation can snowball. If they believe Canada has a better chance because Murray is participating, other top Canadians could be more likely to suit up.

Still, it’s a long time until the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. As much as anyone wants to play, there’s a lot of time for obstacles to interfere – including the NBA season.

The Olympic Qualifying Tournament begins June 23. The NBA Finals could end as late as June 21.

NBA reportedly tells teams: Load management = rest

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 6:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Clippers sitting Kawhi Leonard for a nationally televised game against the Bucks due to load management earlier this month? Acceptable.

The Clippers saying Leonard was healthy for that game? Unacceptable.

The NBA’s seemingly mixed message led to significant confusion. Just what is the difference between load management and rest?

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The league outlined new guidelines for injury reporting in a Nov. 11 memo to teams, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN.

The short version: Load management is now rest. Period. If you see that term, it will mean a healthy player is taking the night off. If skipping that particular game violates the league’s resting policy, that player’s team will be penalized.

I’m glad the NBA clarified this. Most people already viewed “load management” as a fancy synonym for rest. Though it can be a more holistic approach to regulating the wear and tear on a player, the term most often comes up publicly as a reason for a player to miss a game.

Sometimes, players rest. We should know when it’s happening. This makes it far simpler.

That’s not to say simple. We tend to think of players being injured until they’re not. Leonard is apparently healthy enough to play most games, but not healthy enough to play both legs of a back-to-back. At least that’s how the Clippers are operating with the NBA’s approval. But it’s seemingly not as if he aggravates his knee injury whenever he plays. It’s the same injury. Sometimes, he plays through it. Sometimes, he doesn’t. Whether those games off are due to injury or rest is a semantics debate.

At least this is progress in teams communicating players’ status to the public.

Carmelo Anthony: ‘This ain’t a damn farewell tour’

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 4:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

While a free agent last summer, Carmelo Anthony said he never brought up a farewell tour.

Now that he’s playing for the Trail Blazers?

Anthony, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“This ain’t a damn farewell tour,” Anthony said. “My love for the game don’t stop. I don’t know where this ‘farewell tour’ thing came from. I’ve never talked about a farewell tour. I know what I can do and I believe in myself. When a farewell tour comes, it comes. That’s not something I think about. I’m not thinking about retiring right now. I had (thought about it) during this past stretch over the summer. But ain’t no retiring in my mind. I believe in what I have left.”

Anthony doesn’t explicitly say he wants to play another season beyond this one. His retirement timeline is vague. But Charania’s tweet promoting his article indicates the question was about future seasons:

Many people wanted Anthony back in the NBA so he could get closure. He has had a Hall of Fame career, and his finish with the Rockets was rough.

But what if Anthony doesn’t want closure?

If he wants to keep playing, more power to him. I respect his desire to continue his career. He’s seemingly putting in the work. His teammates appear to like him.

I’m just unconvinced he remains an NBA-caliber player. Portland didn’t sign him until suffering multiple front-court injuries. His true shooting percentage is a measly 48%. His defense is abhorrent. He looked washed up two seasons ago, and he’s now 35.

Anthony just had his best game with the Trail Blazers. Maybe he’ll continue to perform better as he gets in shape and shakes off rust.

But he’ll be fighting an uphill battle to stay in the league beyond this season.

As far as where the “farewell tour” thing came from, Anthony’s trainer, Chris Brickley, said Anthony wanted one. Maybe Brickley was wrong, but that’s the origin.

Report: In-season-tournament games could count extra in NBA standings

Brian Ach/Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit
By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 3:35 PM EST
2 Comments

Of all the NBA’s proposals to change the schedule and postseason format, an in-season tournament is the most radical.

The NBA – and all major North American sports – have made everyone accustomed to a one-season, one-championship model. We crack jokes when teams raise banners for lesser accomplishments.

What will make anyone care about an in-season tournament?

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

To incentivize teams, league sources told me the NBA could make each victory in the single-elimination knockout tournament worth double toward the regular-season standings, or it could eliminate the win-loss system and install a points system similar to the ones used by EPL, the World Cup, and the NHL. But it’s unclear what the incentives will be in the final proposal; virtually any idea you can imagine has been discussed and debated during meetings.

That would motivate teams in the in-season tournament. But it’d still be in service of the main prize at the end of the playoffs. Winning the in-season tournament wouldn’t be its own reward.

This format would also raise competitive-balance issues. Would teams faces comparable opponents during the in-season tournament? Would relying so heavily on such a small number of games place too much emphasis on injuries that happen to sideline players during that time?

Again, these questions are so important because I think the postseason title will remain everyone’s exclusive focus – which is the underlying problem for an in-season tournament.

More reported examples emerge of Kyrie Irving’s moodiness with Celtics

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 2:11 PM EST
4 Comments

We’ve heard so much about Kyrie Irving‘s moodiness with the Celtics.

What exactly did that look like?

One example came after the Celtics beat the Bucks by 22 points in Game 1 of their second-round series last season.

Jay King of The Athletic:

While Celtics teammates worked out on the floor the next day, sources say Irving climbed into the stands and sat by himself. The practice was voluntary, but the way he disengaged himself — while his teammates put in work — struck observers.

“He was just disconnected,” said one witness.

Boston lost the next four games – Irving particularly selfdestructed – and got eliminated.

Another example? King:

One assistant coach said he once rode about 30 or 40 flights on an elevator with Irving — and the guard did not say a single word.

In isolation, these incidents seem pretty minor. With his injury history and heavy workload, Irving might have been better off resting during a voluntary practice. Elevator chit-chat can be awkward, and plenty of people prefer to avoid it.

But these clearly fit a larger pattern of Irving being difficult to get along with. There’s enough smoke that I’m not willing to give him the benefit of the doubt there was no fire.

That’s why I couldn’t get on board with Irving labeling himself a basketball genius, at least beyond a very narrow definition. He’s incredible on the court, an elite ball-handler and shot-maker. But the way he carries himself wears on his team, and that hurts its ability to win. Boston’s chemistry was way off last season, and Irving was a key factor (though, to be fair, only one of multiple).

Maybe Irving can justify not practicing or not talking in an elevator. He also ought to realize how that affects people around him.