Clippers defense keeps Luka Doncic in check, Mavericks under 100 points

By Kurt HelinNov 26, 2019, 11:46 PM EST
DALLAS (AP) — Paul George scored 17 of his 26 points in the first quarter, Kawhi Leonard finished with 28 and the Los Angeles Clippers took control early in a meeting of teams with matching five-game winning streaks, beating the Dallas Mavericks 114-99 on Tuesday night.

The Clippers used several defenders to end Luka Doncic’s franchise-record streak of four games with at least 30 points and 10 assists. George had a career-high six steals as Los Angeles held the Mavericks under 100 points for the first time this season.

The Clippers limited the 20-year-old phenom to 4-of-13 shooting, including 0 for 7 from 3-point range. The Slovenian star made 14 of 16 free throws and finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Patrick Beverley got in foul trouble as one of the defenders assigned to Doncic, but getting his fourth early in the second half just brought back Lou Williams sooner. The high-scoring reserve finished with 21 points, going 4 of 7 on 3-pointers.

The Mavericks had taken the Southwest Division lead with a win at Houston for their fifth straight victory, but the expected title contenders from LA offered a dose of reality for a team looking to end a three-season run without reaching the playoffs.

Dallas was trailing by three when Doncic joined the rest of the starters on the bench in the final minute of the first quarter. By the time those five came back together in the second quarter, the Los Angeles lead was 48-32.

The LA bench scored 16 of the 20 points during the run, with Leonard getting the other four. The NBA’s highest-scoring bench finished with 44 points. Dallas, fourth on that list, scored 37 bench points, most with the outcome no longer in doubt.

Kristaps Porzingis drained a 28-footer 22 seconds into the game, then missed five straight shots before making one from the Mavericks logo at center court, measured at 35 feet, for the final bucket of the first half. Still, LA led 62-46.

The 7-foot-3 Latvian finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds as the first meeting of Dallas’ young European pairing against the LA duo tilted heavily in favor of George and Leonard. The LA stars combined to go 19 of 42 from the field, and 5 of 13 from 3.

76ers’ Brett Brown to coach Australia at Tokyo Olympics

Associated PressNov 26, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia — Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown will guide the Australian men’s team at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Basketball Australia said Wednesday he will succeed Andrej Lemanis, who coached the Boomers to the semifinals at the 2016 Olympics – the team’s best Olympic result – and this year’s World Cup. The governing body did not say how long Brown will coach Australia.

Australia is one of seven men’s teams to have already qualified for Tokyo. Its roster could include Philadelphia star Ben Simmons. Australia also has several other NBA players, including Utah’s Joe Ingles and Dante Exum, Cleveland’s Matthew Dellavedova and San Antonio’s Patty Mills.

Brown coached the Australian team from 2009 to 2012 and was an assistant from 1995 to 2003, including the 1996 and 2000 Olympics.

“We’re going to the 2020 Olympics to win a gold medal,” Brown said in a Basketball Australia statement. “This is our mission and my message to our team.”

He said when the opportunity arose to again coach the Boomers, “I was reminded of my deep history with Australia and Australian basketball.”

“I felt a duty to try and help in any way that I could,” he added. “The spirit of the country and the athletes of the country exemplify on a day-to-day basis the passion that is Australian sport … I’m very excited to be a part of that again.”

Bucks’ Khris Middleton set to return Wednesday after seven-game absence

By Kurt HelinNov 26, 2019, 8:57 PM EST
The Bucks have won eight games in a row, sit atop the Eastern Conference, and on Wednesday night will get a lot better.

That’s because All-Star forward Khris Middleton, out seven games with a thigh bruise, will return to action against the Hawks.

Middleton looked like his All-Star self to open the season, scoring an efficient 18.5 points per game, grabbing 5.7 rebounds a night, shooting 39.3 percent from three, finishing well at the rim, and the Bucks offense is 3.3 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

Here is what Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said to reporters Tuesday about Middleton’s return:

“Lot of credit to Khris. Our medical group does an amazing job. Just very happy, excited to have him. He’s obviously a huge part of what we do.”

 

 

 

Kemba Walker likely to return to Celtics lineup Wednesday vs. Nets

By Kurt HelinNov 26, 2019, 7:56 PM EST
Kyrie Irving is not going to be there, but his replacement likely will be.

Kemba Walker is expected to return to the Boston lineup on Wednesday night when Brooklyn comes to town. The Celtics listed Walker as “probable” for the game.

Another sign this is happening: Boston assigned point guard Tremont Waters to the Maine Red Claws of G League.

It’s fantastic news for Boston, Walker only missed one game after a frightening collision with Semi Ojeleye that left Walker somehow with only a neck sprain. Walker is averaging 22.9 points per game this season and the Boston offense is 11.7 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season.

Brooklyn’s Irving is not with the Nets on their current road trip due to a shoulder impingement.

NBA reportedly tells teams: Load management = rest

By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 6:55 PM EST
The Clippers sitting Kawhi Leonard for a nationally televised game against the Bucks due to load management earlier this month? Acceptable.

The Clippers saying Leonard was healthy for that game? Unacceptable.

The NBA’s seemingly mixed message led to significant confusion. Just what is the difference between load management and rest?

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The league outlined new guidelines for injury reporting in a Nov. 11 memo to teams, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN.

The short version: Load management is now rest. Period. If you see that term, it will mean a healthy player is taking the night off. If skipping that particular game violates the league’s resting policy, that player’s team will be penalized.

I’m glad the NBA clarified this. Most people already viewed “load management” as a fancy synonym for rest. Though it can be a more holistic approach to regulating the wear and tear on a player, the term most often comes up publicly as a reason for a player to miss a game.

Sometimes, players rest. We should know when it’s happening. This makes it far simpler.

That’s not to say simple. We tend to think of players being injured until they’re not. Leonard is apparently healthy enough to play most games, but not healthy enough to play both legs of a back-to-back. At least that’s how the Clippers are operating with the NBA’s approval. But it’s seemingly not as if he aggravates his knee injury whenever he plays. It’s the same injury. Sometimes, he plays through it. Sometimes, he doesn’t. Whether those games off are due to injury or rest is a semantics debate.

At least this is progress in teams communicating players’ status to the public.