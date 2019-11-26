Chris Paul makes half-court 3-pointer in Thunder’s three-point win over Warriors (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Some players, in order to protect their shooting percentage, avoid launching end-of-quarter heaves.

Not Chris Paul.

Paul made a half-court shot to end the first half last night. Those three points proved to be the winning margin in the Thunder’s 100-97 win over the Warriors.

To get the victory, Paul had to contribute more in the clutch. Oklahoma City trailed by 10 late, but ended the game on a 13-0 run – including Paul making a 3-pointer and hitting the go-ahead jumper:

More reported examples emerge of Kyrie Irving’s moodiness with Celtics

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 2:11 PM EST
We’ve heard so much about Kyrie Irving‘s moodiness with the Celtics.

What exactly did that look like?

One example came after the Celtics beat the Bucks by 22 points in Game 1 of their second-round series last season.

Jay King of The Athletic:

While Celtics teammates worked out on the floor the next day, sources say Irving climbed into the stands and sat by himself. The practice was voluntary, but the way he disengaged himself — while his teammates put in work — struck observers.

“He was just disconnected,” said one witness.

Boston lost the next four games – Irving particularly selfdestructed – and got eliminated.

Another example? King:

One assistant coach said he once rode about 30 or 40 flights on an elevator with Irving — and the guard did not say a single word.

In isolation, these incidents seem pretty minor. With his injury history and heavy workload, Irving might have been better off resting during a voluntary practice. Elevator chit-chat can be awkward, and plenty of people prefer to avoid it.

But these clearly fit a larger pattern of Irving being difficult to get along with. There’s enough smoke that I’m not willing to give him the benefit of the doubt there was no fire.

That’s why I couldn’t get on board with Irving labeling himself a basketball genius, at least beyond a very narrow definition. He’s incredible on the court, an elite ball-handler and shot-maker. But the way he carries himself wears on his team, and that hurts its ability to win. Boston’s chemistry was way off last season, and Irving was a key factor (though, to be fair, only one of multiple).

Maybe Irving can justify not practicing or not talking in an elevator. He also ought to realize how that affects people around him.

Ben Simmons air-balls desperation turnaround 3-pointer… with six seconds left (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 11:53 AM EST
Ben Simmons finally made a 3-pointer.

Now, he’s upping the degree of difficulty.

With the 76ers down three points on their final possession against the Raptors last night, Tobias Harris missed a 3-pointer. Simmons chased down a long rebound and immediately launched a long turnaround 3-pointer – despite six remaining in the game.

Joel Embiid‘s scoreless night cost Philadelphia throughout the game, but Simmons’ losing track of time was the final blunder that did in the 76ers.

There was so much time left, Pascal Siakam even got an exclamation-point dunk on the other end after Simmons’ miss.

Carmelo Anthony’s wife, La La, holds up phone so he can video chat with son during game

By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 11:04 AM EST
In 2017, Carmelo Anthony‘s wife, La La, said she’s staying in New York and Anthony prioritizes staying close to their son.

But soon after, Anthony approved a trade from the Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He then joined the Houston Rockets. Now, he’s playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.

In Chicago last night, Anthony had his best game with the Trail Blazers – 25 points on 20 shots, +19. As Anthony was on the bench while Portland finished its 117-94 win over the Bulls, La La held up her phone from her courtside seat so Anthony and their son could video chat.

What a cool moment.

Joel Embiid went scoreless for first time in NBA career

By Kurt HelinNov 26, 2019, 9:17 AM EST
It took a while for Raptors coach Nick Nurse to come around to this last May when the Raptors and 76ers met in the Eastern Conference Finals, but he didn’t forget the lesson:

Match Marc Gasol’s minutes up to Joel Embiid’s.

At age 34, Gasol has lost a step, but the man knows how to play the game. Monday night against Embiid, Gasol was in the right position, was physical, and kept Embiid in check — Embiid went scoreless for the first time in his career shooting 0-of-11 from the floor.

With that, Toronto came away with the 101-96 win. Just like last May, but without the ball bouncing four times on the rim.

It wasn’t all Gasol. Embiid was 0-of-3 at the free-throw line, for example. Also, this was the Sixers’ fourth game in six nights, and it showed, it wasn’t just Embiid’s legs that looked a little tired.

Just don’t underestimate how the Spaniard forced Embiid into more midrange shots, where he was 0-of-6. Gasol can keep Embiid from getting to where he wants on the floor, and the Toronto center also doesn’t foul much.

Philly wanted some revenge for last season’s playoff exit. Plus, on paper, this was a game they thought they could get — Kawhi Leonard obviously isn’t in Raptors colors anymore, and Kyle Lowry was out (fractured left thumb).

Toronto has a new superstar in Pascal Siakam and he dropped 25 on Philly, doing a great job attacking mismatches and passing out of the double-teams when they came. Fred Van Vleet played brilliantly and had 24 points, while O.G. Anunoby played fantastic defense all night. The Raptors are not 12-4 on accident, this is a very good team.

And one that still gives the Sixers, and Joel Embiid, some trouble.